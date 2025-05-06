We Were Liars Trailer Teases a Summer of Secrets and Sinclair Scandals

Prime Video has unveiled the teaser trailer for We Were Liars, the upcoming mystery thriller based on E. Lockhart’s hauntingly addictive best-selling novel.

All eight episodes drop June 18, 2025 — and while the binge model may satisfy the impatient, we’re already mourning the weekly ride this story could have offered.

Set on a sun-drenched private island off the coast of New England, We Were Liars centers on Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and her privileged, picture-perfect family, the Sinclairs.

Every summer, Cadence and her close-knit group of cousins and friends — known as “the Liars” (Not to be confused with the Pretty Little version) — gather on the island, where youthful rebellion meets old-money tradition.

But beneath the shimmering surface of wealth and closeness, something sinister lingers.

After a mysterious accident leaves Cadence with memory gaps and gnawing suspicion, she begins to unravel the truth about what really happened — and why no one wants her to remember it.

The cast is packed with familiar faces from fan-favorite series.

Emily Alyn Lind (Gossip Girl, Doctor Sleep) leads the ensemble, joined by Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis.

The adult Sinclairs include Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex), Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife), Candice King (The Vampire Diaries), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and David Morse (The Green Mile, Hack) as the family patriarch.

Behind the scenes, We Were Liars brings together two powerhouse creators of supernatural teen drama: Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Plec, known for building out The Vampire Diaries universe (including Legacies and The Originals), has a knack for crafting high-stakes emotional storytelling with just the right blend of mystery, romance, and heartache.

MacKenzie, who showran Roswell, New Mexico, also worked on The Originals, and shares that same flair for weaving sharp dialogue and intimate character beats into genre-bending narratives.

Their reunion here suggests that We Were Liars won’t just rely on shock — it’ll deliver the emotional gut-punches fans of both creators have come to expect.

But it’s not just a reunion for them — it’s also a homecoming for The Vampire Diaries and The Originals fan-favorite Candice King, who played Caroline Forbes across both shows and now joins the Sinclair family as Bess.

For longtime fans, this trio teaming up again feels like summer TV magic, with the promise of mystery, emotional weight, and the kind of storytelling that lingers long after the screen goes dark.

Also on board are executive producers Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy), Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries), and E. Lockhart herself. The series is produced by Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

While it’s exciting to have the full season dropping at once, we can’t help but feel a twinge of disappointment.

With a cast this strong and a team that knows how to build tension week after week, We Were Liars could’ve made for one unforgettable summer-long ride.

Still, it’s safe to say fans will devour it in a single sitting — and be left reeling just the same.

Watch the teaser below and get ready to return to the island, where everyone has something to hide, and the truth doesn’t always set you free.

