Tony and Ziva Are Back — But It’s Not the Reunion You Might Expect

For years, NCIS fans dreamed of a Tony and Ziva reunion. Now it’s finally here… just not in the way you might have pictured.

Paramount+ has officially dropped the first trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, a spin-off that picks up after years of offscreen developments.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return as the fan-favorite agents, but their dynamic has shifted dramatically — and that’s exactly what makes this new series so intriguing.

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

Set in Europe and laced with espionage, secrets, and more than a few unresolved feelings, this show is less lab coat and autopsy and more cloak-and-dagger chaos.

Think Mr. & Mrs. Smith with emotional baggage and a daughter caught in the crossfire. (Yes, they still have Tali.)

A Look Back: The Tumultuous Legacy of Tony and Ziva

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

If you’ve been watching NCIS from the beginning, then you know that Tony and Ziva’s relationship was one of the show’s most emotionally layered arcs.

Ziva David arrived in Season 3, taking over for Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander), who was killed off in the shocking Season 2 finale. As a Mossad officer-turned-NCIS-agent, Ziva brought mystery, skill, and a fierce emotional wall — one that Tony DiNozzo chipped away at, bit by bit, over nearly a decade.

Their relationship simmered for years. Flirtation turned to affection, affection to heartbreak. But it was never easy. Ziva left the show on NCIS Season 11, presumed dead by NCIS Season 13. That’s when Tony made the life-altering discovery: they had a daughter, Tali.

Tony left NCIS to raise her in Paris, stepping out of the frame just as Ziva was revealed to be alive. She returned briefly in Seasons 16 and 17 to tie up loose ends — and eventually, offscreen, joined Tony and Tali in Europe.

Fans were thrilled to know the trio was together. But what exactly has happened since? This new series aims to finally answer that.

First Trailer Teases Tension, Action, and… Separation?

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

The newly released trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva doesn’t waste time. We’re dropped straight into a world of car chases, encrypted files, and whispered threats.

But perhaps the biggest surprise? Tony and Ziva aren’t exactly cozy.

The teaser suggests the pair may no longer be romantically involved. Whether that’s a protective cover or a sign of deeper emotional fractures remains to be seen. What’s clear is this: someone is after them, and their daughter’s safety is on the line.

The trailer gives us everything longtime fans love — biting banter, a few raised eyebrows from Tony, and Ziva wielding a weapon like she never left Mossad.

But there’s also something new here — a tone shift, with a globe-trotting urgency. It’s cinematic and ambitious.

Why the Move to Paramount+ Might Actually Be a Win

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

Let’s address the elephant in the room: NCIS has always been a CBS staple. Moving Tony and Ziva’s long-awaited return to streaming feels like a slap in the face to some loyal viewers. And yes, there will be grumbling. That’s inevitable.

But here’s the thing: this could be good. Really good.

By airing on Paramount+, the series is no longer bound by the procedural-of-the-week format. It doesn’t have to pause for commercial breaks. And it doesn’t need to wedge storylines into a 42-minute broadcast mold.

Instead, NCIS: Tony & Ziva can evolve into something more serialized, more visually ambitious, and more character-focused — exactly what these two deserve after years of offscreen limbo.

Plus, let’s be honest: this setup wouldn’t feel right tucked between ads for denture cream and insurance. The story demands a different stage, and Paramount+ gives it just that.

More Mr. & Mrs. Smith Than Prime Video’s Version

(Paramount+/Screenshot)

Yes, the trailer screams Mr. & Mrs. Smith — but not in that over-stylized, self-referential way Prime Video went for with its Donald Glover adaptation.

This take has real stakes. Real history. And real chemistry.

Tony and Ziva aren’t pretty strangers bantering in slow motion — they’re former lovers, former colleagues, and current co-parents navigating a new life under fire.

Every look exchanged in the trailer carries a decade of unresolved tension. And every bullet dodged feels like one more step toward a reckoning.

This is the kind of emotionally grounded action series that NCIS fans didn’t know they needed — until now.

When and Where to Watch

NCIS: Tony & Ziva debuts this fall exclusively on Paramount+.

A specific premiere date hasn’t been released, but the streamer seems poised to give it a prime launch window, especially with the flagship NCIS heading into Season 23, NCIS: Origins prepping its second season, and NCIS: Sydney still in the mix.

Whether you’re tuning in for the action, the family dynamics, or the long-awaited chemistry, this new chapter promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen from the NCIS universe before.

Let’s just hope Tony packed enough of his dad jokes to survive Europe. From the looks of things, he’s going to need them.

