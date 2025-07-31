Franchise Favorites Are Returning — And It Might Be Exactly What The Librarians: The Next Chapter Needs

When TNT canceled The Librarians after four seasons and countless movies, there were many unhappy fans.

When The Librarians: The Next Chapter was announced, there were questions about which franchise alums would be stopping by.

Now that we’re approaching the season finale, details are trickling out about the second season of the sequel series, including which guest stars are on board.

(Aleksandar Letic/TNT)

The cabler has confirmed that Christian Kane, who plays Jacob Stone, has booked a return visit to the series.

However, an episode could not have been determined for his role, but since Jacob is a crucial element of why the Library is currently functional in Belgrade, I doubt he’ll ever be too far from the drama.

(TBS/Screenshot)

Jacob is a part of The Librarians’ DNA, too, so that bodes well for him to continue making sporadic appearances.

Plus, after The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 11, I’m dying for him to show up and make a comment about Gregor’s laugh.

That would be a perfect scene!

Another Franchise Alum is Back

Additionally, original series star Lindy Booth will return as Cassandra Cillian.

(Aleksandar Letic/TNT)

This is huge because the telepathic mathematician played a pivotal role in the original series throughout its four-season run.

The Librarians Season 4 didn’t end with closure, so there’s a lot to learn about what became of Cassandra following the original show.

Her casting is thrilling because there’s so much that will have changed in the years since.

One of my biggest annoyances with The Librarians: The Next Chapter is its lack of updates about beloved characters.

(Aleksandar Letic/TNT)

Of course, Jacob has been featured, but I would welcome little nuggets of information about more faces from the past.

Should More Cast Members Sign On to The Librarians: The Next Chapter?

I understand that there’s only so much we can be told without having the cast members back, and the restraint in updates is probably driven by the creatives holding out hope that more faces will appear down the line.

The rest of the guest cast for the second season of this magical drama is pretty great.

There’s Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey) as well as Josh Gates (host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), and Alan Emrys (Translations, Host).

(Ollie Upton/HBO)

Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls) and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

Pretty spectacular, right?

The first look teaser showcases some of the storylines in action. Sadly, there isn’t much context about what brings Cassandra to Belgrade, but we do see her waving.

That’s something!

With one episode to go before The Librarians: The Next Chapter heads for a hiatus, we’ll have some time to ponder the possibilities.

There’s still so much great stuff to come for this show, and I’m glad that it’s performing well.

What are your thoughts on the new and returning cast members?

Hit the comments.

Watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.