10 TV Characters Who’d Be Thanksgiving Dinner Nightmares (And 5 Who’d Be a Dream)

Thanksgiving dinner — a time for family, food, and a colorful cast of personalities.

But let’s face it, not everyone you’d want at your Thanksgiving table would make it a relaxing meal.

Some TV characters would turn it into an evening of laughter and camaraderie, while others, well, let’s just say they’d leave you reaching for another glass of wine.

This list might have you scrambling to reconsider your own list of invitees!

In the spirit of fantasy Thanksgiving invites, we’re taking a look at the dream guests who’d make this holiday one to remember and the nightmare guests who’d have you silently planning their exit strategy.

Here’s our list of ten characters who’d be Thanksgiving dinner nightmares and five who’d be a dream.

Nightmare Guests: The Thanksgiving Terrors You’d Rather Avoid

Some Thanksgiving guests bring joy to the table, while others — well, they bring chaos.

These TV characters might be fascinating to watch on-screen, but around the dinner table, they’d have you counting down the minutes until they’re out the door.

From overly opinionated to downright disruptive, these are the guests who would turn Thanksgiving into a survival test.

Morgan Gillory — High Potential

Imagine sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner, expecting some lighthearted banter, only to find Morgan Gillory from High Potential at your table.

Sure, she’s brilliant and has a knack for solving crimes, but her social skills? Practically nonexistent.

You’d spend most of the night watching her dissect every detail of the meal, analyzing everyone’s behavior with that intense stare, and pointing out the “clues” that grandma used canned cranberry sauce instead of homemade.

And don’t even think about having a normal conversation; she’ll hijack it to dissect your personal habits.

Morgan’s sharp mind may be an asset in a case, but at the dinner table? It’s a recipe for awkward silence, overly scrutinized guests, and more than a few raised eyebrows.

Dr. Ethan Choi – Chicago Med

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a relaxing day, but with Dr. Ethan Choi from Chicago Med around, forget about indulgence.

While everyone’s loading up on stuffing and pie, he’ll be there with his strict health advice and dietary warnings, eyeing every dish like it’s a biohazard.

The second someone reaches for a second helping of mashed potatoes, expect a lecture on cholesterol, portion control, and the dangers of processed foods.

And heaven forbid anyone mentions a minor ache or pain — Dr. Choi will have you cornered, diagnosing you on the spot with a list of ailments you didn’t even know existed.

A great doctor? Absolutely. A great Thanksgiving guest? Hard pass.

Oliver Putnam — Only Murders in the Building

Thanksgiving with Oliver Putnam from Only Murders in the Building would be quite an experience. But probably not the one you were hoping for.



As soon as he arrives, he’d treat your family gathering like the opening night of a Broadway play.

He’d direct everyone’s “roles” at the dinner, setting up dramatic entrances for each dish and dropping hints about a “mysterious twist” coming up with the turkey.

His flair for the dramatic doesn’t stop there. He’ll insist on a post-dinner “murder mystery” game and might even go so far as to invent a crime on the spot just to keep the evening “interesting.”

Oliver’s enthusiasm is admirable, but after his third monologue about cranberry sauce and an endless stream of “plot twists,” you’ll be begging for an intermission.

Leland Townsend — Evil

There’s uncomfortable, and then there’s Thanksgiving with Leland Townsend from Evil. From the moment he walks through the door, the atmosphere will shift.

He’ll sidle up to Aunt Martha with a chilling grin, casually slipping dark little comments into the conversation to make everyone squirm.

Expect a healthy dose of cynicism about the whole holiday — he’ll talk about the “pointlessness” of gratitude, probably bring up some disturbing historical fact, and might even “joke” about sinister traditions.

And just when you think it can’t get worse, he’ll cast that eerie stare around the table, hinting that he knows everyone’s darkest secrets.

Thanksgiving with Leland would be less of a family gathering and more of a psychological endurance test. Pass the potatoes — and the sage to ward off his energy.

Dr. Miranda Bailey — Grey’s Anatomy

Thanksgiving with Dr. Miranda Bailey from Grey’s Anatomy would be like having a no-nonsense chief of surgery running your holiday meal.

