The Hunting Wives Cast: Where Have You Seen Them Before?

The Hunting Wives has officially taken over everyone’s watchlist.

With its mix of sultry social drama, small-town secrets, and a murder that sends shockwaves through East Texas, it’s the kind of guilty pleasure that doesn’t even try to be guilty.

But what really makes it pop is the cast — a juicy blend of familiar TV faces, movie vets, and rising stars.

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

The biggest surprise for me — outside of the murder, obviously — was what I didn’t find when I went looking for press assets. Nothing. Not a single production still or cast bio on Netflix’s press site. That feels about as “modern Netflix” as it gets.

The Hunting Wives was acquired from Lionsgate following the Starz sale, and like so many shows caught in the streaming swirl of licensing limbo, it got dropped on a random Monday with no real promotion. Just… poof. There it is.

So if you’re watching it — and especially if you managed to find it? Congratulations. You’re already more committed than Netflix was.

So, if you’ve caught yourself mid-episode wondering, “Wait, where do I know her from?” — you’re not alone in that thought, either.

Here’s your cheat sheet for the cast of The Hunting Wives and the roles that brought them here.

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

Malin Akerman plays Margo Banks, the alluring and enigmatic ringleader of the Hunting Wives — a wine-soaked clique of privileged women who blur the line between fun and danger.

Margo is magnetic, mysterious, and maybe even a little menacing, which makes Akerman a pitch-perfect choice.

You’ve likely seen her before in roles that balance charm and chaos, like her scene-stealing turn in The Heartbreak Kid or her fierce portrayal of Silk Spectre II in Watchmen.

She also showed surprising depth and comedic timing in Trophy Wife, where she played a stepmom navigating the chaos of blended family life.

On The Hunting Wives, Akerman ties all those threads together into one mesmerizing performance that makes it impossible to look away.

Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

As Sophie O’Neil, Brittany Snow plays the newcomer who moves to East Texas with her family, only to fall under Margo’s intoxicating spell.

She starts off innocent — bored housewife, looking for connection — but the deeper she falls into Margo’s world, the more she risks everything she thought she wanted.

And Snow sells that descent beautifully.

Her career has been filled with women who seem wholesome but have more going on under the surface. Remember John Tucker Must Die? She was the brainy brunette with a plan and a grudge. Or Harry’s Law, where she held her own against Kathy Bates in a David E. Kelley legal drama.

More recently, she proved her horror chops in X, and of course, she’s unforgettable as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect series. Sophie is the kind of slow-burn role Snow was born to play.

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

Dermot Mulroney plays Margo’s husband, Jed, and while he may not be the one stirring the pot in The Hunting Wives, he’s certainly close enough to cause trouble and get burned.

Jed’s position in the story is tricky: married to the queen bee, suspicious of everyone, but believing he’s controlling the narrative, Jed has more to lose than he knows.

Mulroney is having a moment right now starring on Chicago Fire as Chief Dom Pascal, adding some well-earned gravitas to the franchise. But he’s been around forever — and we mean that in the best way.

From rom-com royalty (My Best Friend’s Wedding) to twisted thrillers (Scream VI), Mulroney always delivers. He’s also had memorable arcs on Shameless, New Girl, The Righteous Gemstones, and Station 19.

If you like watching calm men get pushed to their limit, you’re in the right place.

Jamie Ray Newman as Callie

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

As Callie, Jamie Ray Newman is sharp, sassy, and always on the edge of saying too much or hiding something entirely.

She’s the friend who can be your fiercest defender or your worst enemy, depending on the day. In a world of shifting alliances, Callie is always playing the angles.

Newman has been quietly killing it on TV for years.

She brought intensity and charm to the sci-fi fan favorite Eureka, turned heads in Catch Me If You Can, and recently gave a powerful performance in Dopesick, portraying a woman caught in the middle of the opioid crisis.

She has a knack for slipping into morally complicated characters, and as Jill, she gets to dance that line with style.

Chrissy Metz as Starr

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

Chrissy Metz plays Starr, a woman of faith whose warmth and strength don’t always shield her from the chaos brewing among the wives.

Starr’s the kind of friend who listens without judgment — but even she has her limits, and you get the sense she’s seen more than she lets on.

Metz rose to fame as Kate Pearson on This Is Us, where she spent six seasons exploring a range of emotions, from body image to grief to joy, with stunning emotional precision. But she’s no one-note performer.

She recently starred in Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story, a Lifetime movie based on the true story of a real-life hero that resonated deeply with viewers.

Metz brings honesty to every role she plays, and Starr is no exception — she’s the soul of the show, even when everyone else is losing theirs.

Katie Lowes as Jill

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

Katie Lowes plays Jill, one of the wives in Margo’s inner circle — and one who definitely knows more than she’s letting on.

She’s elegant, calculating, and quietly formidable, with a gaze that could either size you up or take you down. It’s a subtle, confident performance from an actress who always leaves an impression.

If you loved Lowes as Quinn Perkins on Scandal, where she morphed from bubbly newbie to cold-blooded assassin, you know she thrives in roles with sharp turns and murky motives.

She also gave a standout performance in Inventing Anna as Rachel Williams, the friend who got dragged into a scandal she never saw coming.

Whether she’s laughing with you or lying to you, Lowes always makes it compelling.

Evan Jonigkeit as Grant

(Lionsgate/Netflix Screenshot)

Evan Jonigkeit plays Graham O’Neil, Sophie’s husband — the one watching from the sidelines as his wife spirals into the Hunting Wives’ intoxicating world.

Graham is a stabilizing presence on the surface, but there’s tension underneath. He sees what’s happening, but whether he’ll intervene — or explode — is a slow-burn question the show teases with every episode.

Jonigkeit thrives in roles with moral ambiguity, and Graham fits right in.

He has played a haunted chef in Sweetbitter, a mutant in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and delivered layered performances in both prestige fare and edgy indies alike.

His grounded energy works especially well opposite Brittany Snow’s unraveling Sophie, and there’s just enough restraint in his performance to make you wonder what he’s really thinking.

There is a whole other layer of characters to explore, so be sure to check out The Hunting Wives on Netflix, streaming now.