Watson Star Morris Chestnut Reveals How He Went from a Young College Kid to Sherlock Holmes’s Best Friend

There have been many conversations surrounding the CBS series Watson, with many feeling it doesn’t live up to the medical dramas that came before it.

However, after watching the entire season, I can confidently say that you’re missing out if you’re not watching.

Watson has an incredibly compelling story and boasts a cast of talented and charming actors who give their all to the series.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

And Watson’s lead, Morris Chestnut, was kind enough to sit down with TV Fanatic and discuss how he went from starting in acting to the tumultuous conclusion of Watson Season 1.

With such a prolific career in film and television, having starred in iconic movies and shows like Boyz in the Hood and Rosewood, and even a role on my favorite show of all time, Living Single, what drew you to acting? Was there a moment when you said this was for me? And what was it about Watson?

After I graduated, I wanted to play football, but I didn’t get a scholarship, and if I didn’t get a scholarship to play in college, then I would figure something else out.

At that point, I was in the library looking at the Occupations Handbook, saying, ‘Okay, pharmacist. What do they make? What do I have to do? Lawyer? What do I have to do? What can I make being an anesthesiologist?

So, I had to figure it out, and then a friend of mine came and told me to come see him in a play. I saw him in the play, and I said, ‘Okay, it’s kind of cool. Let me try it. So, I took an acting class, and that’s what really got me.

And then, what drew me to Watson was that we were able to play in this creative, iconic world of Sherlock Holmes where you have a century of great characters and storylines.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

So, the opportunity to play that and to be in that world was initially what attracted me to it.

Then I had a conversation with Craig Sweeney, the showrunner, and we were on the same page. He told me some interesting things about where the story and I was going, ‘Where do I sign?’ That’s how that came about.”

Being on a medical mystery drama comes with its own mixed bag of elements, and in Watson’s case, that means some truly complex medical terminology. Like Rochelle and Eve, do you have a system in place that helps you absorb the verbiage?

“No, I wish. I’m not as smart as them. They’re very, very smart women. Listen, for me, it’s really tough. I just have to keep repeating things over and over and over again. I wish I had a system.

I’m going to try something this year that someone told me that’s different, but it’s very challenging.

There was something in the finale, I can’t remember what the word was, I rehearsed this all weekend. I went over it all weekend, and when I got into the scene, I could not enunciate the word.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

It was like, ‘What’s going on with me?’ It was crazy. So that’s the challenge. I want to make sure that I’m saying the words correctly.”

Part one of the season finale has quite a few moving moments, but there is also a compelling scene between Watson and Shinwell. What was it like filming that scene and infusing it with just the right amount of emotional tension?

The challenge when Watson encounters Shinwell is the fact that Watson is putting aside his personal feelings of betrayal and everything that’s happened up to that point for the greater good.

And at this moment in time, we’re dealing with such a crisis with the team um that it is definitely something Watson is really willing to put aside in this sort of way of, ‘Hey, you know we need you. This is what’s happening. Let’s get this done.’

I think what craig has done so brilliantly is he put a lot of conflict of emotion between these characters at different points, to where we really have to make some really tough decisions, and I think it just made it so interesting. It was fun to watch.

(Eduardo Araquel/CBS)

The Watson season finale will blow audiences’ minds with incredible twists that left me speechless. What has it been like filming Watson Season 1 and working with this incredible cast towards this blindingly fantastic conclusion?

It’s been incredible. I loved just working with everyone. Everyone is so committed to the character and to the show, not just the actors but the crew.

Everyone works extremely hard. We couldn’t have picked a more dedicated group to work with, and they just came in bringing their A-game.

Even having Randall Park doing a different twist of what people are used to seeing with him. It’s mind-blowing. It was great, and I can’t wait to get back for Season 2.

—-

Morris Chestnut was so much fun during this interview. I wish you all could hear how much he laughed in between questions.

If you haven’t caught up with Watson, it’s not too late to get on board with this incredible series, which deserves far more credit than it has received.

(Colin Bentley/CBS)

Once you’ve finished the May 11th Finale, swing back around to TV Fanatic to see what else Morris had to say that we couldn’t divulge just yet.

Seriously, the Watson Season 1 Finale is INCREDIBLE and something you won’t want to miss.

Have you kept up with CBS‘s Watson Season 1?

Which of Morris Chestnut’s movies or shows are you familiar with?

Still here? You’re our kind of people.

Drop a word in the comments or share this with a fellow fan — it’s the best way to support indie TV coverage that actually cares about the shows.

Watch Watson Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate writers to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.