The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16 Recap: The Return

Yeah, you’re seeing that picture right. Seth made a not-so-welcome return to The Rookie.

You can check out our The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16 Review for our opinions on that matter and the rest of the episode.

But if you want the bare bones and a quick recap of what happened, we have you covered right here. As always, we appreciate all your support. Thanks for clicking, reading, engaging, and sharing with like-minded fans.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Miles joins the others in the locker room to start their shift when they notice a uniform hanging on the locker.

Seth enters the locker room and says he’s ready to start up again. Nolan, Bradford, and Chen are all in Grey’s office, wondering why Seth is there.

He explains that Seth claims his oncologist lied to him about his sickness, and that he’s suing her and the city for wrongful termination because he refused to take the blood test. The case is too weak, and the station doesn’t want to deal with the negative press.

Tamara also arrives at the station and begs Lucy to be nice to Seth because he’s now struggling. Lucy doesn’t want to, but she eventually agrees to have dinner with them.

Seth gets a chilly response from the entire station, and they turn their backs on him as he sets up with Nolan. He tries to plead his case to Nolan, who tells him that a pathological liar raised him. Nolan is uninterested and doesn’t believe Seth; he needs him to do his job.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Lucy calls Tim and asks to have dinner over at his house since he has a bigger dining room table. Tim begrudiginly agrees, and Miles is pissed to hear that Seth is getting a free meal and that the city had to pay him ten grand in backpay.

Miles and Tim respond to a call where Tulsa, a social media star, drove his car into the reservoir for clicks along with his girlfriend. Tim arrests him, and Miles has to go and save the girlfriend, who then claims she was fine the whole time. They’re both disrespectful to the cops and Bailey, who is there to treat them.

Nolan, Seth, Chen, and Celina respond to an armed robbery. One of the patrons actually tries to talk down the robber and doesn’t want to see police hurt or shoot. He manages to talk the kid down, and they arrest him.

The patron gives his information to Nolan, but something seems fishy. Meanwhile, Nolan tells Seth what he did wrong on the call. Seth also tries to sweet-talk Lucy, but she’s not having it.

By the time they bring him to the station, all of Tulsa, the social media star’s fans, are there, and they have to figure out how to take him inside without getting mobbed by protesters protesting his arrest.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Seth tries to talk to Miles in the locker room and keeps insisting that he didn’t know he wasn’t sick and all of that. But then, Seth doesn’t take too kindly to Miles, not wanting to be bothered by him.

They start fighting. Eventually, Nolan and Bradford walk in and break them up, and they lie about what really happened, something that Bradford doesn’t take too kindly to.

The obnoxious social media influencers make a scene at the DA’s office and threaten war against them via social media.

Grey tells Nolan and Seth that the Good Samaritan who helped at the robbery, Gene, showed up as someone who should still be in prison. He was supposed to be transferred to another facility to serve five more years, not released. It was a clerical error.

Now, Nolan and Seth show up at his home and must take him back into custody. His wife is understandably pissed off. Seth accompanies him into another room as he prepares, but he attacks Seth and then runs.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

They chase him down, but he gets away. Honestly, I hope he stays gone. It’s bullcrap.

While Angela is at the playground with her kids, a mob of Tulsa fans harasses her with their phones and films. They keep shoving the camera in their kid’s face.

Angela gets angry, calls for backup, and has one person in custody. But she eventually agrees to let the girl go.

Bailey has a list of infractions she wants Nolan to know he can use against Seth and expresses worry about him costing Nolan his life.

Everyone shows up at Bradford’s house for dinner. Meanwhile, Angela and Harper find a lot of background information about Tulsa’s legions of fans and their issues and infractions online. They see Tulsa’s girlfriend, who’s apparently incredibly smart, and they plan to speak to her when she’s away from Tulsa to see what the deal is with her.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

While having dinner, Lucy sees a ring on Tamera’s finger and blows up. They’re engaged, or it’s a promise ring. Lucy is livid, and Tamara and Seth leave.

The next day, Tim shows up at Lucy’s house to take her to her sergeant’s exam and help her run through scenarios. Celina and Rodge allude to them still being a thing.

Meanwhile, Nolan asks how dinner went and admits that Celina texted him the whole time. Gene and his wife took money out of their account and bailed.

Nyla and Harper talk to Amy, the girlfriend. She’s unfazed by their female solidarity angle and says they may want to watch what she does next.

Seth tries to talk to Nolan about getting people to trust him again, but Nolan tells him there are no shortcuts to regaining their trust and that it may never happen. They catch Gene’s wife trying to flee.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Chenford jokes around and talks about how once Lucy passes her test, they won’t have a rank power dynamic issue anymore, and it won’t get in the way of their physical intimacy. So, I guess now that’s why they were broken up, sure, whatever.

Seth gathers more information about Gene and his wife and determines where they’re meeting based on their phone location. They show up at the scene where they’re trying to pay off someone to smuggle Gene out of the country.

They’re short on money, and the person they’re appealing to, the person Gene went to prison with, reminds him that he didn’t put money on his books or anything when he left.

Things are escalating, and Miles and Bradford show up as backup as they call in for more. While they’re sneaking in, Seth bumps into a pole that falls, and a shooting occurs. Seth also almost gets shot because he doesn’t stay behind Nolan.

It’s chaotic. At some point when pursuing the bad guys, one of them sneaks up behind Nolan, Seth warns him, and then shoots the guy, but he also shoots Seth in the leg, practically blowing a hole through it. They must use Gene’s belt as a tourniquet and call it in.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Tamara apologizes to Lucy, and they get a call about his accident. They tell Nolan and Grey that they had to amputate Seth’s leg below the knee.

Nolan talks to Seth, and he says that he knows he has a problem and has to do better. Tamara shows up, and Seth finally tells her the truth about how he lied regarding cancer and everything. She gives him back the ring and breaks up with him.

Lucy and Tim discuss their possible future when they find out her test results.

Tulsa’s girlfriend leaks footage of him basing his fans, which gets him canceled. She then uses that to launch her own bigger social media career.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Rate The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16 5

4

3

2

1 Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch The Rookie Online

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.