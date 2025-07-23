The Latest Little House on the Prairie Casting May Have Changed My Mind

Everyone knows how I felt about Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie reboot when it was first announced. The long and short of it being, “why are they trying to ruin my childhood?”

I grew up on the original Little House on the Prairie. It was part of my childhood. It wasn’t easy to imagine anything being as wonderful as it was

However, the latest casting and news have me rethinking my skepticism, and maybe there is room for a different take on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books.

(ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX)

Having Some Well-Known Actors Could Entice Viewers

Initially, the Ingalls Family casting news didn’t sell me. The girls were the best part of it, and I wish they had hired more well-known actors for Charles and Caroline.

Maybe it’s me, but I hadn’t heard of Luke Bracey or Crosby Fitzgerald before.

At least Alice Halsey has sass and spunk and will make a wonderful Laura Ingalls!

And Skywalker Hughes played the older sister on Joe Pickett, so I want to see her depiction of Mary Ingalls. I’m curious to see this version of both Laura and Mary.

(ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX)

However, the actors portraying the recurring characters sold me on this series.

I was thrilled when I learned that Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam) would play Dr. George Tann.

Dr. Tann only appeared briefly in the books, but I doubt they would cast such a well-known actor for a minor role.

And based on the bits of information they’ve related thus far, it sounds promising that he’ll have a more extensive role. The character descriptions hint that he’s the community doctor, so hopefully he’ll be around more.

(Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Having Warren Christie portray Mr. Edwards, known as John Edwards in this version, could also be a massive draw to the series.

Mr. Edwards remained such a popular character in the original series that they brought him back several times, and he left a lasting impression. Christie is not only a well-known actor but a well-liked one, so it bodes well for this rendition.

Of course, what may be one of the biggest draws for this reboot thus far will be the series scoring the likes of the talented Barrett Doss.

She’s coming off the hit and beloved first responder series, Station 19. Fans are still reeling from its tragic cancelation, but they’ve proven to be a loyal bunch who value and cheer on the series’ cast. It wouldn’t be surprising if those same fans would support Doss and continue to watch the series for that alone.

Doss will play Emily Henderson, who runs the general store and takes in an orphaned boy who wanders into town.

(Disney/Eric McCandless (ABC))

The Netflix Adaptation Focuses on Wilder’s Second Book, Which Was Glossed Over Before

While I cherished NBC‘s Little House on the Prairie, the network only gave Wilder’s second book a two-hour pilot movie.

There was so much more to focus on with moving to Kansas, including having only a few neighbors and the dangers of interacting with Native Americans.

Technically, the Netflix series synopsis only hints that the Ingalls family will travel west and face hardships as a family.

However, if you’re an avid fan of the books, you can read through the lines of the character descriptions to know that the series will at least start in Kansas.

(Craig Blankenhorn/NBC)

Dr. George Tann, the infamous doctor who treated the Ingalls when they got malaria, was cast.

So was John Edwards, known as Mr. Edwards in the original series. He was outgoing and the Ingalls’ oldest friend, who had a soft spot for Laura.

While the 1970s pilot depicted the Native Americans as dangerous, times have changed in 50 years.

Casting has hinted that there is an entire Native American family in this version who have built a homestead nearby.

This suggests a more modern storyline of cooperation between neighbors as they work together to survive on the harsh prairie and battle the weather and illness.

(ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX)

Hopefully, the Netflix adaptation remains more faithful to the books, with each season focusing on at least one book at a time.

I’m cautiously optimistic about seeing this version as more news filters in.

