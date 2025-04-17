These 9-1-1 Team-Ups Could Save the Day (and Our Screens)

We already know 9-1-1 has a plethora of wonderful relationships, covering the entire gamut, from romance to friendship to coworkers and beyond.

We’ve actually covered some of our top ones here!

But considering the size of the cast, which isn’t terribly large compared to many other series, there are a lot of pairs we seldom see together, which is quite a tragedy when you think about it.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Fresh off of 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 14, which saw Buck and Athena teaming up as they fought like hell to save the members of the 118 trapped inside a lab with a deadly virus wafting in the air, we started thinking about some of the duos we’d like to see more of on-screen.

These twosomes may never turn into Hen and Chimney or Buck and Eddie, but we’d still like to see them get together for an adventure, hang out, or all of the above.

We have A LOT of thoughts about this list, so check it out.

Eddie & Karen

(FOX)

Eddie doesn’t get to hang out solo with many people not named Buck or Bobby, and we’d love to see him hang out with Karen because they seem like they’d have a lot of fun.

Karen likes to have fun, and Eddie always needs fun, so grabbing a drink and talking about their kiddos after a long day of work could be cathartic for both.

Eddie could always use a friend outside of the 118, and we’d just love to see Karen more integrated into the group in general.

We just know if you get Eddie and Karen together for a karaoke duet, they would kill it.

Eddie & Maddie

(Disney/Chris Willard)

Don’t even get us started on the travesty of Eddie and Maddie’s having little to no relationship, considering they are the two most important people in Buck’s life.

We know they aren’t children, and it’s not as if Eddie is coming over to the Buckley house to play video games after school, which allows him to foster a relationship with Buck’s older sister.

But Eddie is best friends with Maddie’s brother, works alongside her husband, and once worked at her very own place of employment. He’s not some stranger like the show wants you to believe at times.

These two also have a lot in common, and they would be great shoulders for each other as they continue to navigate life.

Bobby & Maddie

(Disney/Kevin Estrada )

We’ve seen Maddie and Athena team up before, most notably during 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 9, and we know how much Bobby loves a good mystery.

Why not have Maddie and Bobby team up for some reason, whether work or otherwise?

There may not be a realistic reason for a dispatcher and fire captain to work together on a case outside of the confines of a call, but maybe they need to link up for something personal, like planning a party for one of their loved ones.

We’re not picky around here, and we’d welcome having these two hang out and share some laughs.

Athena & Chimney

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

We got a taste of this during 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16 when Maddie’s engagement ring went missing, but we seldom see the two engaging much, and we feel like we’re missing out on something special!

Much like Bobby and Maddie, there may not be much reason for these two to team up while on the clock, but crazier things have happened on this show.

It would be difficult to come up with a plausible reason for Buck and Athena to team up to save the 118 and help stop the spread of a virus, yet we’ve actively gotten it during 9-1-1 Season 8.

If we can’t get these two to collaborate on a mission, then at least give us some Madney and Bathena double dates!

Buck & Karen

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Buck is friends with EVERYONE, and I think it’s about time he and Karen hang out!

Let’s get Buck and Karen out for some wine and good conversation. We know Karen enjoys a night out dancing once in a while!

These two have the kind of personalities that would mesh well, and they would probably have a lot of fun gossiping and just getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Starting a petition right now for these two to start a monthly 118 and plus ones night out!

Chimney & Josh

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Chimney and Josh are both so much fun, and we’re deprived of that hilariousness by not having them in one-on-one scenarios.

Maybe a case sparks an interest in Josh, like often happens with Maddie. If Josh needs help from a firefighter, he reaches out to his good friend’s husband, and the two have a great buddy-cop investigation, trying to solve a mystery together.

Both are extremely intelligent and competent. Maybe they aren’t detectives, but who wouldn’t trust them to save the day if the opportunity called for it?

Plus, you know they would keep you laughing while trying to figure out whatever obstacle was put in their way.

Athena & Eddie

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

There’s a lot of Eddie on this list because we need to see him expanding his circle of friends. Everyone adores him, but we just don’t get to see enough of him and other characters relating and forging new dynamics.

Eddie and Athena would be an interesting pair because, while on the surface it may not seem like they have much in common, if given the chance to chat, they’d probably find a lot of commonalities.

And much like others on this list, having the two of them working together would be a treat.

Two strong-willed people teaming up will never be a bad thing.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

You’ve seen our list, so now it’s your turn to let us know which duos you need to see more of!

And if there are any underused duos we may have missed, we want to hear from you.

Take to the comments to let us know which pairs deserve more shine.

You can watch 9-1-1 on ABC at 8/7c on Thursdays.

Watch 9-1-1 Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.