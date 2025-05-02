The Real Murders of Atlanta Sneak Peek Illuminates Harrowing Turner Tragedy

The Real Murders of Atlanta is about to tackle another grisly case that gripped America.

The series has long focused on murders in the Georgia capital, and Season 3 Episode 12, airing this Saturday on Oxygen, has another one to share with viewers.

“When a young mother of two disappears just a few weeks before Halloween, detectives scour an upscale Atlanta neighborhood for clues, only to uncover a gruesome crime scene that haunts the community to this day,” the logline teases.

The case starts when 28-year-old Ayesha Turner goes missing, and her family springs into action to find answers.

Of course, the series’ name being The Real Murders of Atlanta means the quest for answers did not have a happy ending.

The Real Murders of Atlanta Unravels a Harrowing Case

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, airing Saturday at 9 p.m. on Oxygen Network.

The episode showcases the family and investigators discussing Ayesha’s disappearance.

We learn immediately that the young mother’s disappearance was out of character, which compels law enforcement to spring into action to put together everything there is to know about Ayesha and her disappearance.

This means there are sentiments from Ayesha’s family as they detail the initial hours of realizing she had gone missing and what happened next.

The clip is an excellent teaser for unraveling the layers of the case and setting the stage for the facts that come to light as investigators search for Ayesha.

Check out the footage below.

The harrowing case rocked the Atlanta community because it was so brutal and shocking.

If true crime is your thing, you should check out The Real Murders of Atlanta.

The cases are thought-provoking and provide a lot of depth.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

