The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Trailer Drops with Firepower, Fury, and a Whole Lot of Fine

The Terminal List universe is back — and it’s jacked, locked, and loaded.

Prime Video just dropped the official trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the long-awaited prequel that rewinds the clock to explore the gritty, gut-wrenching origin story of Ben Edwards, played by a ferociously intense (and absurdly good-looking) Taylor Kitsch.

Set to the soulful drawl of “Simple Man,” the trailer unleashes a barrage of SEAL action that hits harder than anything we’ve seen since SEAL Team signed off.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

Honestly, we missed this. The brotherhood. The brutality. The adrenaline. The beards. All of it.

This time, it’s Ben’s story.

There’s espionage, explosions, helicopter drops, and a tantalizing glimpse of shirtless angst. Plus, a reunion with James Reece, because yes, Chris Pratt is back and still brooding like no one else can.

The cast is a full-on feast. Alongside Kitsch and Pratt, we get Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as the brooding Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom (The Wire), Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, and Rona-Lee Shimon bringing global intrigue and dangerous charm.

If this were a fantasy football league of SEAL actors, Dark Wolf just drafted an all-star team.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

And let’s be honest — this show looks like it sweats authenticity. From the on-the-ground tactics to the emotional toll of combat, veterans are baked into every layer of production, from writing to consulting to acting.

Just like its predecessor, Dark Wolf aims to respect the warrior mindset while delivering the kind of slick, cinematic action that makes you grip the arm of the couch.

From Reece’s Ride-or-Die to Broken Brother: What We Know About Ben Edwards

If you watched The Terminal List, you know Ben Edwards wasn’t just any sidekick. He was James Reece’s brother in arms — loyal, lethal, and, as it turned out, tragically compromised.

Ben was the guy who had Reece’s back — until he didn’t. In a gut-punch twist, we learned Ben was involved in the conspiracy that led to the deaths of Reece’s team and family.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

It wasn’t personal — at least that’s what Ben said as he stared down the barrel of Reece’s judgment. It was survival. Self-preservation wrapped in guilt and wrapped again in brotherhood.

And still, even with betrayal hanging in the air, fans weren’t quick to turn on him. Why? Because Kitsch played Ben with such depth and nuance, you couldn’t help but wonder: how did this guy get here?

That’s the question Dark Wolf is finally answering.

We’re going back to before the lies. Before the guilt. Before the CIA. This is where we find Ben still fighting for the good guys, still figuring out what kind of man he wants to be.

The prequel gives us context, not just for his choices but for the quiet torment he carried all the way to that beach showdown with Reece.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

Knowing where Ben ends up makes his origin story all the more compelling.

Dark Wolf isn’t just about the action. It’s about a man slowly losing the clarity that once defined his mission. And for fans of complex antiheroes, that’s the sweet spot.

Premiering August 27 on Prime Video with three episodes, followed by weekly drops through September, this one’s built for the binge… but better savored like whiskey and war stories: slowly and with reverence.

For fans who felt the loss of SEAL Team, who missed the high-octane pulse of authentic tactical drama, or who just really want to watch Taylor Kitsch smolder in camo, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has your six.

Feast your eyes on this, and let us know if you’re as excited as we are for the action to begin!

