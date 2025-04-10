The Librarians Was Always a Hit. The Next Chapter Returns Home.

There is great skepticism whenever a reboot or revival of a proven hit series is announced.

Despite being popular, some networks wait and see in the development process before handing out a formal series order.

When The CW confirmed in May 2023 that it had picked up The Librarians: The Next Chapter, it came out of the blue.

(TBS/Screenshot)

For one, the original series was canceled in 2018 by TNT after a four-season run.

There was a big push from the show’s fans and creatives to find it a new home, which sadly didn’t amount to a send-off.

(TBS/Screenshot)

Then, there’s the fact that there was little indication that CW could even afford a sci-fi series, considering it canceled the bulk of its scripted originals around that time.

Despite The Librarians: The Next Chapter being in development for the network’s 2023-2024 schedule, I was stunned when it was delayed and subsequently pulled from the network entirely, and returned to its former home, TNT.

When Will The Librarians: The Next Chapter Premiere?

It was a bizarre decision because the cable company had not too long before effectively abandoned scripted content and was more focused on unscripted offerings.

There’s always that worry that it won’t perform well because bringing viewers of scripted content back to a network that hasn’t had it in so long is a tough sell.

(TBS/Screenshot)

But the icing on the cake is that this new series has a two-season order, an encouraging sign that the network that canceled The Librarians sees the error of its ways.

At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.

After such a lengthy trip to the screen, The Librarians: The Next Chapter will touch down on the cable network next month.

Specifically, Sunday, May 26.

(Courtesy of TBS)

And that’s not all!

A new episode will follow one night later because we’re getting a two-night premiere!

An Original Librarian Is Back

Personally, a two-night premiere for a scripted series feels like such a throwback to the good old days when we had to be in front of the TV when shows premiered to revel in all their twists and turns.

Streaming has undoubtedly fractured the TV industry in many ways, so I hope The Librarians: The Next Chapter can bring back appointment viewing.

(TBS/Screenshot)

The show’s regular night will be Mondays, so set those DVRs.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present.

“When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent,” the logline teases.

“With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.”

(TBS/Screenshot)

“Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.”

Sadly, we don’t know how the series will connect to the original, but Christian Kane’s return as Jacob Stone is a blast from the past that I am so here for.

The main cast includes McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia).

I’m surprised we’ve gotten this far without checking out the trailer.

Without further ado, check it out below!

Alright, The Librarians Fanatics!

What are your thoughts on the first look at the new series?

Are you ready to embrace a new take on a classic series?

Hit the comments.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.