The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14 Lets Bailey Off the Hook With Malvado’s Demise

Who knew flag football could be so fun?

The highlight of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14 may have been that ending which had LAPD and LAFD competing with each other and a freaking Manning thrown into the mix.

But outside of that, it was a solid hour that highlighted how badass The Rookie women are.

Celina’s True Crime Clash

I have to give Celina a round of applause for, and I’ll just put it bluntly, not whooping Heather’s ass.

Heather was so obnoxious, and it was a prime example of the other side of true crime podcasters who are so busy treating the real-life cases of issues that deeply affected people like clout cash-ins.

It was evident that Heather was never coming from a genuine place. She only wanted to make as much money and get as much attention as possible by exploiting the hurt and pain of victims and their families.

Celina called her out, and I’m glad she shut down that woman, and Lucy supported her.

Lucy and Celina’s Sisterhood is An Underrated Gem

Before the two moved in together, I never really thought about the fact that neither of them had a person or close best friend. In many ways, they both lost their person when characters like Jackson died or Thorsen relocated.

In the absence of these men, it’s opened up the door for the two to have a special sisterhood that only strengthens with time, and this hour showcased that well.

We’ve talked about how this season has done wonders for Celina Juarez‘s character development. She’s come a long way, and I personally appreciate the more serious moments with her.

Lisseth Chavez is such a dynamic actress that I love it when she gets to show off her range more. The more serious, hurt, and struggling sides of Celina are when she’s at her most compelling as a character.

The case with the sisters resonated with her because she’ll never have that with her own sister, but that’s more of a reason why Lucy’s support was so special.

They can be that for each other.

Baby-napping Drama and Emotional Reunions

Aria’s case was heartbreaking. It made you wonder what would’ve happened to her if Lucy and Celina had not taken on that case.

The poor woman had been missing for three weeks, and before running into them, Taylor didn’t get anywhere with the police.

The worst part about it is that given everything we knew about her situation, it was easy to understand why police may believe she ran away or something.

She was having a baby, her ex-boyfriend didn’t want to be a father and bailed on her, and her parents and sister thought she was making such a huge mistake that they didn’t want much to do with her either.

It’s a perfect setup for Aria to fall off the grid and start a new life with her baby somewhere away from the toxicity of all of that.

I shudder to think of what would’ve happened if they hadn’t solved this case, which was tough because Greta was unwell.

It led to some badass moments as Lucy and Celina did everything they could to save the baby and Aria.

I know Lucy busting through a window, rolling like Black Widow, and training her gun on Greta was supposed to be badass, but I laughed at the cheesy effects and how obvious the stunt double was.

The same goes for how obviously choreographed the Malvado fight was and the sound effects that reminded me of old kung-fu movies. But I digress.

Lucy had to shoot a woman and sustained glass cuts, and Greta kicked Celina down the stairs. Someone, buy those ladies a drink. They deserve a Spa Day.

The Hit Man Club Was Solely Meant to Wrap Up Malvado, Right?

The assassination situation was interesting enough when they introduced it.

Bradford and Miles, facing that poor guy delivering the message to Tim, seemed promising when it started.

This led to some great action as things progressed, especially when Malvado started killing the assassins from the website before they could reach any of them.

But in the end, it was clearly their way of finally wrapping up the Malvado situation without implicating Nolan and Bailey, which was a cop-out.

Do we even believe that after that brawl in the locker room that had him practically escaping both Nolan and Bradford, he’d opt for suicide by cop with Angela over being caught?

He is the type who would have plotted a prison escape. I don’t know. It was a shockingly anti-climatic end to someone who seemed like a heavy player for some time.

The convenience of it resulting in them sweeping all that nonsense with Bailey under the rug, too, was annoying. But I’ve given up whining about that whole Bailey situation.

Bropez Unpacking Chenford? Sign Me Up!

At least the case led to Stensen’s return, even though the hour criminally underused her. I love it when they find ways to bring back The Rookie: Feds people.

The case also brought Angela and Tim together while they worked on it, and it’s easily one of the best dynamics in this series. I love their friendship so much and giggled over the fact that she considers him “one of the girls.”

But it was time for Angela to check in with him about what was going on with him and Lucy, and he was surprisingly easy and forthcoming with information.

He doesn’t always know where they stand, but he wants to be in a good place with her and have a more permanent reunion.

The likelihood of that happening after she takes her sergeant’s exam is strong, and that obstacle of power dynamics won’t be at play when they’re on equal footing professionally.

And Angela, always the “Girls girl,” was totally right to call Tim out on treating Lucy poorly and remind him that she’s the best thing that has happened to him.

They know how to throw Chenford shippers a bone, something they followed up with when he checked in with her after that case.

Of course, the flag football was the perfect endcap to the hour. It was genuinely a fun scene, and it delighted me that Miles showed up and showed out during it as they creamed the firefighters.

Miles is super fast, my goodness! Everyone looked so cute in their uniforms, and there was even a Manning cameo!

Over to you, Rookie Fanatics. What did you think of this one? Was Malvado’s death too neat? Let’s hear it below!

