Tulsa King Season 3 Sets Its Return — And the Kingdom’s Getting Crowded

Let’s go, Tulsa crew!

Sylvester Stallone’s mob-boss-turned-Oklahoma-ganglord Dwight Manfredi is officially suiting up for another round of outlaw justice and second chances when Tulsa King Season 3 premieres Sunday, September 21, exclusively on Paramount+.

(Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

The fan-favorite Taylor Sheridan creation has been a streaming juggernaut — the most-watched global Paramount+ original EVER when Season 2 dropped — and it’s not slowing down.

With over 21 million viewers for the premiere and sky-high social buzz (159 million views and counting), Stallone’s Dwight is proving that age is just a number when you’re running an empire out of Tulsa.

(Atsushi Nishijima/Paramount+)

So What’s Next for the King?

More enemies, more danger, and more people gunning for the crown.

Season 3 finds Dwight’s empire expanding — but so are the threats.

Enter the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t just bend the rules… they light them on fire and throw them off a rooftop.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill Tulsa toughs — they’re polished, connected, and just as dangerous as Dwight when pushed.

Expect the stakes to skyrocket as our favorite exiled mobster fights to protect his kingdom — and his chosen family — from forces that don’t play nice.

(Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Welcome to the Family (or the Hit List)

Who’s in for the Tulsa King Season 3 cast other than Stallone? Don’t hold your breath because the list of new and returning stars is enormous.

Let’s start with Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, and McKenna Quigley Harrington.

And with no less ado are Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

(Steve Swisher/Paramount+)

But hold on to your cowboy hats — Season 3 is bringing in none other than Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Yes, that Samuel L. Jackson. The MCU, Tarantino, “say what again” legend himself.

He’s not just here to stir up trouble either. Jackson’s role in Tulsa King will lead straight into his starring role in the upcoming spin-off NOLA King.

The Sheridan-verse expands again, and we’re all invited.

(Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

And thanks to the newly released first-look images, we can glean a few details about who else will be playing in Dwight’s increasingly deadly sandbox.

Robert Patrick appears to be stepping into the role of Dunmire — presumably the patriarch of the powerful family squaring off against Dwight this season.

That makes him our likely main antagonist, and honestly, who better? Patrick excels at tight-lipped menace.

Joining him is Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire. Family business just got a lot more dangerous.

(Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Kevin Pollak also joins the mix as Special Agent Musso. If you remember, Dwight was black-bagged in the Tulsa King Season 2 finale — but the organization responsible didn’t exactly scream “official.”

Now that we know Musso’s involved, there’s a chance Dwight’s captors were playing a deeper game.

Is Musso legit? Is he undercover? Is Dwight Manfredi going to work with the feds?

He’s no snitch, but that would be one hell of an arc for Stallone to dig into.

(Steve Swisher/Paramount+.)

And good news for fans of uneasy alliances: It looks like Dwight’s partnerships with former adversaries Bill Bevilaqua and Cal Thresher are still intact.

First-look photos show Bill mid-battle and Cal sharing a low-stress moment with Dwight and Margaret — a continuing trio we didn’t know we needed.

Now, if we could just get more screen time for the always-fantastic Dana Delany, Season 3 might just be the most satisfying yet.

A Sheridan Hit Squad

Tulsa King is executive produced by the unstoppable Taylor Sheridan, along with Stallone, showrunner Dave Erickson, and a stacked producing team that knows exactly how to deliver grit, charm, and chaos in equal measure.

The first two seasons are available to binge on Paramount+ — and yes, they hold up.

(Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

One Last Thing…

If you’re not already hyped, this news and the new images should be the clincher.

Dwight looks just as intimidating as ever, and from the look of things, there’s plenty of trouble brewing

in the Sooner State.

September can’t come soon enough.

You don’t have much time to get caught up, but you can click the links below to jump into the chaos! Tulsa King can only be found on Paramount+, and trust us, it’s worth the investment!