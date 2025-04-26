What to Watch: Black Snow, The Four Seasons, Love Hotel

Broadcast TV may be in the process of closing up shop for the season, but there’s still plenty of exciting shows coming your way.

Travis Fimmel’s addictive AMC+ series Black Snow is making a big return, while Netflix is aiming to capture The White Lotus audience with The Four Seasons.

Below, the TV Fanatic staff unveils a list of what you should be watching this coming week.

(AMC+/Netflix/Bravo)

Saturday, April 26

Black Snow (AMC+)

Remember Travis Fimmel when he was slaying as Ragnar on Vikings? Now he’s slaying personal demons and finding missing people in the Australian series Black Snow, which is now in its second season.

The first season is available in its entirety to stream now, but you don’t need to see it to get into the second season mystery. If you’re a completist like me, you’ll want to watch it anyway.

The first season introduces us to Detective James Cormack when a missing persons case crosses his desk with an eerily familiar date. It’s the same day his brother went missing decades ago.

We learn more about that fateful day as the first season unfolds, and on Black Snow Season 2, as he tackles the case of a missing young woman, finding his brother is never far from his mind. If you’re a fan of Found or Alert: MPU, Black Snow could be your next obsession.

New episodes drop on Thursdays, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch up!

Sunday, April 27

MobLand – Paramount+

Is everyone dressed in all-black for the funeral? Don’t forget protection because the deceased might have company by the end.

On MobLand Season 1 Episode 5, Tommy’s funeral is being held. You and the Harrigans are invited, but no one is sure if this is just an invitation or a trap.

Still, better safe than sorry, the Harrigans would not want to be caught unawares.

Everyone knows that guns make good situations bad and bad situations worse, so when Harry decides to plant some at the venue, it doesn’t take a genius to guess what’s about to go down.

Love Hotel (Bravo)

The Real Housewives franchise is expanding again with Love Hotel, hosted by Joel Kim Booster.

This time, we’re getting a dating format with Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Luann De Lesseps at the helm.

The four will stay in a beautiful resort as they date men to attempt to find Mr. Right.

But after watching these women on their respective shows for years, it will be fun to see how they navigate the search for love.

Tracker (CBS)

Tracker Season 2 is quickly approaching its end, and the latest episode of the hit series will see Colter looking for a missing daughter.

Riley disappears on her way home, and Colter will do his Colter-thing as he travels to Michigan, gets his boots on the ground, and looks for the missing young woman.

We got an exclusive clip from the hour, which you can check out here ahead of the hour, and make sure to check out the promo below!

Monday, April 28

Yes, Chef (NBC)

For you cooking show fans, we’re curious, is anyone going to be tuning into this one?

Yes, the market is oversaturated with cooking shows. Gordon Ramsay has more of them under her belt than he does Michelin stars, but NBC is taking a stab at the genre with Martha Stewart and José Andrés at the helm.

We know what you’re thinking: what’s the hook?

We have 12 chefs competing for glory, but they’re all hotheaded individuals who need to control their attitudes, too. Somehow, our cohosts are guiding them through all of that. Maybe Martha Stewart picked up some tips on chilling from Snoop Dogg. Who knows?

Anyway, are you willing to check this one out? Let us know.

NCIS: Origins (CBS)

The best show in the NCIS universe comes to a stunning conclusion tonight, and nothing will ever be the same.

All of NCIS Season 1 has been building to this moment — every deep dive into characters we both knew and did not, every case, every Kleenex we’ve kept hidden in our sleeves.

When the truth about Pedro Hernandez’s death is uncovered, Gibbs faces a reckoning. And just when he needs his team the most, the loyalty of one is called into question.

Are you ready for this? I’m not so sure.

Tuesday, April 29

The Rookie (ABC)

To the shock of the entire fandom, Seth is returning to duty. Yes, that Seth.

Somehow, the pathological liar they previously ousted because he was a liability to cops and civilians alike is starting back up as a rookie at the station and working alongside Golden Boy Nolan.

We’re not here to explain the logic in this, but after the mind-numbingly dull The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15, we can at least anticipate an episode that will bring some action, frustration, and chaos.

But seriously, why is Seth back?

Wednesday, April 30

Wild Cards (The CW)

Maybe you’ve caught up with the series already, or perhaps you haven’t. We’re not asking any questions here.

What we will say is that Wild Cards‘ sophomore season has been a delightful watch. It expands on the world it built in the first season and deepens the bond between Max and Ellis despite some challenges.

In a moving season finale, Ellis finally gets down to the truth about the person behind his late brother’s murder, and it takes him on an unexpected ride that has Giacomo Gianniotti delivering a heartachingly raw performance.

It’s a satisfying season finale that will leave everyone clamoring for more, so tune in at 8/7c on The CW.

Thursday, May 1

The Four Seasons (Netflix)

This star-studded cast is bound to grab anyone’s attention. An adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film, this series stars some of comedy’s finest: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, and more.

It focuses on three couples who come together for their quarterly weekend getaway, only to discover that one of them is getting divorced.

For anyone into the comedic genre about friends, relationships, and all of life’s trials and tribulations, it’s a must-watch, particularly just to witness all of these talents play off one another.

9-1-1 (ABC)

When 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16 finally premieres, it will be two weeks since 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15 aired, otherwise known as the hour that changed the show forever.

The promo paints a grim hour, which will take us into Bobby’s funeral and the fallout from the captain’s death.

We’re not at all ready for the emotional journey the show is set to take us on, but at least we’re all in it together, right?

If you’re following along here, then you know we’ve had A LOT of thoughts about the decision to kill off such a beloved character, and we’re surely going to have even more thoughts about what comes next!

Make sure you come back after the episode airs to discuss with us!

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

If anyone was curious about whether or not Monica would be reappearing, the wait is over. Not only that, but she’ll be performing a risky surgery with Amelia on a young patient.

Even Simone is nervous about this one, and if the kid will make it through. But nothing gets in the way of Amelia, her Superwoman pose, and her scalpel.

But the real excitement, at least for any of you remotely invested in Jolink, is that they’re back on Grey’s Anatomy, and we’ll just say their wedding planning is complicated.

It may actually be a halfway decent episode, and as always, we’ll cover it with a full review and recap.

Found (NBC)

Are you guys ready for another jam-packed hour of Found?

There is so much going on in this episode that it’ll have your head spinning, but isn’t that what we love most about this series?

In news that’s dragging, it seems Dhan will finally make some headway in figuring out Jamie’s identity, but at this rate, are we invested anymore? I’m just saying. In the meantime, Margaret starts looking into a case of a missing woman with Down’s Syndrome.

But the real excitement comes when Gabi discovers that someone is out there poisoning her previous clients. Why? For what? We need to know! Just like we need to know what the terms are of Sir’s deal with the Feds.

You can expect some full coverage of the hour and a special, exclusive interview with Karan Oberoi, too!

Friday, May 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Unique made his move, and now it’s Raq’s turn to retaliate on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 8.

But considering her mother’s recent death (and Raq’s hand in it), one has to wonder if her head’s really in the game right now.

She’ll also have to contend with Kanan, who’s decided that his mother is responsible for his best friend’s death, with no proof but a lot of built up resentments toward his dear old mother.

With only a handful of episodes left, the season of hating Raq is headed to a close, and she doesn’t even realize just how many people are out to get her!

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+)

You’re clearly not watching this excellent show because, if our traffic is right, you barely watch Apple TV+ shows at all, and frankly, that’s a shame.

Jon Hamm is becoming Mr. TV, and Your Friends & Neighbors is a stellar addition to his resume. It has everything that makes him him. He’s arrogant but humble, intelligent but floundering. If Don Draper was living in 2025, he’d be Andrew Cooper.

We’ve seen the whole season, and it only gets better from here. We’re four episodes in as of today, so do your best to catch up.

Stop stumbling around broadcast networks when they clearly don’t care about you. Tune into something unforgettable!

