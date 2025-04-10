The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 7 Review Shows That the Series Is Clearing the Board for an Epic Ending

Critic's Rating: 4 / 5.0

4

It’s like The Wheel of Time doesn’t want us to forget for a second that it is always going to bring one pulse-pounding episode after another. Check off another masterpiece episode for this hit Amazon series in the can.

The hardest part about reviewing a show like this one is that it is tough to pay attention to note-taking. The story is always one scene away from another high-stakes battle.

You’d be forgiven if you thought The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 7 was the season finale — it certainly felt like it. Honestly, you have to be part masochistic to watch this show.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

How many times has The Wheel of Time had us at the edge of our seats, wondering if this is the end of the line for a character? Or, is this the moment where the Dark One unexpectedly gains some footing?

The series continually exceeds expectations by finding clever ways to upend audience predictions.

For one, I wasn’t expecting The Wheel of Time to start clearing the board of characters so soon.

The Wheel of Time Gives a Scarcely Seen Character a Hero’s End, But This Is High Fantasy, So Take It with a Grain of Salt

If I’m being sincere, I never saw much purpose to Hammed Animashaun’s (Black Mirror) character of Loial.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the character, but apart from the odd moment here and there over the last three seasons, he really hasn’t done much.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Because the character is so damn lovable, I haven’t made a fuss because his calm demeanor is very welcomed on a show where getting killed in your sleep is a real possibility.

So, imagine my surprise when I find myself sniffling and tearing up as Loial made his “Gandalf the Grey” sacrifice there toward the end.

It was actually brilliant plotting because Loial has always been a pillar of wisdom whose entire life centered around being present and in the moment.

Who doesn’t love a character with a heart of gold that makes the ultimate sacrifice for the friends They’ve made along the way? It was Buffy The Vampire Slayer‘s bread and butter. She died to save the world a lot.

Besides, you know the writers will just put Loial in their back pocket and wait till a rainy day to trot him back out to the devastating joy of viewers everywhere.

If there is one thing that is clear about The Wheel of Time, it’s that the hands behind the plot have a hard time letting go of the good guys. Just ask Alanna.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Something is Stirring in the Two Rivers, and Alanna Seems to Be the Only One Noticing

While I’m sure it’s only been a handful, I’m starting to lose count of how often Miss Alanna has been run through with something sharp.

The first thing that woman needs to invest in is some kind of magic-infused super metal breastplate to cover her entire torso.

If you read my review for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6, you know that I proposed that the Aes Sedai travel in pairs to heal one another.

Alanna is starting to look like a pin cushion. The woman is more spearwood than bone in most episodes. Can anyone teach this fierce lady a shield weave?

I will say that Alanna is a lot more than just a battering ram, though. She’s the only one other than Moiraine who has acknowledged how special The Two Rivers seems to be.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

Besides the fact that The Two Rivers is where the Dragon Reborn grew up, it has churned out some powerful people with unique talents.

Seriously, how many channelers have been discovered just in that tiny village? You can barely toss a stone around there without hitting a channeler.

For example, the village’s new wisdom turned out to be an exceptionally powerful user of The One Power, given that she had command of her abilities for only fifteen minutes.

I’m going to miss her. She, weirdly, had a very brief but compelling arc. I also think Sophie Okonedo’s (Slow Horses) Siuan Sanche would have vibed with her.

One minute, she’s asking if she has to stop drinking to use The One Power and the next, she’s sober as a judge, ready to commit herself to a life of weaving.

I love those story elements. They make the plot more realistic. Even though all stories have a main character, in the real world, everyone is the main character of their own story.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

That’s why I hope to see more of these incredible twins, who have done more in a few episodes than their brother has in three seasons.

The Wheel of Time Is in No Short Supply of Over-Powered Characters but in the Kind of Way That Only High Fantasy Can Successfully Utilize

If you’ve kept up with The Wheel of Time Reviews, you know I haven’t exactly seen much use to the character of Mat Cauthon.

Sure, he blew the horn and helped Rand with all that stuff during the battle at the end of The Wheel of Time Season 2.

However, apart from stealing a cursed dagger, he hasn’t done anything other than brood about his boredom and drink.

And here are his two little sisters out there blasting White Cloaks, healing Aes Sedai, and getting revenge for the murder of their mother.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

Say what you want, but Litiana and Lilibet Biutanaseva’s Bode and Eldrin Cauthon were the MVPs of this battle.

I admit, I was a little disappointed when Alanna said she wouldn’t be bringing them to The White Tower. Can you imagine how incredibly powerful they could grow to be?

That said, The Wheel of Time doesn’t just abandon its characters. The girls aren’t going anywhere, except maybe with Alanna to learn how to be a battle Aes Sedai.

I would love to see them years down the road after extensive training. They would be in the Aes Sedai reserves. The White Tower would only “Call in the Twins” for the most extreme situations.

Every single character on The Wheel of Time is ridiculously powerful in their own way. For example, Egwene recently discovered her talent for dreamwalking on The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5.

Now, we have Perrin, who, more or less, turned into Odin during the battle.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 7 Felt More Like Part One of the Season Finale

I don’t know about you, but when Perrin was cutting down trollocs left and right with a hammer in one hand and a blade in the other, I got “All-Father” vibes.

At the center of this episode, and the series as a whole, is the theme of “coming full circle.”

Perrin started his journey at The Two Rivers, where his life was forever changed during the battle where he lost his wife.

At the start of The Wheel of Time Season 3, Perrin returned to a village of residents hardened by their experiences and ready to take up arms to defend themselves.

Loial’s narration summed it up perfectly. “Not because he wanted to lead, but because his people wanted to follow.”

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

What we just watched was the birth of a king. So often, stories like to push a character as the great hero of a town or village, but it doesn’t always feel organic or natural.

Here, we actually watched Perrin’s ascendence into the great Perrin “Goldeneyes” Aybara, Lord of The Two Rivers.

While we still have one more episode to Season 3 of this incredible series, I doubt we’ll see Perrin again.

Even though another episode is still coming our way, “Goldeneyes” felt like the finale for Perrin’s part of the plot.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Considering how much is still hanging in the air, it’s possible that the season finale will focus solely on Rand and Moiraine’s journey with the Aiel.

Either way, it will be an epic ending to one of the best seasons of Amazon‘s The Wheel of Time.

What’s your favorite season of The Wheel of Time?

Do you think this was the finale for Perrin’s story?

Please drop a comment below to let me know what you think, and join me again when I review another episode of The Wheel of Time.

