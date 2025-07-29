Tracy Spiridakos Is Back in Action as USA Network’s Anna Pigeon

There are two major reasons to celebrate right now.

For longtime Chicago PD fans, they’ll be thrilled to know that fan-favorite actress Tracy Spiridakos has officially landed her first major role since departing the series during Chicago PD Season 11.

And for those of us who still feel nostalgic about USA Network’s incredible slate of series, they’re shaping up with yet another new drama that will have us glued to the screens.

According to Deadline, Spiridakos will star in the new series Anna Pigeon, and it already has our undivided attention!

It’s been exciting to see where some of the departed former series regulars of Chicago PD have landed.

As we all know, Jesse Lee Soffer headlined the final season of FBI: International after he left Chicago PD during the tenth season.

Now, we get to see Spiridakos dust off those acting chops and dive back into the fold as a series lead in a series in which Rookie Blue and Saving Hope vet Morwyn Brebner will serve as showrunner.

Anna Pigeon marks the second series USA Network has acquired; the first, the highly anticipated John Slattery and Lana Parrilla-led The Rainmaker, is set to premiere in August.

And it’s starting to feel like USA Network is back in the juicy cable dramas game, something it stepped back from around the time that Mr. Robot signed off for the final time.

Anna Pigeon sounds dark and action-packed, both things that Spiridakos excels at.

She’ll be playing another complex female character, which is very exciting, given her versatility in capturing the complexities of darker characters.

According to the synopsis, Anna Pigeon is a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever.

While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way.

Of course, this is another book-to-screen adaptation, as the series is based on novels by Nevada Barr!

This role sounds right up Spiridakos’ alley, and it again marks USA Network’s resurgence as it places itself back on the map with high-concept and compelling scripted content.

And book-to-screen adaptations have not only been all the rage, but they’ve been some of the most successful series to hit the airwaves.

We’ve seen this across streaming, broadcasting, and cable with everything from Will Trent and Reacher, to We Were Liars and Virgin River.

The series likely won’t be slated to premiere until 2026, but it sounds worth the wait. And it’ll be exciting to see how Anna Pigeon rounds off the cast with supporting characters.

Many fans have wondered if Spiridakos would return to the series, especially as One Chicago continues to have a revolving door of characters flitting in and out.

They’ve just lost Toya Turner, who was filling in for Hailey on Intelligence, and now she’s gone. Arienne Mandi will be taking over a similar role.

But Spiridakos has likely wanted to move on to new projects and pursue different things.

Anna Pigeon feels like the perfect fit for her.

This award-winning book series presents a fresh take on law enforcement, offering a unique perspective in an oversaturated genre.

It’s also worth noting that the series comprises 19 books, providing ample material to span multiple seasons, especially if they adopt the one big mystery per season approach.

Sentiments about Hailey Upton have always been mixed. Hell, I can attest to that as a longtime Chicago PD fan who has criticized the character often.

However, Tracy Spiridakos has always been a force, and this new role sounds like an exciting opportunity for her that definitely suits her well.

As someone who has missed and longed for USA Network to get back on the map with their scripted fare, whether it was the return of Blue Sky shows or grittier dramas, this is an exciting development!

Over to you, TV Fanatics! How do you feel about this news?!

