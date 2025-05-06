The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Should Be Headed for Cancellation Instead of a Revamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 was lacking in every department.

It was almost a recap of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, without being able to mention Morgan Wade’s name.

It did feature the addition of Bozoma Saint John, which was a welcome distraction from some of the more tedious storylines.

Kyle Richards’ marriage continued to crumble, and Dorit Kemsley’s split from PK became her entire storyline, which didn’t seem to faze Sutton Stracke.

Even the reunion didn’t provide juicy revelations. The closest we got was Garcelle Beauvais finally realizing Sutton wasn’t who she thought she was, and the letter PK sent in to have Andy Cohen read instead of him attending the taping.

Rumors are churning, suggesting a revamp is necessary — but it’s not. A complete overhaul couldn’t save this franchise.

Where are the HouseWIVES?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a franchise focusing on actual marriages among the cast.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were solid for several seasons—until they weren’t. Dorit Kemsley and PK ended their marriage, and the other women are all unattached, save for Kathy Hilton.

Gone are the days of watching the couples at parties and the spats that come with the drama on Housewives. All that remains are single women, or nearly single women, focused on one-upping the others in their group.

Let’s be honest here, the Fox Force Five is a thing of the past. The other group members lost their appeal without Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp to spearhead the drama and set up targets (PuppyGate, anyone?).

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley remained on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14. Without Teddi or Lisa, there wasn’t plotting and stirring the pot.

The Fox Force Five were a force. Since Teddi and Lisa are no longer filming, it isn’t the same.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revamp isn’t feasible

Bravo attempted to revamp The Real Housewives of New York, and the new cast hasn’t caught on as it should have.

It won’t work for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, either.

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards were the anchors in the beginning. They were rich and famous, with money to throw around, which particularly caught viewers’ attention.

Beverly Hills is all about shopping and glamor. The dinner parties, charity events, fashion events, and more were huge draws for viewers who wanted an inside look at what happened among the rich.

Who could Bravo even tap to star in a revamp, or dare we call it a “reboot” version?

Recreating the chemistry and history with a new cast would be nearly impossible.

Even changing out some of the women will not improve the chaos and messiness that Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left behind.

Canceling The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the only option

After over a decade on Bravo, it’s time for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to end.

There isn’t a story left to tell, and it wouldn’t be filmed if something happened between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade.

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t returning, which leaves Sutton Stracke on her own against the other women.

Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne would likely return for the paycheck, but is anyone really interested in watching them? Aside from Dorit and PK’s impending divorce, there isn’t much to film.

Letting the series end with Garcelle’s exit and the chaos that was thrown together is the only way.

Perhaps it’s the end of the Housewives era altogether?

Bravo will likely give The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills another shot to capitalize on Dorit and PK despite the lack of interest. Season 15 wouldn’t be surprising, but it would be a waste of time.

Cancellation is certainly the only way to go after a disastrous Season 14.

