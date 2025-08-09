The Love Triangle Heats Up in Providence Falls: The Impossible Dream, But A Dark Force Wreaks Havoc

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

At the end of Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime, Cora confessed her feelings to Liam. Since this is a three-part trilogy, their road will be angsty and soulful, so strap in for another rollercoaster ride.

In the first part of Providence Falls, it showcased mainly Liam and Cora’s relationship. While their relationship is still central, this film featured Finn’s point of view much more, as well as Suzette as an unlikely partner-in-crime.

(Hallmark Channel (Screenshot))

Prepare to laugh and cry as we travel back to Ireland and Providence Falls.

Can Partners Be More Than Friends?

Providence Falls and the Hallmark Channel wanted us to root for Liam and Cora. Work partners who become couples is a popular trope. Look at any procedural.

Liam wanted this, too, but he was bound by destiny, so things were cold between him and Cora, especially since she thought she repulsed him because of that pesky zapper.

Like many almost-couples, these two kept getting caught in tight spaces and angsty situations, including nearly kissing when Cora taught Liam how to drive.

There were so many similarities between the past and the present, and both Cora and Liam felt a connection when they saw Cora’s old necklace among the evidence.

(Hallmark Channel (Screenshot))

She didn’t understand it or why she felt so comfortable around Liam. Neither wished to lose their easy connection as they tried to keep it professional, but it proved more complicated than they thought.

Cora kept remembering parts of their past, and it was becoming more challenging to blame it on a dream. Were they destined to end up together instead?

Suzette and Liam Were an Unexpected Delight Working Together

While Suzette was fun as Cora’s best friend in the first Providence Falls film, she did not get enough screentime.

Suzette (Felicia Simone) shone as her role expanded in Providence Falls: The Impossible Dream.

It was delightful to watch how much she supported Cora and, in turn, Liam as well. Not many people would believe he had been sent back to fulfill his destiny, but Suzette seemed open-minded.

(Hallmark Channel (Screenshot))

She realized Liam truly loved Cora if he would set her up with Finn. That won him some points. I suspect Suzette may have been burned by love since she doesn’t believe in love.

She, Agon, and Liam were hilarious, though. Even though Agon became fond of Liam, he still didn’t want his identity to come out, but Liam thought having Suzette on their team could be beneficial.

Liam and Agon couldn’t handle this by themselves, especially once Magnus started sniffing around Cora. They thought Suzette could save them. Little did they know.

Evan Roderick Was the Film MVP as Finn’s Secrets Were Revealed

While Lachlan Quarmby surprised us in Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime, Evan Roderick delivered in the second film.

He was more than a legal friend this time. We saw how much he cared for Cora in both timelines and how he may be a valid love interest.

(Courtesy of Hallmark Media)

That’s partly due to Roderick’s layered performance and natural connection with Katie Stevens (Cora).

While they were betrothed in the past, Finn only wanted them to marry if Cora wanted to. He was a proper gentleman with honest intentions.

She may not have swooned over that life and craved adventure, but he was a good man.

Finn seemed like a stable man in the present day, but he had some secrets lurking in the closet. Eli Shelton wouldn’t reveal any details about Meredith’s connection to the Road Riders unless Finn did something for him.

Since it’s the Hallmark Channel, it couldn’t show the true nature of Finn’s deal, which was cage fighting. They downgraded it to illegal gambling and pool playing, making it harder to understand Cora’s anger.

(Courtesy of Hallmark Media)

Sure, it’s a bad look for the DA to gamble on pool, but he did it to help her, and she wouldn’t have even known, but Suzette used her charm to get them into the bar.

You gotta love Suzette. She gambled on Finn and gave him a pep talk, too. She’s everyone’s wing woman. If Cora and Finn don’t get together, can we set Finn up with Suzette?

Finn was more like Liam than anyone imagined. He came from almost nothing, a time he would love to forget.

However, he swallowed his pride to take Cora there and revealed how Eli Shelton saved his family, and now he owed him.

What a humbling moment, and he revealed how much he wanted a real relationship like his parents’ had. That confession made me notice that those, too, may have a spark.

(Courtesy of Hallmark Media)

As the Love Triangle Heated Up, Liam and Finn Formed an Unlikely Friendship

Even as both men fancied Cora, they grudgingly admitted that their rival was decent. It was one of the endearing parts of the trilogy.

Neither man wanted to step on the other’s toes, and they both seemed to enjoy a fun camaraderie in scenes.

While technically Liam had to help Finn, it was still sweet how he helped boost Finn’s confidence to apologize to her. He went beyond the call of duty.

It also helped that neither of them trusted Magnus, so they teamed up to save Cora from him.

Part of me felt sorry for Finn witnessing that steamy kiss between Cora and Liam when he saved her. Their feelings for each other were obvious, and he didn’t want to get in the way.

(Courtesy of Hallmark Media)

We can’t wait to see where the triangle leads in the third film, especially now that the men are friends. It adds another layer to these dynamics.

It Became Challenging to Fight Fate, But The Devil Came to Play

Liam tried to do the honorable thing, remain only professional partners with Cora, and push her towards Finn. The devil had other plans.

Since Cora was frustrated with Liam and Finn, Magnus was only too happy to take advantage of her vulnerability.

Cora only wanted to forget her love triangle, not get sucked into a crime and find herself in danger. Like many fierce females, she assumed she could handle Magnus, but to him, she was expendable.

(Hallmark Channel (Screenshot))

He only cared about the money. Thankfully, Cora had two men who would risk anything for her safety.

Liam wouldn’t let Cora die a second time. He truly loved her in every timeline, but couldn’t let her future be ruined if they reunited.

He really had evolved; however, will he get that chance, or will Bael stop him?

We were sure Magnus was Bael’s pawn, but he was not, and Bael still has a plan.

Did anyone suspect that Suzette was Bael’s accomplice? That was some cliffhanger!

I’m excited to learn why Bael needs to keep Cora and Finn apart and why Suzette’s matchmaking skills were necessary.

(Courtesy of Hallmark Media)

Naturally, the devil couldn’t care less about true love, so whose life is he out to destroy? Cora’s and Finn’s? Liam’s? Or does he want revenge on Samael?

Over to you, Hallmarkies. Are you sold yet on this Providence Falls trilogy? Who are you shipping? What do you think Bael’s plan is?

Stay tuned for more of our Providence Falls coverage, including our exclusive interview with Felicia Simone (Suzette) and our review of the third film: Providence Falls: Thief of Fate.

