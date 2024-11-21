Twisted Romance Gets Darkly Hilarious in Peacock’s Laid

Romantic comedies are about to get a delightfully dark twist with Peacock’s upcoming series Laid.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan (Don’t Trust the B– in Apartment 23) and Sally Bradford McKenna (The Mick), this isn’t your average rom-com.

No, this is something much darker.

(Peacock)

The creators call it a “f**cked-up rom-com” where finding love could mean dodging death.

Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as Ruby, a woman with a knack for bad relationships.

But now, she’s facing a bigger problem: her exes are mysteriously dying.

As the bodies pile up, Ruby and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet, Girls) dive headfirst into her romantic past to warn her former flames.

And Ruby’s got a long list to tackle, thus why she needs a sex timeline to keep it all straight!

(Peacock)

From one-night stands and casual flings to “Green Day Shirt” — a guy remembered only for his band merch — Ruby and AJ hilariously scramble to track them all down.

The show’s creators call it a love story for the times, blending the optimism of a traditional rom-com with the chaos of a thriller.

Khan and McKenna’s inspiration for the show came from darker moments of recent years, including the pandemic and industry strikes.

They saw Laid as the perfect way to inject suspense, blood, and twisted humor into the genre’s familiar tropes.

(Peacock)

The result? A comedy that makes you believe in love — while also making you a little scared to date (especially if you’re a guy, apparently).

The cast alone is worth tuning in for.

Hsu and Mamet are joined by Michael Angarano (This Is Us) and Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble).

In addition, the stellar guest star lineup includes Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick…Boom!), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).

Fans can also expect appearances by John Early (Search Party), Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own), and Grammy-winning musician Finneas O’Connell.

With all eight 30-minute episodes dropping on December 19, Laid could be the perfect holiday binge for anyone who prefers romance with a side of chaos.

As Ruby untangles the mysteries of her romantic past, viewers will laugh and cringe.

They might also feel a little better about their own messy dating histories. And hey, that’s a nice little Christmas gift right there, no?

What do you think of Peacock’s bold new twist on the romantic comedy? Will you be getting Laid this December?

Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts!