What to Watch: Duster, Murderbot, 9-1-1 Finale



Saturday, May 10

8/7c The Judd Family: Truth Be Told (Lifetime)

The Judd family are an American dynasty spanning across the music and film industry, and this two-night docu-series aims to explore the rough beginnings and tale of Naomi Judd’s humble beginnings as a teen single mother in the 70s, her rise to stardom, and leading into what made her take her own life in 2022.

To better understand the present, we must first revisit the past, and this well-crafted documentary aims to do that with exclusive interviews by the Judds, close family and friends, and so much more.

Sunday, May 11

MobLand (Paramount+)

Has MobLand been crazy so far? Sure, but you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Maeve Harrigan has been playing with fire and is about to get burned. How long will it be before someone realizes their troubles start with her?

She sits coyly sipping a martini while effectively setting them up for war. It’s going to get pretty ugly!

9/8c The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

How close will Maggie, Armstrong, and the rest of New Babylon get to Manhattan?

With war imminent, Negan is on the warpath to prevent anyone from entering the island, and that means bringing out the big guns.

With so much at stake, everyone is left reeling from what could be one of their deadliest encounters to date.

Tracker (CBS)

Tracker Season 2 is headed for an emotional ending, as Colter meets up with his mother, Mary Dove Shaw, for the first time in a while.

While dealing with family issues will undoubtedly factor into this, Colter will also look into a diner owner’s disappearance, putting him back in his hometown of Echo Ridge.

The Shaw Family drama has taken a significant backseat this season, but considering Colter is poised to uncover a family secret in this final hour, maybe we’ll stop complaining about the lack of family mysteries once we see how everything plays out!

This has all the makings for an epic finale, and we’ll be here to discuss it all!

Tuesday, May 13

8/7 c Will Trent (ABC)

In typical fashion, Will Trent’s Season 3 finale provides drama and action as a terrorist organization invades the GBI and targets Amanda.

Will questions everything about his family, seeing her in danger and dealing with his new birthfather.

So many lives are at stake as the bioweapon takes over the hospital and the terrorists strive to destroy Atlanta.

It’ll be an emotional, action-packed finale.

9/8c The Rookie (ABC)

It’s time for The Rookie finale, and they’re actually bringing about a dangling storyline that has hung over the entire season since the last finale. Oscar is back, and Nolan and Harper join forces to hunt him down and nab him.

Meanwhile, Lucy’s newfound role as sergeant is interfering with whatever she has going on with Tim (seriously, what are Chenford even supposed to be anymore?) as she and Tim adapt to conflicting shifts.

We’ll have to tune in to see if The Rookie Season 7‘s uneven season delivers a worthwhile season finale.

Wednesday, May 14

Chicago PD (NBC)

Are you ready for the showdown between Intelligence and Reid?

We’re finally making strides in taking down this diabolical man, and Voight may have a Hail Mary up his sleeve in what promises to be an intense hour of power plays that will have Intelligence targeting Ortero.

It sounds like a must-see episode, so you should definitely tune into it ahead of the big finale.

Thursday, May 15

9-1-1 (ABC)

This has been a LONG season of 9-1-1, but we’ve finally reached the end of the season.

While Athena and the 118 continue to deal with Bobby’s death during 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 18, they will also find themselves in the middle of a mass casualty event at an apartment complex.

The emergency will involve Athena and Chimney working together and hopefully overcoming their tension, as most 9-1-1 finales tend to leave people in a good place.

We know people are still upset with the show, but we’re excited to see how things shake out to end what would be best described as a complicated season of the procedural drama.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

It’s been a while since we’ve had a hostage situation in an OR, and Grey’s Anatomy is not above tapping into nostalgia and triggering the heck out of us with this finale!

Dylan’s mother didn’t handle the news well that her daughter has declined, and now she has it out for Amelia and is threatening Simone in the process as she holds up an OR, sending the entire hospital and its staff into a tizzy.

Meredith is back for the season finale, and with her sister, mentee, and nephew in danger, she’s not stopping at anything to get them out. Besides, she’s been here before!

Found (NBC)

Forgive us as we’re still reeling from the cancellation news of this incredibly great show.

All of Found Season 2 has fired off on all cylinders, and it’s built to this action-packed, jaw-dropping season finale that will leave us all craving so much more. And we deserve so much freaking more!

Lena has Jamie in her clutches, and it’ll result in Lena and Gabi finally having the faceoff that the season has built up to, but that’s only a fraction of what to expect from this hour.

Someone from Dhan’s past emerges, most likely the recovering addict whose actions resulted in Dhan’s captivity, and we can expect all of his trauma to bubble up to the surface. We’ll be here to cover the finale and hope for the best along with you all.

Love, Death & Robots

Netflix takes risks with its projects even when everyone might have passed. This results in some terrible shows, but they strike gold when they get something new and innovative.

Love, Death & Robots is one such show that will leave you impressed, amazed, and entertained by its team’s innovation and technical prowess.

Prepare for ten new stories when Volume 4 debuts worldwide.

Duster (Max)

How do you feel about violence? The many shows on TV prove that we’re all for it.

And if you’ve been thinking that TV has been missing something spicy, Duster appears ready to fill the void.

Starring Josh Holloway as a getaway driver hired by the first black FBI agent, played by Rachel Hilson, this looks like a winner in the tradition of summer blockbusters.

Another bonus? It reunites Lost’s Holloway and JJ Abrams. Who’s ready to watch?

Pernille (Netflix)

Henriette Steenstrup created and stars in this delightful Nordic series about a single mother named Pernille (Porni to her friend) who navigates personal loss while trying to raise a family.

Her life revolves around her often ungrateful kids, but it never stops her from giving her all to them at her expense.

We had the pleasure of chatting with Henriette when the series was on Viaplay in the US, but here’s hoping the Netflix effect brings Pernille much success. It’s one of my favorite shows in the past few years (says Carissa).

Friday, May 16

Murderbot (Apple TV+)

Who isn’t fascinated with the idea of AI companions? Oh, no? Just us? How about an AI security guard?

Alexander Skarsgård is the murderbot, who, after hacking himself, devours more TV content than any self-professed TV fanatic can.

This is based on a series of books that, we hear, mostly take place inside a murderbot’s mind, and people are hoping that it will translate well to the visual medium.

We’re already smitten.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

War! What is it good for?

Absolutely everything in the Power Universe, amirite?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 is closing up for the season with an hour that looks like it’ll be an absolute bloodbath, but also give us a peek into the future.

Who will Kanan be meeting, as seen at the end of the explosive promo? Will this finally be the time for us to be introduced to the elusive Breeze?

We’re not ready for this ending, guys!

