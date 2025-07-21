The issues with Tracker and the way it buries its supporting cast have been well-documented by me over the hit series’ first two seasons, but somehow, I still kept the faith that they’d figure things out and adjust.

Sadly, that is not the case.

TV Line reported on July 18 that series regulars Eric Graise (Bobby Exley) and Abby McEnany (Velma Bruin) will be departing the series ahead of its third season.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

For those unfamiliar, Tracker tells the tale of Colter Shaw, played by the always charming Justin Hartley, who travels across the United States finding missing things in exchange for rewards.

I say that because, while we’ve mainly seen Colter find missing persons, we’ve also seen him find a missing horse. There are levels to this reward-seeking business.

Colter can’t do what he does alone, though, and that’s where Bobby and Velma came in, along with lawyer friend Reenie (Fiona Greene). It takes every single one of them most weeks to get Colter from A to B.

However, the series was unable to find a way to incorporate them in meaningful ways every week.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Velma was Colter’s handler, bringing him the cases he’d take on, but oftentimes that was her only role in an episode. She’d give him a call, tell him what she knew, and then it was very possible you’d never hear from her again.

On the off chance you did, she was still only relaying information to Colter. She had no discernible character traits, nor did they ever properly address her backstory, how she became connected to Colter, or why, during Tracker Season 2, she was forbidden to leave Reenie’s office.

When Robin Weigert exited the series ahead of Tracker Season 2, the show did very little to explain Teddi Bruin’s exit.

They allowed us to assume there was some friction between Velma and Teddi. Still, we had to make that assumption because we never got an answer.

And it’s not as if they knew what to do with the pair in the first season either, but with Teddi gone, they could have dove into Velma more and focused on how she handled her wife’s absence, but that seems to go against everything Tracker wants to do.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

They’ve never been very interested in doing much outside of the cases of the week and fleshing out Colter’s character through his family and the past.

That’s the central premise of the show, and that’s fine, but then you have to wonder why there even needs to be any other series regulars at this point.

For Bobby, he got to do a little more each week as the hacker/tech savant who Colter would be lost without. Bobby found locations, phone records, video footage, and all the things Colter needed to help him with his cases.

But again, much like Velma, Bobby was relegated to being another voice on the other end of the phone line, with very little development.

He even went missing for several weeks during Tracker Season 2, replaced by his cousin Randy (Chris Lee), who came in and, in many respects, cemented himself as a better fit within the narrative.

Both Bobby and Chris had an episode where they were able to connect with Colter in person, giving a glimpse into their lives beyond being solely at Colter’s beck and call.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

But those were two isolated hours, and outside of that, the men were simply stuck in the shop answering the phone and handing out information when necessary.

Randy was a better fit, in part because there was a different energy between Randy and Colter that felt more lighthearted and provided a nice contrast to the typically heavy hours.

Tracker has always struggled with deviating from making Colter the primary focus.

Instead of trying to round out a cast because they had to, perhaps now they will lean directly into what they’ve wanted this show to be all along: The Colter Shaw Show.

And I don’t even say that to imply it’s a bad thing.

(Courtesy of CBS)

Justin Hartley is the main attraction, and it’s Colter’s story through and through.

But surrounding him with characters whose sole purpose has been to relay information or prop Colter up has been more annoying and frustrating than helpful to the story.

There was solid talent within the cast that was being squandered, and now the series should lean into Colter and the revolving cast of guest stars.

Reenie can continue to be the help she’s always been (and they’d do well to play into their will-they-won’t-they dynamic again since they have such great chemistry).

I’d also bring Randy back, even in a recurring capacity, to assist Colter when necessary.

(Michael Courtney/CBS)

It says something about the series when two regulars exit, and it won’t be affected at great length. These departures won’t break the series, and that is a problem.

However, I’ll miss both Velma and Bobby, as I always wanted the best for them within the narrative.

Now the show would do well to just embrace the show it is and not what it thinks it needs to be.

How are you guys feeling about the news?

How do you think the show will move forward?

Please let me know in the comments below so we can discuss it further.

Watch Tracker-2024 Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.