She’d take one look at your cooking setup and start reorganizing the kitchen “for efficiency,” barking orders at anyone who dared wander in to help.

The turkey isn’t basting fast enough? She’ll let you know. Are the mashed potatoes a little lumpy? Brace yourself for a lecture on consistency and standards.

And if she’s not impressed with the level of hygiene, expect her to whip out hand sanitizer and possibly offer a lecture on cross-contamination.

Bailey is a powerhouse in the OR but at Thanksgiving? She’d leave you feeling more like an intern scrambling to keep up with her relentless perfectionism.

Jackson Lamb — Slow Horses

Thanksgiving with Jackson Lamb from Slow Horses would be… pungent, to put it mildly.

He’d show up reeking of cigarettes and something mysteriously unidentifiable, plop himself down at the table, and probably start complaining about everything from the decor to the turkey’s lack of “real flavor.”

Politeness isn’t exactly his strong suit, so expect him to say exactly what he thinks of your cooking — bluntly and without a trace of tact.

And if the conversation turns to family, he’ll snort, make a sarcastic remark, and might even share a few brutally honest opinions that no one asked for.

Charming in his own irreverent way? Maybe. But Jackson Lamb as a Thanksgiving guest is about as appealing as cold gravy.

Kate Pearson — This is Us

Thanksgiving with Kate Pearson from This Is Us would be an emotional rollercoaster — whether you’re ready for it or not.

One minute, she’s laughing about a childhood memory; the next, she’s getting misty-eyed over the cranberry sauce because it reminds her of a family moment that led to a profound revelation about life.

And just when you think the meal’s safe, she’ll start unpacking the family drama right there at the table.

She means well, but her tendency to dig deep, get reflective, and spark “heartfelt” discussions could turn a lighthearted Thanksgiving into a therapy session for all.

With Kate at the table, you’ll be reaching for extra wine and maybe some tissues.

Danny Reagan — Blue Bloods

Thanksgiving with Danny Reagan from Blue Bloods would be like sitting down to dinner with a drill sergeant who just got off a tough shift.

He’d arrive in full cop mode, constantly scanning the room with that intense look as if he’s waiting for a perp to jump out from behind the turkey.

Any attempt at a lighthearted conversation would quickly veer into tales of “the job,” complete with gritty crime stories.

He’d also have no problems sharing his hard-nosed opinions on everything from family dynamics to what really constitutes a “good” Thanksgiving meal.

And don’t even think about mentioning law enforcement — he’ll turn it into a passionate (and probably loud) debate that you didn’t sign up for.

With Danny around, you’ll be thinking about dessert — or the exit.

Nyla Harper — The Rookie

Thanksgiving with Detective Nyla Harper from The Rookie would feel more like an interrogation than a family gathering.

She’d scan the table with that sharp gaze, catching every little slip-up or inconsistency in conversation, and you’d quickly realize there’s no such thing as “light small talk” with her.

She’d call out anyone’s nonsense in an instant and probably challenge every comment with her matter-of-fact, tell-it-like-it-is attitude.

Her heart’s in the right place, but Nyla’s tough-as-nails style would leave everyone on their toes, with conversations feeling less warm and fuzzy and more like a cross-examination over the mashed potatoes.

Norma Bates — Bates Motel

Thanksgiving with Norma Bates from Bates Motel would be nothing but a nightmare, to say the least.

She’d show up with that warm smile, eager to make a good impression, but it wouldn’t take long for her unsettling intensity to seep through.

Norma would hover over everyone.

She’d offer “helpful” advice on how to carve the turkey or “gently” criticize your recipes, all while casting sidelong glances at anyone she deemed a threat to her family.

And heaven forbid someone mention anything slightly personal — she’d immediately turn defensive, spiraling into a dramatic monologue about family loyalty and betrayal.

Thanksgiving with Norma would be a psychological thriller, leaving everyone nervously eyeing the exit.

Dream Guests: The Thanksgiving MVPs

After all those nightmares, there are the characters who’d make Thanksgiving feel like a holiday should.

These dream guests bring laughter, warmth, and maybe even a dish or two worth remembering.

