TV’s Survivors: Scripted Series Renewals Across the Networks

Did you say you needed a comprehensive list of TV renewals?

Well, why didn’t you say so sooner?

Here’s what we’ve rounded up.

(TV Fanatic)

ABC

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

9-1-1 – Renewed for Season 9

Abbott Elementary – Renewed for Season 4

Grey’s Anatomy – Renewed for Season 22

High Potential – Renewed for Season 2

Shifting Gears – Renewed for Season 2

The Rookie – Renewed for Season 8

Will Trent – Renewed for Season 4

AMC

(Michael Moriatis/AMC)

Dark Winds – Renewed for Season 4

Interview with the Vampire – Renewed for Season 3

Mayfair Witches – Renewed for Season 3

The Terror – Renewed for Season 3

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Renewed for Season 3

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+

(Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Acapulco – Renewed for Season 4

Bad Monkey – Renewed for Season 2

Criminal Record – Renewed for Season 2

Dark Matter – Renewed for Season 2

For All Mankind – Renewed through Season 5

Foundation – Renewed for Season 3

Hijack – Renewed for Season 2

Invasion – Renewed for Season 3

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Renewed for Season 2

Palm Royale – Renewed for Season 2

Platonic – Renewed for Season 2

Presumed Innocent – Renewed for Season 2

Severance – Renewed for Season 3

Shrinking – Renewed for Season 3

Silo – Renewed through Season 4

Slow Horses – Renewed Through Season 6

(Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Sugar – Renewed for Season 2

Ted Lasso – Renewed for Season 4

The Buccanneers – Renewed for Season 2

The Last Thing He Told Me – Renewed for Season 2

The Morning Show – Renewed for Season 4

The New Look – Renewed for Season 2

Your Friends and Neighbors – Renewed for Season 2

CBS

(Erik Voake/CBS)

Elsbeth – Renewed for Season 3

FBI – Renewed through Season 9

Fire Country – Renewed for Season 4

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Renewed for Season 2

Ghosts – Renewed through Season 6

Matlock – Renewed for Season 2

NCIS – Renewed for Season 23

NCIS: Origins – Renewed for Season 2

NCIS: Sydney – Renewed for Season 3

The Neighborhood – Renewed for an eighth and final season

Tracker – Renewed for Season 3

Watson – Renewed for Season 2

FOX

(Courtesy of FOX)

Bob’s Burgers – Renewed through Season 19

DOC – Renewed for Season 2

Family Guy – Renewed through Season 27

Krapopolis – Renewed through Season 4

The Simpsons – Renewed through Season 40

FX

(Katie Yu/FX)

American Horror Story – Renewed for Season 13

Shogun – Renewed through Season 3

HBO

Dune: Prophecy – Renewed for Season 2

Euphoria – Renewed for Season 3

House of the Dragon – Renewed for Season 3

Industry – Renewed for Season 4

(HBO/Screenshot)

The Guilded Age – Renewed for Season 3

The Last of Us – Renewed for Season 3

The White Lotus – Renewed for Season 4

True Detective – Renewed for Season 5

Hulu

(Hulu/Screenshot)

Nine Perfect Strangers – Renewed for Season 2

Only Murders in the Building – Renewed for Season 5

Paradise – Renewed for Season 2

Tell Me Lies – Renewed for Season 3

The Bear – Renewed for Season 4

Max

The Pitt – Renewed for Season 2

(Warrick Page/Max )

NBC

Happy’s Place – Renewed for Season 2

St. Denis Medical – Renewed for Season 2

Netflix

3 Body Problem – Renewed for Season 2

A Man on the Inside – Renewed for Season 2

Beef – Renewed for Season 2

(Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Black Doves – Renewed for Season 2

Bridgerton – Renewed for Season 4

Emily in Paris – Renewed for Season 5

Ginny & Georgia – Renewed through Season 4

Nobody Wants This – Renewed for Season 2

Outer Banks – Renewed for fifth and final season

Running Point – Renewed for Season 2

The Diplomat – Renewed for Season 3

The Gentlemen – Renewed for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer – Renewed for Season 4

The Night Agent – Renewed for Season 3

Virgin River – Renewed for Season 6

XO, Kitty – Renewed for Season 3

Paramount+

(Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Colin From Accounts – Renewed for Season 3

Criminal Minds – Renewed through Season 19

Landman – Renewed for Season 2

Mayor of Kingstown – Renewed for Season 4

School Spirits – Renewed for Season 3

The Agency – Renewed for Season 2

Tulsa King – Renewed for Season 3

Prime Video

(Jasper Savage/Prime)

Citadel – Renewed for Season 2

Cross – Renewed for Season 2

Deadloch – Renewed for Season 2

Etoile – Renewed for Season 2

Fallout – Renewed for Season 2

Gen V – Renewed for Season 2

House of David – Renewed for Season 2

(Erika Doss/Amazon)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Renewed for Season 2

Reacher – Renewed for Season 4

The Boys – Renewed for a final season

The Devil’s Hour – Renewed for Season 3

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Renewed for Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Renewed for Season 3

The Terminal List – Renewed for Season 2

Upload – Renewed for a fourth and final season

Showtime

(Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez/Paramount+ with Showtime)

Dexter: Original Sin – Renewed for Season 2

Yellowjackets – Renewed for Season 4

Starz

BMF – Renewed for Season 4

Outlander – Renewed for an eighth and final season

P-Valley – Renewed for Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Renewed for Season 4

Power Book IV: Force – Renewed for third and final season

Sweetpea – Renewed for Season 2