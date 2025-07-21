The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 10’s Time Travel Changes Everything

Critic's Rating: 4 / 5.0

4

Oh, Vikram! What have you done?

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 10 pivoted in a big way after Vikram’s impulsive, heart-driven decision to use some of the Library’s most iconic artifacts to build a time machine. What could go wrong, right?

Since The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 1, Vikram has been a wildcard — a man out of time, literally.

Plucked from the 1800s and thrown into a modern world governed by rules he didn’t help write, Vikram has often clashed with the Library’s rigid code of conduct. While everyone else adapted to the system, he’s been quietly bucking against it from the start.

So when he jumped back in time, was it a betrayal? Or was it an act of destiny? That’s the philosophical tug-of-war this hour explored, and it did so with depth and emotional stakes.

Honestly, who could blame him? Given the chance to return to the moment everything changed, anyone with a beating heart would be tempted.

The real problem is that he didn’t go alone — Charlie, Lysa, and Connor got pulled along for the ride, unintentionally swept into a past that could have upended everything.

Vikram is Lysa’s Ancestor on The Librarians: The Next Chapter

And yet, in a twist that feels like classic Librarian‘s fate, things didn’t unravel. In fact, Vikram’s time-hopping arguably helped the team in the long run.

What could have derailed their entire mission turned into a journey of self-discovery, family revelations, and — let’s be real — some much-needed clarity.

The reveal that Anya was pregnant when Vikram originally left his timeline? Massive.

That emotional bombshell not only gives a logical explanation for why Lysa is Anya’s doppelgänger, but also repositions Vikram as a man trying to make things right rather than a reckless saboteur.

Lysa’s reaction was particularly gut-wrenching. She’s trusted Vikram, admired him, and — in many ways — modeled her intellectual curiosity after his. Seeing that trust fracture, then slowly start to mend, added a satisfying emotional arc.

You could feel the disappointment and betrayal in her voice, but also the underlying hope that they’ll find their way back to common ground.

That relationship is one to watch as the show barrels into its final two episodes.

Now that they’re aware of their shared past, how does that reshape their dynamic? Can Vikram earn Lysa’s forgiveness? And more importantly, what kind of role will she play in determining his fate?

And then there’s Gregor, the walking red flag from Vikram’s past. He’s poised to return in a big way, and you know it’s not going to be good news.

There’s no redemption arc on the horizon here — just resentment, revenge, and reckless use of time travel.

Frankly, Gregor should’ve been reintroduced in the present much sooner.

For a villain with so much narrative weight, his absence has been a little too long. But with the finale on the horizon, he has to show up in the flesh — and soon.

Elaine Needs More Scenes

Another bright spot in this episode was Elaine’s expanded role.

Caroline Loncq continues to be one of the show’s MVPs, effortlessly balancing elegance, authority, and humor. Elaine is a walking paradox — the rule-enforcer who’s secretly the team’s biggest cheerleader.

We’ve spent much of the season wondering about her immortality, and this episode peeled back that curtain slightly — just enough to make us want more.

Seeing a past version of Elaine who was feisty, unpredictable, and far more impulsive was a welcome surprise. It reminds us that even the most composed characters have layers.

Her arrival in the 1800s was unexpected, and her role in helping the team emphasized just how much she’s invested in their success.

She might bark orders, but she’s also quietly ensuring they thrive.

Charlie, meanwhile, continues to be the glue holding this team together. She’s come so far from the person we met earlier in the season.

Her use of the wisdom passed down from Elaine to help navigate the past was a subtle, effective way to show just how much she has grown. She’s absorbing everything, learning from every moment, and applying it with a cool head.

Given her troubled history, Charlie’s development has been a real win for the show.

It would be so satisfying to get a scene between her and Jacob Stone — a moment of mentorship and recognition between past and present Librarians. That’s a scene that would hit hard and show how far she’s come.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 10 delivered an engaging mix of fantasy, emotional storytelling, and narrative twists that genuinely change the game.

It wasn’t just a bridge to the finale — it was a turning point, one that will ripple through the remaining episodes in ways we probably don’t see coming.

If this is the level of storytelling the show is bringing in its final stretch, we’re in for one hell of an ending.

