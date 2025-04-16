The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: Mad About Murder

We have a scene-by-scene recap of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14.

But if you want our full review of the hour, you check it out right here.

Let’s get into it!

(Mike Taing/Disney)

Bradford calls Penn over to his house and invites him for breakfast so he can recruit him for the LAPD football team he’s in charge of. He wants Penn to use his skills to help him finally win.

Penn doesn’t want to initially, still having a had time with football, but Bradford said he can’t say no to him.

They’re interrupted by a person who rings the doorbell and is reciting a message he has in his earpiece about a dark website that wants Bradford to log into it for something. He gets a link on his phone. Dark web hitman service.

Bailey wakes Nolan up to taunt him since the flag football will be between the firefighters and the police. Whatever. No one cares.

At home, Lucy is listening to a true crimes podcast, and their next episode is about Celina and her sister’s death. Lucy is shocked and tells Celina, who goes to the recording studio and barges in to talk to the person running it. But she’s speaking with Celina’s mother.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Celina is livid. She pulls her mother out of there. Heather wants to interview Celina, too. Lucy notices that Heather is still recording the confrontation. Celina is pissed and goes off on Heather. Her mother claims Heather wants to tell the victim’s side of the story.

While there, a woman approaches them, saying her sister has been missing for three weeks and her sister is pregnant with a due date that just passed. Heather didn’t want to help because it wasn’t “sexy” enough.

James and Harper are supposed to be running their new initiative with the cops and police reform. No one is showing up.

They all become enamored with the dark web case, and they want to work on it, including FBI agent Stensen.

Meanwhile, Miles suggested that they need to update the training videos that rookies have to watch. That’s a good start for James and Harper’s initiative for police reform, so Bradford puts Miles on it.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Angela interviews the guy who delivered the message to Bradford. They have a long list of people they’ve found who people may use the service to take a hit out on him. They talk to those people but don’t get any leads.

Nolan, Angela, and Tim join SWAT for their lead of a man who may be behind assassinations, but the robo camera shows that he’s dead. He was a target. Is someone targeting hitmen?

Celina and Lucy interview Ari’s ex-boyfriend. He hasn’t seen her, and he admits that she was pissed at him because he didn’t want to be a dad. He says that Aria’s sister didn’t mention that she has other social media accounts to hide from her family.

Her parents felt she was destroying her life by being pregnant since she was a brilliant young woman who was destined for bigger things.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Heather shows up alongside the victim’s sister, claiming she’s interested in the case now. Lucy kicks her out, and they update Taylor on what’s happening with Aria’s case. Taylor admits that she was as upset as her parents about having a baby, and she says she is throwing her life away.

It sounds like Aria could’ve just disappeared since she didn’t have support.

Nolan and Tim are riding together and they find another lead of someone who enlisted the hitman service. They chase him through Chinatown. But someone kills him right in front of them sneakily before they can even get to him.

While Nolan is reviewing the footage of who killed the man, he sees Malvado. He’s the hitman hired to take out the hitman. Stensen believes that the person behind the app may have hired Malvado to clean up.

They bring in a hit couple, but the guy caves. They struggle trying to figure out what’s going on and who is connected to who.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Angela hangs out at Tim’s as they keep working the case, and she tries to get him to reveal what’s going on with him and Lucy. She advises him that Lucy is the best thing that ever happened to him and that when she takes the sergeant’s exam, they can actually go back to dating.

Nolan tells Bailey that Malvado is back, and she’s worried that he could come after them.

Lucy and Celina keep researching and looking into Aria’s social media posts and other things. They plan to go over the house of a woman who offers to help pregnant women in crisis. They talk to the woman, but she’s acting cagey and won’t let them in. She’s hiding a dish towel that has baby puke.

Lucy says she’s worried that Greta may have the baby and do something drastic if she feels like they’re onto her. Inside, Greta is freaking out. She’s worried that they will take the baby from her, so she starts packing up.

She has Aria locked away, and she’s ready to take her out and escape. Lucy and Celina return to the house after calling backup and are ready to breach the home.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Greta heads into the basement, where Aria is chained up. Greta is about to attack her, but she has to go back to the door when she hears the doorbell, thanks to Lucy ringing it. Celina sneaks into the house via a window.

She scopes out the house despite Lucy’s inability to distract Greta. Celina hears voices in the basement and plans to go down into it. Greta attacks her and pushes her down the stairs.

Greta holds the baby and is about to stab the baby with the knife. Lucy busts into the window and warns her, but she has to shoot.

At the hospital, they tell Taylor the news about her sister and niece. They tell her that her sister asked for her. She goes in to see her, and they have a moment.

Meanwhile, Lucy checks in with Celina who is emotional about seeing the sisters reunited and is crying. She reminds her that it’s okay that she’s not okay.

Tim shows up at the hospital, too, and hugs them. She’s still emotional about the case and tells him she can’t do fla football.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

They find their next target, Mitch, who hired a hitman for a bunch of people he had grievances with over stupid stuff. They sneak up on Malvado, trying to take Mitch out. Nolan and Tim close in on Malvado, but he jumps from the building and attempts to escape.

Malvado attacks Tim and it becomes a brawl between Nolan and Tim and Malvado. Angela comes up behind him, and Malvado reaches for his gun to shoot her, so she kills him.

Nolan shares with Bailey that Malvado is dead, and she’s officially off the hook. Ugh.

Miles shows off his updated version of the police training tapes.

Celina hs another moment putting Heather in her place when she tries to get her to do an interview.

Manning makes a cameo as one of the LAPD coaches. They play flag football, and Miles pretty much dominates and leads them to their win.

