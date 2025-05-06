The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17 Recap: Mutiny and the Bounty

It’s a surprisingly fun hour!

But do we expect anything else when Skip Tracer Randy guest stars? If you want our thoughts on the hour, you can check out our The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17 Review.

In the meantime, we have a breakdown of the hour, scene-by-scene, if you just want the highlights. We love hearing from you and appreciate any feedback about whether these recaps are right up your alley. If you appreciate our work, share it, bookmark it, and comment below!

Nyla’s mother contacts her because she’s been getting scammed. Nyla and Angela rush to check on her, and they’re surprised to see that Angela’s mother also shows up. They’re best friends.

Angela consults with Wesley about the housing scam someone is trying to run on Nyla’s mother.

Meanwhile, Tim and Miles are at the DA’s office giving their statements in a deposition against someone they arrested named Burns. At one point, Miles misidentifies the suspect’s tattoo.

Randy has apparently become Chastity’s Sugar Daddy and shows up to bring her more things while she’s dancing. Nolan’s brother Pete allowed her to be his Sugar Baby, but she declined Randy’s proposal.

People try to rob Randy because he’s been too flashy with his money. When this happens, he’s talking to Nolan, and Nolan is on his way, but Randy beats the guys up.

Wesley took over the Burns case for Del Monte, but when he’s in the parking lot, someone from the Eastern Front (Burns’ connections) puts a gun to Wesley’s back and threatens him.

Wesley heads to the station to talk things over with Angela. He says they want him to get Del Monte to drop the case and have dirt on Del Monte’s son, whom they plan to use.

Angela advises him to talk to Del Monte about it.

Chasity calls Nolan to thank him for helping Randy, but people pull up and kidnap her when she’s on the phone.

Angela and Nyla figure out that the Priscilla woman who was working over Nyla’s mother has a history of this, but the paperwork is always legit, so they can never catch her. They plan to use Angela’s mother as a decoy to capture Priscilla once and for all.

Celina is determined to find Rodge the perfect gift for his birthday, and while riding with Lucy, they troubleshoot and even consult Tim and Miles about it.

Randy stays with Nolan and Bailey. He makes the cardinal mistake of paying the five-million-dollar ransom for Chastity, not realizing that they’d ask for more.

They warn him against paying it again. When he’s alone in the guest room, he goes on a life with loads of money and puts a bounty on the heads of those who kidnapped Chastity.

Harper talks to her mother again, who starts discussing how people scam older people. But Harper gets things off her chest about how her mother has always been gullible and basically never properly prepared her for the world because she always saw the good in everyone and everything.

Wesley tells Del Monte about what happened and that they’re using his kid’s scoring drugs to keep him quiet. Del Monte wants to give in to them, but Wesley tells him they’ll always own him if he gives in now.

Del Monte eventually agrees and confronts Burns’ lawyer in the parking lot, telling him what happened and that he’s not dropping the charges. He seems on the warpath.

Angela and Harper catch Priscilla mid-scam thanks to Angela’s mother playing the part well.

The kidnappers call Randy again, and they show him that Chastity is still alive. It’s not enough time to trace the call, but Chastity signs something in ASL. Miles reads it and sees that she’s signing mall. They figure out that the kidnappers are possibly holding her in an abandoned mall.

Del Monte is getting help for his son and taking him to rehab. Unfortunately, the Eastern Force rolls up on them and starts shooting at the car. Del Monte finds his gun and shoots back, getting the driver. Celina and Lucy show up, and they chase down the other suspect.

Unfortunately, they shot Del Monte’s son in the neck.

All the cops and SWAT show up at the mall to save Chastity. Some vigilantes also show up ready to take down the kidnappers. But Chastity comes running out. She saved herself since they weren’t paying her attention.

The cops have to battle the kidnappers and the vigilantes. But they succeed in getting them all.

Del Monte’s son is okay, and the bullet only grazed his neck.

Celina comes up with a Spanish song to play for Rodge’s birthday, and he likes it. They sing together, and he tells her he’s going on a European tour.

Skip Tracer Randy says having money doesn’t suit him. But Chastity is okay.

He thanks Tim for helping by buying time with Tim’s favorite baseball player so he can play catch with him.

Grey finally posted the results of the sergeant’s exam, and Lucy passed—she’s top of the class. She’ll automatically start on the night shift.

