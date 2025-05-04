Tracker Season 2 Episode 19 Puts Reenie Right in the Line of Fire

Critic's Rating: 4.3 / 5.0

Leo Sharf was always going to be a problem, and Tracker has been setting us up for it since the minute we met him.

But how he’d get himself, or Reenie, into some trouble was to be determined until Tracker Season 2 Episode 19, when his assistant went missing, and Colter got caught up in corporate retaliation.

Or so he thought.

Nothing is ever as it seems on Tracker, and we’ve heard the name Sheldon Grimes so many times that our brains were programmed to believe he was the one behind Francie’s kidnapping.

It made the most sense on the surface since Leo had unceremoniously ousted Sheldon from the new company, and he did so in a way that wasn’t exactly nice or professional.

Sheldon wasn’t a good person by all accounts, so did he deserve to get the boot? Sure! But how Leo went about it would leave anyone feeling some type of way.

Francie’s disappearance right before the launch of a new company felt like a way for Sheldon to ruin the company he was no longer a part of and make a quick buck off of someone who betrayed him.

You could tell Leo was a shady character from the jump, but he did seem to have a soft spot for Francie, even a fleeting one. There was genuine concern about her well-being, but there was also a need to ensure this situation didn’t mess with his bottom line.

Colter, always suspicious, never seemed to fully buy what Leo was saying throughout the entire hour. But he could only react to the information right in front of him.

The race to where Francie was being held was Tracker at its best when the stakes were the highest, and Colter was racing around trying to make heads from tails.

When Francie wasn’t at the hangar, it was apparent there was something much bigger than ransom at play. But what?

I have been on the record as eventually wanting to see Colter and Reenie give themselves a chance to see if they could be more than just friends, and maybe that’s an unpopular opinion, but I’ve never been afraid to state what I feel!

But this has never and will never be a show about romance, so I’ll probably be waiting a long time for something like that to happen.

I say all that because I forgot Reenie had a boyfriend!

Poor Elliot seems like a nice guy, but in Tracker Land, he’s a cardboard cutout of a character whose only purpose will be to prop up Reenie in some capacity on the rare occasions the show remembers he exists. And that’s precisely what he did here.

Though I must admit, I thought for a minute or two that Elliot was involved, but who wants to imagine Reenie was about to get played by the man she liked? Certainly, not me.

Considering Francie had recently been kidnapped, the smartest thing for Leo, Reenie, and Leo would have been to stay together since they had no idea what they were up against. And Colter would have insisted Reenie not travel to the company building had he known that was where she was headed.

When Reenie and Elliot split up, it was pretty damn clear what was about to happen, though I was pleasantly surprised to see that Elliot wasn’t dead when Colter eventually arrived because this show LOVES to kill people.

At this point, all roads led to Sheldon Grimes, and no new information changed anyone’s mind. He was a disgruntled man whose life got blown up, and he wanted to exact revenge.

Plus, something happened on that yacht, and the logical conclusion would be that Sheldon took Francie there at some point as his plan played out.

But things took an expected twist once Colter was able to track down the vehicle that Reenie was in, and he found Francie nearby.

Now, one would think that Reenie would be a better bargaining chip than Francie because of what she knows and also because of her role in what happened to Sheldon.

Maybe Sheldon figured that his plan wasn’t working out as well as he had hoped, and then the revenge gene inside him took hold. He then decided that he could take Reenie, and if all else failed, at least he could hurt Leo and the person who helped him the most.

It was the right train of thinking for a villain until the pieces fell into place.

Was anyone else surprised when Reenie came face-to-face with Sheldon in that grimy basement? He looked like he had been there for days, or he’d been spiraling on that yacht, and the bad guys caught him after a long while of not looking after himself.

When Sheldon revealed himself, there were two possibilities: either Leo had actually set this plan in motion, or this was some kind of Saw situation, and Sheldon really WAS the one pulling the strings. Then, he would uncuff himself and walk away from everything to the swell of dramatic music.

You’ve got to love television, though, because neither was true! And there was a much more fascinating scenario!

Poor Reenie got kidnapped, a gun pointed at her, and she watched a man get killed right in front of her.

You were probably thinking it had to be Leo, right? If not him, then who?

Rarely can Tracker truly surprise me because even though there is always a twist, it’s one you will never be able to guess, or it’s fairly obvious.

You couldn’t guess the Francie twist because we didn’t have any of her backstory. However, it was still compelling because we knew enough about her character, Leo, and obviously Reenie, for it to come as a genuinely shocking moment when Colter and Bobby put everything together.

Francie was playing the long game with Leo. She infiltrated his life, gained his trust, and played him like a fiddle, waiting for the perfect moment to make her move.

Like Colter, I didn’t condone what she did, but Leo wasn’t an innocent bystander in all of this.

He made a career out of cheating people, and he destroyed her family’s life and probably never thought twice about it.

When he was pleading for his life, it rang very false, and it was because when given the opportunity to come clean when all was said and done, he lied again.

He’s not a good person, but Francie’s actions weren’t it. You could feel bad for what happened to her family while also recognizing that her revenge plan put a lot of innocent people in danger.

Hopefully, this marks the end of Leo, even though it was a bit worrisome that Reenie was still unable to fully believe he was a bad guy.

I love Reenie’s optimism, but sometimes I need her to see when the writing is on the wall.

She and Colter are polar opposites in that regard, and it’s like he needs to let some of her optimism rub off on him, and she needs to let some of his pessimism rub off on her.

Outside of Reenie’s case, there was a brief interlude to the Shaw family drama, with Dory showing up to hand over the box of files we learned about during Tracker Season 1 Episode 13.

Dory’s visit was very short-lived, but it did introduce a new element into the story: the idea that Ashton Shaw may have been killed over the research he was doing.

Now, when Tracker Season 1 first began, we were all working under the same assumption as Colter that Russell pushed their dad to his death. But that theory has been debunked.

If they’ve built up this mystery to conclude with some random government entity setting Ashton up to die, which is totally something the show would do, it will be a very disappointing ending to the story.

Hopefully, we’re not headed toward something like that, and the show has a few more tricks up his sleeve, like Mary Dove Shaw.

What role did mommy dearest play in everything? Does Russell know anything else that he hasn’t shared?

I love Russell Shaw (and hope he comes back soon!), but Colter spent more than half his life believing his brother killed his father, and he forgave him so quickly that maybe there are some things he overlooked.

Colter would do wise to heed Dory’s advice and not let the contents of that box, including this now mysterious phone number, take over his whole life. But if Francie’s revenge tour taught him anything, it’s that family business will eat you alive if you let it.

And Colter’s let it fester for so long that he may not stop until he finds the answer he’s after.

Tracker Notes

No Velma whatsoever, and no Randy! Randy-less episodes will start to feel really weird because I’ve gotten so used to him.

Was that weird story Elliot told Reenie about the client he got off eventually murdering the woman who tried to get him convicted before supposed to make her feel better?

Hopefully, in Tracker Season 3, they will give Reenie more storylines like this that carry over multiple episodes. Everything culminated in a solid story, making her feel much more critical to the series and like she existed outside of Colter.

Only one hour left in Tracker Season 2! Can you believe it?

What are you hoping to see in the season finale?

