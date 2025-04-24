Tracker Exclusive Sneak Peek: What Happened To Riley?

Who is Riley, and what happened to her?

That’s a question Colter will be looking to answer during Tracker Season 2 Episode 18, which sees him working a case that’ll take him to Michigan and into the world of pageants.

Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the hour, as you’ll see Colter on the hunt for the missing Riley and walking right into a fight he wasn’t quite prepared to have.

The latest episode in Tracker Season 2 will see Colter on the hunt for a missing beauty queen, the aforementioned Riley, who disappears while home.

Colter is working for her mom, and as we often see with his cases, things aren’t exactly as they seem, and we don’t expect this case to be any different.

In the clip, you’ll see Colter stealthily making his way into an office, and what he’s looking for is unclear, though even with his gun at the ready, he’s taken off-guard by a man hiding in another room and comes out ready to fight.

Colter is always ready to throw hands if the occasion calls for it, and he rarely ends up on the wrong end of an altercation.

But Colter is not as interested in battling the man as he is in finding answers about Riley’s disappearance.

It’s common knowledge that the first few hours are paramount in finding a missing person.

As we discover, Riley hasn’t been missing all that long, so it’s important for Colter to find someone who may have had something to do with her disappearance.

When the episode premieres, we’ll have much more to learn about this case. We expect it to zig and zag quite heavily, as these cases tend to do.

Hopefully, the series will dive back into the Shaw family drama, as we’re running out of time this season!

With only a few hours left, it’s been a long while since we’ve seen either Russell or Dory, and the mystery surrounding Colter’s family has taken a major backseat to the cases of the week and some other things that have been personal to Colter.

The season has been amazing, don’t get us wrong, but we’d also love to check back in with the Shaw siblings and dive back into that mystery alongside the ones we get weekly.

Tracker excels at delivering twisty and shocking mysteries, and we’re just as curious about the Shaw family as everything else on this show!

While we wait to see what the case of the missing beauty pageant brings, make sure to check out the exclusive clip below and share your theories about the upcoming episode in the comment section below.

You can watch Tracker on CBS at 8/7c on Sundays.

Watch Tracker-2024 Online