They’re the ones who’d make everyone feel at home, keep the conversation flowing, and turn Thanksgiving into the kind of gathering you’d want to relive every year.

Gabrielle Solis — Desperate Housewives

Thanksgiving with Gabrielle Solis from Desperate Housewives would be pure entertainment and glam.

She’d show up in an effortlessly chic outfit, instantly lighting up the room with her charisma and humor.

Gaby’s no stranger to the finer things, so you can bet she’d compliment your cooking as if it’s a five-star meal (whether it actually is or not).

Plus, she’s full of hilarious stories, and with a perfect touch of gossip, she’ll keep things lively — just enough to be fun without crossing any lines.

She’d bring just the right blend of sass and sweetness, making everyone feel like a VIP at the table.

With Gaby around, Thanksgiving would feel like a fabulous social event — minus the drama.

Raymond Reddington — The Blacklist

Thanksgiving with Raymond Reddington from The Blacklist would be one of those holidays you never forget.

He’d arrive with a bottle of rare wine or an exotic dish from one of his “business trips” that no one else at the table has ever heard of — because, let’s face it, only Red knows where to source these things.

He’d entertain everyone with mysterious, globe-trotting tales, dropping just enough details to make you wonder what’s true and what’s embellished.

And if any family tension flares up? Red would defuse it with a clever quip or a quick change of subject, keeping the mood light and intriguing.

Thanksgiving with Reddington would be like dinner and a show, with a side of espionage charm — exactly the kind of guest who leaves everyone talking for weeks.

Alden Parker — NCIS

Thanksgiving with Alden Parker from NCIS would be as warm and easygoing as it gets.

He’d show up with a thoughtful, maybe homemade dish and, of course, a couple of boxes of delicious pastries from his favorite bakery.

Parker’s got that relaxed vibe that makes everyone feel comfortable, and he’d be genuinely interested in getting to know everyone around the table — no small talk, just real, engaging conversations.

Plus, he’d share some great stories from his fieldwork, told with that dry humor that gets everyone chuckling.

Parker would smoothly steer the conversation back on track if any awkward topics came up, keeping the mood light and enjoyable.

With him there, Thanksgiving would feel like a true celebration, filled with good company, laughter, and a pastry or two to top it off.

Christopher Herrmann — Chicago Fire

Thanksgiving with Christopher Herrmann from Chicago Fire would feel like a big, cozy family gathering.

He’d show up with a hearty side dish and maybe a bottle of whiskey from his favorite neighborhood spot, ready to make a toast or two.

Herrmann has that down-to-earth charm that makes everyone feel at ease. He’d spend the evening telling hilarious stories from the firehouse that would have everyone in stitches.

And if anyone needed help in the kitchen, he’d be right there, pitching in like it’s second nature.

Plus, he’s the type to notice when someone’s feeling left out and draw them into the conversation, making sure everyone feels like part of the family. With Herrmann at the table,

Thanksgiving would feel like home — good food, good laughs, and all-around good company.

Gaby — Shrinking

Thanksgiving with Gaby from Shrinking would be a total joy. She’d show up with a big smile, a dish full of comfort food, and a personality that lights up the room.

Gaby has a way of making everyone feel seen, understood, and included — no one is left out of the conversation when she’s around.

With her quick wit and funny stories about her life as a therapist, she’d have everyone laughing within minutes.

And if any awkward family tension came up, Gaby would handle it like a pro, redirecting it with just the right mix of humor and empathy.

By the end of the night, everyone would feel a little lighter, a little happier, and grateful for the genuine warmth she brought to the table.

Thanksgiving with Gaby would feel like the kind of holiday you hope never ends.

Who’s On Your Thanksgiving Guest List?

Thanksgiving is all about celebrating with those who make life a little brighter — or at least a little more interesting!

Whether it’s dream guests who bring warmth and laughter or nightmare guests who’d make you cringe, these TV characters would turn any holiday into an unforgettable experience.

Now it’s your turn: Who would you invite, and who would you rather keep at a safe distance?

Share your picks in the comments, and let the Thanksgiving guest list debate begin!