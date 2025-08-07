A Most Unsavory Prospect Indeed: What If The Gilded Age Really Killed Off George Russell? 

Imagine living in a world where The Gilded Age decided to kill off the big man on campus himself, George Russell.

I know, I’ve probably shocked you to the core because Mr. Russell is such an integral part of the series and the prominent family.

It seems unfathomable, and it’s not a theory I fully believe, but that won’t stop me from speculating because what if?

( Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

What if The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 7 was the end of the road for Mr. Railroad King?

The primary reason I doubt the series will go there is George’s importance to the narrative, particularly as it relates to him, Bertha, and the kids.

Yes, Gladys has her own independent storyline away from the family now. Still, those Russell family dynamics have always been a considerable part of the story, not to mention the slow decay of the Russells’ marriage.

George and Bertha have been teetering on the edge of SOMETHING all season, and in the penultimate hour, they’d never been further apart.

They’ve been toeing this line all season, and killing George would fully detonate that storyline before it was able to reach its natural conclusion.

(Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Would that even make any sense at this point?

Well, no, but let’s just say they did go there. What does The Gilded Age then look like?

Well, for starters, the emotional fallout for the Russells would be cataclysmic. Even if the two of them are currently drifting apart, George is Bertha’s person in every sense of the word.

He is not only the love of her life, but he’s also been a steady partner for her. The dynasty that is the Russell name has come on the backs of both of them, and without George, I have to imagine she would not only be heartbroken but also a bit adrift.

Surely, a man like George has safeguards in place monetarily (though, considering none of his deals have presumably been finalized to this point, who knows what the money looks like currently), but life as she knew it would never be the same.

(Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

We’d likely see an even more ruthless Bertha, someone who would do everything within her power to keep an iron grip on the life she and George built.

A widowed Bertha with a chip on her shoulder? That’s the kind of peak drama this series lives for.

Gladys and Larry they’ve both had issues with their father over the years, but losing him would fundamentally change them.

Gladys has a new husband and a whole new life, but her marriage was mainly a transaction based on George’s immense wealth.

And okay, Hector DOES seem to be coming around and embracing Gladys differently, but would George’s death bring things into a different perspective for him?

(Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Because you know Ms. Sarah would be right in his ear, trying to do everything possible to claw her way back into being his number one lady.

Larry’s a lot of things, but he’s never quite been the merciless mastermind that his father is. And you’d have to imagine that without him, Larry would want to follow in his footsteps to preserve the Russells’ name and to take care of his family.

It would actually be fascinating, in a morbid way, to see how Larry would deal with the emotional toll of having to mourn his father, all while feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders as he tried to live up to a man he truly never aspired to be like.

Would he be an impostor, or would he find himself reveling in his role as the heir to the throne?

(Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

And while the Russell family would be understandably distraught, there would likely be a ripple effect through the high society folks as well.

Bertha and her new money bustles would still be accepted as long as she still had the money behind her name, but let’s make no mistake about it.

There were many times when Bertha needed George’s help to make inroads with the most uppity people New York had to offer.

Without him, it’s safe to assume that things would not be the same for her in all aspects, even if she did still have the money to keep up with the Joneses.

On the business side of things, George’s dealings are a staple of the series, even if they aren’t always the most compelling of stories. Most would rather watch Bertha’s latest scheme, or the various love affairs play out, than see George square off with JP Morgan over railroad stock.

(Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

But that aspect of the series is still a significant part of the overall story, and sure, Larry could step into that role, but it wouldn’t feel the same.

George’s death would have a ripple effect through Wall Street and could throw a lot of New York City into chaos, even if only in the interim.

Morgan Spector has been magnetic as George, and his departure from the series would be a major blow for the recently renewed series.

Removing him from the cast would be a bold move, that’s for sure.

Whether you believe George has officially bitten the bullet or think he’ll pull through, the series has been changed by this shooting. And no matter what happens, at least we know there’s more Gilded Age to come.

(Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Small victories, people! You have to take them where you can get them nowadays.

What says you all about George’s fate?

Are you of the belief that the show would dare to kill off its leading male character?

Or are you predicting George will make a comeback from that point-blank range shot?

Let me know down below so we can talk about it!

And don’t forget to come back here after The Gilded Age Season 3 finale so we can debrief and break it all down together!

You can watch The Gilded Age on Sundays at 9/8c p.m. on HBO.

Watch The Gilded Age Online



Love The Gilded Age? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it.

Your comment or share can help make sure we get to. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.