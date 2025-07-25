The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Endgame Set at AMC

AMC dropped the mother of all bombshells during The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s panel Friday at San Diego Comic Con.

The beloved spinoff of The Walking Dead has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Details have not been revealed about whether the decision was driven by creative reasons or if the network is pulling the plug on one of TV’s most formidable franchises in the near future.

(AMC/Screenshot)

“Across two extraordinary series spanning almost two decades – Norman and Melissa have given life to two of the most iconic characters in the history of television,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“Daryl and Carol have taken fans on an unforgettable and intensely human journey of challenge, survival, hope and friendship, and the response from fans, from the very first moments of The Walking Dead, has been remarkable.”

(Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

“We can’t wait to share the upcoming third season of Daryl this fall and to begin production on this fourth and final season in Spain.”

“Whatever awaits these two beloved characters, we know The Walking Dead Universe is a timeless franchise that holds endless possibilities for story and characters new and old.”

Norman Reedus said: “Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced.”

“Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

(Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Melissa McBride said: “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters.”

“There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I’m going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love.

As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

(AMC/Screenshot)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is executive produced by Gimple, Zabel, Reedus, McBride, Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante.

As we said above, there’s no telling whether this will usher in the end lf The Walking Dead.

AMC recently picked up a third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, keeping the zombie drama in Manhattan intact.

There have been hints over the years that the spinoffs could converge at one point to bring everyone back together.

(Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

We’ll have to wait confirmation of that.

What are your thoughts on the conclusion of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Hit the comments.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.