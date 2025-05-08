TWD: Dead City’s Chaos Continues: Gaius Charles, Kim Coates & Dascha Polanco Spill on Season 2 Fallout Following Blood-Soaked Premiere

If you thought The Walking Dead: Dead City was just another spin in the ever-churning The Walking Dead machine, Season 2 might pleasantly slap you across the face.

We sat down with Dascha Polanco (Narvaez), Kim Coates (Bruegel), and Gaius Charles (Armstrong) to talk all things undead, ungovernable, and undeniably chaotic.

We’re about to delve into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t watched The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1, you may want to bookmark this page for later!

(Robert Clark/AMC)

Dascha Polanco’s character, Narvaez, stands out in the second season as one of the best.

For her, it’s all about the role and the significance she brings to the show’s world.

Dascha Can’t Wait for Fans to See More of Her Character

She told us she enjoyed stepping into a world that resembles New York, “especially as a New Yorker,” and that she had a blast working with the cast.

Playing Narvaez was “symbolic” for Polanco.

(AMC/Screenshot)

The character is a “part of a New Babylon, this whole organization trying to colonize the world.”

The experience was exciting for her, especially after doing her homework: “I did my homework, watched the whole Dead City series before, and everyone else helped me build on what they had already established.”

The process of joining and working on the show was “amazing to experience.”

And she has nothing but praise for the “legendary” Kim Coates, with whom she’ll share scenes as the season progresses.

(AMC/Screenshot)

Though we’ve only scratched the surface of Narvaez’s arc, Polanco promises to see more of her immersion into New Babylon. That, she says, is “important” for fans to witness.

Narvaez made her presence felt in the season premiere by killing someone for breaking the New Babylon code, and then leading a charge that forced Maggie and Ginny into her truck to join the fight with Manhattan.

She’s also very much Team Armstrong, but that could change soon if she gets wind of his deceit.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Continues Armstrong’s Lie

Armstrong is tangled in a lie — one that got him promoted and could just as easily get him executed. He told New Babylon he killed Negan, but we know that couldn’t be further from the truth.

(AMC/Screenshot)

“Armstrong is trying to protect Negan by saying that he shot and killed him,” Charles shared.

So why drag Maggie to Manhattan?

“I think one of the reasons Armstrong wants Maggie along is because he has to figure out this whole Negan thing.”

She “has a history” with the guy, and Armstrong is trying to make sense of it all.

“I don’t know all of it, but I’m putting the pieces together,” he shared.

(AMC/Screenshot)

Still, he knows how dangerous things are and that the lie could be his character’s undoing.

“Armstrong’s committed treason, and he could be the next to face the gallows. Narvaez is ready. She’s ready,” he warned.

Kim Coates Made a Splashy Debut

For now, Coates’s storyline hasn’t intertwined with Narvaez’s or Armstrong’s, so his character was effectively on an island in the premiere.

Still, the veteran actor dished that his decision to join was because “It’s all about the world of The Walking Dead.”

“This thing’s been going on for years,” so he was “thrilled to come to the party.”

(AMC/Screenshot)

He thinks it’s great that the franchise is also ongoing because he remembers fondly that its early years coincided with Sons of Anarchy‘s.

Kim believes that playing Bruegel has given him “some of the greatest times” he’s ever had on a set.

“The directors were incredible and did a superb job.”

Coates wants viewers to buckle up and enjoy the ride.

“It’s about fans sitting back, grabbing a glass of wine, and popcorn because this show doesn’t stop for eight episodes,” he teased.

(AMC/Screenshot)

Naturally, we had to ask: what advice would Coates’s Sons of Anarchy character, Tig, give to Bruegel?

“Take a shower once in a while, clean your teeth. Stand six feet away from me. Let me look at you. Are you full of shit? What’s your deal, buddy?”

Can’t say he’s wrong because I imagine Manhattan nearly two decades into a zombie apocalypse smells pretty bad.

TV Fanatic has screened the next five episodes and can confidently say The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is a cut above its freshman season. AMC has a winner on its hands here.

(Robert Clark/AMC)

A part of the draw is the casting and how the writers find unique ways to unite the survivors, whether as enemies or allies.

It’s all part of the fun.

What are you most excited to see as the season progresses?

