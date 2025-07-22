The Voice Is Getting a Makeover — And It’s Looking Fierce

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one who’s been paying attention to the broadcast landscape, The Voice is shaking things up in a big way — and honestly, it’s about time.

Season 29, debuting in Spring 2026, is getting a full-on rebrand: The Voice: Battle of Champions. Sounds intense, right?

Well… it kind of is.

(Tyler Golden/NBC)

Let’s start with the headline: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine are all coming back — and not just as your typical rotating red-chair occupants.

These three are the only coaches in The Voice‘s long history who have actually won the whole damn thing. So NBC looked around and said, “Hey, what if we built a whole season around winners?” Revolutionary! (But also, kind of smart.)

This isn’t just a coaching reunion, though — it’s a format revamp, a competitive shakeup, and a whole new level of chaos wrapped up in that glossy prime-time polish we’ve come to expect.

NBC is lining it up with what they’re calling “Legendary February” — a little thing that happens when you’re airing the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and the NBA All-Star Game all in the same month.

So why not toss in a high-stakes music battle royale while you’re at it?

(Tyler Golden/NBC)

Here’s what’s changing:

Blinds – The coaches will now be fighting for the most three-chair turns in a round-by-round “Triple Turn Competition.”

The coach who wins? They get an advantage in the next round. (Exactly what kind of advantage? Unclear. But you better believe it’ll matter when the egos start flaring.)

Battles – That Triple Turn winner also gets a “Super Steal,” which overrides any other coach’s attempt to nab a contestant. So if Adam Levine wants your singer? Sorry, Kelly already cashed in her Super Steal. Brutal.

Knockouts – And here’s where it gets spicy. Each coach brings two past fan-favorites back for a one-night-only In-Season All-Star Competition.

Not only are the ghosts of Voice past returning to fight it out, but none other than original coach CeeLo Green will be judging those battles. Yes, really. Tell your nostalgia.

Semi-Finals & Finale – We’re getting a Top 9 semi-final and a Top 4 finale, but for the first time ever, a super fan voting block will sit in the in-studio audience and vote in real time — along with past Voice artists.

Because if there’s one thing this show needed, it’s more yelling fans making very loud opinions official.

(Trae Patton/NBC)

Each coach starts with 10 contestants, so there’s more chaos to manage from the jump.

And if you’re already confused about which season we’re on (same), Season 28 comes first this fall with Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire — which is basically NBC saying, “We’ve got something for everyone, please keep watching TV.”

So is this the evolution The Voice needed? Who knows.

But it’s big, it’s flashy, and it’s a full-circle moment with some of the most beloved coaches the show has ever had — all competing like it’s a championship bracket.

It’s not quite the Super Bowl, but it might just be the Super Bowl of turning chairs.