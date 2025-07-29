 Skip to Content
Subscribe

Tracy Spiridakos Is Back in Action as USA Network’s Anna Pigeon

By: Author Jasmine Blu

Posted on Published:   ·  4:15 PM EDT
  ·   6 Comments

There are two major reasons to celebrate right now.

For longtime Chicago PD fans, they’ll be thrilled to know that fan-favorite actress Tracy Spiridakos has officially landed her first major role since departing the series during Chicago PD Season 11.

And for those of us who still feel nostalgic about USA Network’s incredible slate of series, they’re shaping up with yet another new drama that will have us glued to the screens.

Trained on a Sniper - Chicago PD Season 11 Episode 12
(NBC/Lori Allen)

According to Deadline, Spiridakos will star in the new series Anna Pigeon, and it already has our undivided attention!

It’s been exciting to see where some of the departed former series regulars of Chicago PD have landed.

As we all know, Jesse Lee Soffer headlined the final season of FBI: International after he left Chicago PD during the tenth season.

Now, we get to see Spiridakos dust off those acting chops and dive back into the fold as a series lead in a series in which Rookie Blue and Saving Hope vet Morwyn Brebner will serve as showrunner.

Anna Pigeon marks the second series USA Network has acquired; the first, the highly anticipated John Slattery and Lana Parrilla-led The Rainmaker, is set to premiere in August.

Lady Halstead in Red -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 17
(Lori Allen/NBC)

And it’s starting to feel like USA Network is back in the juicy cable dramas game, something it stepped back from around the time that Mr. Robot signed off for the final time.

Anna Pigeon sounds dark and action-packed, both things that Spiridakos excels at.

She’ll be playing another complex female character, which is very exciting, given her versatility in capturing the complexities of darker characters.

According to the synopsis, Anna Pigeon is a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever.

While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way.

Finding Her Way -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 7
(NBC/Lori Allen)

Of course, this is another book-to-screen adaptation, as the series is based on novels by Nevada Barr!

This role sounds right up Spiridakos’ alley, and it again marks USA Network’s resurgence as it places itself back on the map with high-concept and compelling scripted content.

And book-to-screen adaptations have not only been all the rage, but they’ve been some of the most successful series to hit the airwaves.

We’ve seen this across streaming, broadcasting, and cable with everything from Will Trent and Reacher, to We Were Liars and Virgin River.

The series likely won’t be slated to premiere until 2026, but it sounds worth the wait. And it’ll be exciting to see how Anna Pigeon rounds off the cast with supporting characters.

Meeting a Monster -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12
(NBC/Lori Allen)

Many fans have wondered if Spiridakos would return to the series, especially as One Chicago continues to have a revolving door of characters flitting in and out.

They’ve just lost Toya Turner, who was filling in for Hailey on Intelligence, and now she’s gone. Arienne Mandi will be taking over a similar role.

But Spiridakos has likely wanted to move on to new projects and pursue different things.

Anna Pigeon feels like the perfect fit for her.

This award-winning book series presents a fresh take on law enforcement, offering a unique perspective in an oversaturated genre.

Clashing With Crisis Prevention - Tall - Chicago PD Season 11 Episode 1
(NBC/Lori Allen)

It’s also worth noting that the series comprises 19 books, providing ample material to span multiple seasons, especially if they adopt the one big mystery per season approach.

Sentiments about Hailey Upton have always been mixed. Hell, I can attest to that as a longtime Chicago PD fan who has criticized the character often.

However, Tracy Spiridakos has always been a force, and this new role sounds like an exciting opportunity for her that definitely suits her well.

As someone who has missed and longed for USA Network to get back on the map with their scripted fare, whether it was the return of Blue Sky shows or grittier dramas, this is an exciting development!

Over to you, TV Fanatics! How do you feel about this news?!

We’re not a content farm — just people who love TV.
A little support goes a long way. Drop a comment, give it a share, or even consider turning off that ad blocker — it helps more than you know.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.

Posted on Published:

TVF Author Image
By Author Jasmine Blu

Jasmine Blu is a former senior staff writer and recent editor for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights/early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste translates to her viewing habits, making her quite ...more

Categories Casting News, News, Opinion Piece

Sweet Amy

Tuesday 29th of July 2025

I saw this news on Tracy's Instagram, and it made my day! I love Tracy, and I have missed getting to see her on my screen. Thank goodness that USA Network is finally getting back into scripted content. Back in the day they have given me some of my most favourite shows; Monk, Psych, Royal Pains, Suits, Burn Notice, Covert Affairs, Shooter, Eyewitness, and Mr. Robot. Anna Pigeon sounds great, and I have a feeling I am going to love it as much as I did Netflix's National Park Ranger series, Untamed. By the way, @Jasmine Blu, Untamed was renewed for a 2nd Season. Yay! I hope that Anna Pigeon will be a success for USA Network, and it would be cool if you were the reviewer.❤️🤗

Jasmine Blu

Wednesday 30th of July 2025

Yeah, I saw that about Untamed! I enjoyed it, and I'm glad it's returning. Hey, if we're going to run police procedurals into the ground, at least diversify the titles and vibes, you know?

The Park Ranger angle for Anna Pigeon sounds fun. I'm also just beyond thrilled that USA Network is back in the scripted originals game. I used to love and watch almost everything they had back in the day. They always knew how to strike the right balance. Who knows? Maybe I will cover it! It definitely sounds fun. :)

Nanda

Tuesday 29th of July 2025

Good luck to her, I hope her crazy fans finally talk about her new work and forget about PD for good!!! This news doesn't make any difference to me, I won't be watching it, but unlike many of her fans who wished Sophia Bush would fail and celebrated when her CBS series was canceled, I hope the series continues to have more than one season!

Michael

Tuesday 29th of July 2025

Great for Tracy. I wish her luck. I think PD needed to cut salary, and they voted her off the island.

sarah

Tuesday 29th of July 2025

I am glad, USA Network is getting back to making television shows, I really enjoyed there blue sky shows. I was USA Network Suits fan. I hope Rainmaker is good, I will check out the show.

Jasmine Blu

Tuesday 29th of July 2025

YES. I'm absolutely thrilled about them returning to scripted originals. I Loved so many of them. I'm definitely looking forward to The Rainmaker, and this sounds good, too. I can't wait to learn more about it.

Most Commented

Reviews

Countdown Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Nail In the Chair

Denis KimathiJuly 30, 2025
Opinion Piece

Apparently, The Rookie Season 8 Won’t Czech Its Bailey Problem — Why is She in Prague?

Jasmine BluJuly 30, 2025
Editorials Everything We Know

Crystal Lake: Everything We Know About Peacock’s Friday the 13th Prequel

Carissa PavlicaJuly 30, 2025
Casting News News Opinion Piece

Tracy Spiridakos Is Back in Action as USA Network’s Anna Pigeon

Jasmine BluJuly 29, 20256 Replies
Listicles

5 Things Murder in a Small Town Needs to Fix in Season 2

Laura NowakJuly 29, 2025

TV Fanatic

Sharing is Caring

Help spread the word. You're awesome for doing it!