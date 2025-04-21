The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Handled That Big Death Better Than the Video Game

If you followed my coverage of The Last of Us Season 1, you know I was highly critical of the TV adaptation.

The HBO series certainly has some strengths and weaknesses, but overall, the freshman season struggled in some areas to adapt the events of the original game.

I firmly believe that not enough time has passed for us to have an adaptation of the first game already, never mind the second.

(Liane Hentscher/HBO )

Changes are far easier to digest with book-to-screen adaptations, but Naughty Dog’s cinematic video game is very fresh in my memory and that of other players.

As a result, it’s far more difficult to believe many of these changes were worthwhile.

I thoroughly enjoyed The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, which considerably deviated from the games because it better contextualized Bill and Frank’s relationship.

The Last Of Us Should Deviate From the Source Material To Succeed

Sunday’s The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 towered high above that episode for me, and honestly, I was expecting to deem it one of the worst TV episodes in a long time.

(HBO/Screenshot)

For all of its flaws, the live-action take on the franchise tends to switch things up on a dime in a way that takes me by surprise and shows that maybe I’m being too tough on it.

The episode, which marked Pedro Pascal’s last as a series regular, kicked off with hints that Jackson was about to be decimated by an army of the infected.

It harkened back to a nugget of information from The Last of Us Season 1 in which viewers learned that the infected are linked to the fungus, and if someone messes with any of the plants, it could alert the undead to their location.

As a result, there were many face-palm moments, but hey, it gave us a battle that felt like it belonged in Game of Thrones.

(Liane Hentscher/HBO )

The snowy backdrop as the people of Jackson raced to save their little town from the undead was chilling, to say the least.

In the game, Joel’s death changed everything, but in the series, the destruction of the town, coupled with Abby ending Joel’s life, will haunt everyone for a long time.

Kaitlyn Dever was a surprising pick to play Abby, given that she was reportedly in contention to play Ellie back when Sony was interested in adapting The Last of Us into a big-screen smash.

Abby Isn’t The Villain Many Fans Make Her Out To Be

But Dever has brought raw emotion to this young woman who was forced to grow up quickly in the wake of her father’s death in the hospital, alongside 18 Fireflies.

(Liane Hentscher/HBO )

Joel’s actions at the hospital were merciless, but it didn’t matter to him because he only cared about securing Ellie’s safety.

He couldn’t save his own daughter’s life, but he had this opportunity to be in control of Ellie’s fate. Little did he know it would stay with him for so long.

It also played a big part in the downfall of his bond with Ellie, but it was still worth it to him.

I imagine a part of Joel was ready to let go of the guilt he carried with him for five years, but it was traumatic watching him look back at Jackson burning down, clearly concerned about Ellie, his brother, and everyone with whom he had formed an attachment.

(Liane Hentscher/HBO )

Jackson was supposed to be like Fort Knox, but this episode showcased how one wrong move can change everything.

If Joel had refused to take Abby to the lodge and had chosen to return to the town below, he may have had a better chance of surviving the day and saving everyone he loved.

The TV series did a remarkable job of showcasing how Joel felt in the lead-up to his death and how his world was rocked when he realized who Abby was.

Dina’s Presence In The Rest Of The Season Will Change

Having Dina with him instead of Tommy was another departure, but it heightened the stakes because Mel promised that no harm would come to her, while the others seemed open to harming her.

(Liane Hentscher/HBO )

How could he fight back knowing that Ellie’s love interest could be killed as a result of his actions? It’s beautifully tragic because it highlights that even in death, Joel made decisions to benefit Ellie.

It juxtaposes with the man we met on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1, who was against the mission of transporting Ellie to the Fireflies.

Having Dina by Joel’s side during his fateful final trip also makes the coming events much more intriguing.

The teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 showcases Dina telling Ellie everything she knows about Abby and her group, setting up more pivotal video game moments to receive the live-action treatment.

I’m stunned that this episode hooked me in and excited me about the coming events.

Still, if The Last of Us Season 2 can continue to deviate from the source material, it might reach its full potential as an adaptation.

What are your thoughts on the significant changes from game to series? Do you think Joel’s death was handled better in the series or The Last of Us Part II?

Hit the comments.

It’s like yelling into the void sometimes, so holler back if you’re out there. Comments, shares, and good vibes all keep this little ship afloat. Thanks for reading.

Watch The Last Of Us Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.