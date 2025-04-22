The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15 Recap: A Deadly Secret

We’re back to you with a scene-by-scene recap of “A Deadly Secret.”

It’s interview time again as they film another documentary. The documentarians ask Nolan about Abigail, the woman who claimed she was having his son’s child.

They ask him about when she rode along with the police, and then she was reported missing six months ago. It’s time to figure out what really happened to Abigail as she disappeared.

They ask Harper about the missing persons case and when she first got involved with the case. They sent cops, Chenford, to Abigail’s house for a wellness check.

The documentarian asks about his favorite couple when it’s time to talk to them, and Bradford gives a hard look as the interviewer surmises that there was trouble in paradise.

They shared that Abigail had been filming a horror film. Smitty talks mostly about the film rather than her specific case.

Next, they interview the president of the production company, who seems fond of Abigail and her Hell PD horror flick. However, she starts raising problems, which causes him to pull the plug on the project because she is wasting time and money.

There were emails that he sent to her threatening her because she hadn’t given him his money.

Somehow, Angela got involved with this, bankrolling the project because she loves horror movies and has a husband with a trust fund.

ROdge also provided music for the flick without payment.

Abigail and the others apparently went to see Glasser, so they went to interview him next. He still has beef with Harper and the entire LAPD and is still lying about being a serial killer. Abigail was interested in the abandoned asylum and morgue, which is what she wanted to get help from Glasser for.

Abigail’s discovery of the psych ward is suspect because they didn’t mention it to the public, but Angela admits that it may have slipped when she was talking.

Then, Abigail pivoted to making a true crime documentary about Westview Psychiatric facility and how this one place spawned two serial killers.

Celina and Nolan interviewed a man who may have been the last to see her. He ran, and they discovered that he was obsessed with Abigail and had pictures and everything about her.

When Lopez and Harper interview him, he admits he was the last to see her before she disappeared, and he knows that because he “watched the darkness swallow her up.”

He mentioned that the footage she filmed contained some strange sounds, and then the documentarian plays it for Angela and Nyla as they wonder what it was, too.

The last they saw of her was wandering into the darkness, trying to figure out what that noise was. Carl filmed it.

More footage shows that she was using a pin on her vest to film people, too. So, there is possibly more footage to let them know what really happened to her out there.

Rachel was on the footage, so they talked to her, who explained her connection as a social worker. The documentarians spoke to Chenford again about their connection to Rachel and when Tim dated her versus when he was with Lucy.

They interview the nanny from Westview, who was also the nanny to Charlotte, the girl who convinced her friends to stab someone. We circle back around to the AI Zuzu.

Next, the documentarian speaks to Zuzu about Nolan and Abigail. Apparently, Zuzu sent Nolan a message that Abigail was in room 666, which they didn’t have.

They heard noises in an abandoned building, so Chenford went to investigate.

Somehow, they end up speaking to ghost hunters.

Next, Chenford is drugged when they investigate something else. They laugh with each other and share embarrassing moments and deep thoughts. He finally opens up to explain why he broke up with her and how he punishes himself without his father there to do it.

They talk about forgiveness, and she says she forgives him.

The documentarian shows them the footage from that time, and they both want him to delete it and not show it to anyone.

Meanwhile, Celina and Nolan are with the ghost hunter types investigating the strange noise in the walls, and it was Abby. They find her locked away in a room. She said she was exploring and following the noise and cold air when she fell through the ceiling and got trapped in this room.

She was also down there with a decomposed body; she calls it Bob. She’s not mentally well. Abigail was clear of that, but Bob was shot six times, and apparently, someone random who killed him dumped his body there.

They did find Abigail in room 666.

Wopez bickers about whether or not Westview is really haunted and has demons.

Abigail interrupts Nolan’s interview with the documentarian because she wants an exclusive, and Nolan agrees because of their past and connection.

Seh shares with Nolan that she uncovered some government files about human experimentation on the public that took place in the 50s to 70s. Something about MK Ultra.

Angela and Harper found out some connection between CIA doctor Julius, who was behind that experimental subject, and he passed that onto Westview, where he started doing things there. He committed himself to the psychiatric hospital, too, and no one ever found out what he did.

Abigail was looking into this and filming about it when she was knocked out.

Someone in the neighborhood filmed the whole thing, and she was taken to Westview. They find out that Carl took her, and apparently, Carl was getting pressure from his boss, the current director at Westview, to kill Abigail.

She wanted to cover up Bob’s murder.

Apparently, most Westview patients were wealthy and placed under conservatorship so that Westview had control over everything.

The director was running the scam for a decade, and she was also Erickson, the CIA guy’s therapist in his last days.

Glasser thinks he has an argument to help his case because of the poisoned water.

