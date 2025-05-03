What to Watch: Poker Face, The Walking Dead: Dead City

Are you ready to say goodbye to broadcast TV for the summer? We’re sure not.

The only silver lining is that cable and streaming premieres continue to premiere throughout the summer.

This coming week brings back Poker Face and The Walking Dead: Dead City. Check out what we think should be on your radar.

(Robert Clark/AMC)

Sunday, May 4

8/7c Tracker (CBS)

In the penultimate episode of Tracker Season 2, Colter and Reenie are wrapped up in chaos when Colter takes a case involving Reenie’s mysterious client, Leo Sharf.

Leo has been shady from the get-go, and things will finally come to a head where he’s concerned.

Even if this is the most predictable storyline in the world, we’re glad to see Colter and Reenie back together! It’s been too long.

Also! Dory is back during this hour, so Shaw family drama is on the horizon, FINALLY!

9/8c The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is finally here.

We’re headed back to the Big Apple with Maggie and Negan, and it’s such a departure from any other show in the franchise.

TV Fanatic screened the first six episodes, and we can confirm that they’re an action-packed romp that would benefit from an increased episode order.

Plus, the excellent Kim Coates and Dascha Polanco are joining the cast. How do they fit into the show? You’ll have to tune in.

Tuesday, May 6

8/7c The FBIs (CBS)

The FBIs are back after a short hiatus; each episode is precious since this is the last outing for some.

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will wrap up for good by month’s end, and for the former, this Tuesday’s episode is the penultimate airing of the show before a two-part series finale.

In the episodes airing on May 6, Jubal’s team investigates the murder of a wealthy CEO. The Fly Team heads to Romania for a prisoner swap that goes south, and in New Jersey, the Fugitive Task Force finds itself embroiled in dangerous politics.

9/8c The Rookie (ABC)

After that unexpected conclusion to Seth’s arc during The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16, we’re back with a more standard installment and the return of another quirky character: Skip Tracer Randy.

The season is winding down, and we don’t know what they’re doing with it, but this go round, we have Randy somehow in love with Nolan’s little brother’s girlfriend and enlisting help with paying a ransom when she’s taken.

Hmm, maybe Taken is the movie that will inspire this hour. We shall see!

Wednesday, May 7

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

After a short hiatus, we’re back with more action and a Ruzek-centric episode of Chicago PD.

Well, technically, this is more Burzek-centric, and we’re not complaining, as things are winding down and their wedding is on the horizon.

Of course, Ruzek has to make it to that altar in one piece, and when he witnesses an accident on an icy bridge that takes him and Intelligence deep into the throes of trafficking, let’s just say his life may hang in the balance.

Fret not, as the promo depicts, Burgess will stop at nothing to save her man!

Thursday, May 8

Poker Face (Peacock)

Natasha Lyonne’s thrilling crime drama with a twist is back with the most stacked cast we’ve seen on a show in a long time.

Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Sam Richardson, Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani, Melanie Lynskey, Margo Martindale, B.J. Novak, Awkwafina, Alia Shawkat, Carol Kane, John Cho, Natasha Leggero, John Mulaney, Richard Kind, Taylor Schilling, Rhea Perlman, Simon Helberg, Haley Joel Osment, Ego Nwodim, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Alan Grier, Method Man, and Katie Holmes are just some of the names attached to appear.

Three episodes will be available on Thursday, followed by one new episode per week. We can’t wait to see what’s in store!

8/7c 9-1-1 (ABC)

Life in the post-Bobby Nash world continues on 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 17, as the team picks up the pieces and the emergencies pile up.

We saw Bobby laid to rest during 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16, but we didn’t get to spend too much time with the team diving into the emotional fallout from such a heavy death.

With only two episodes left this season, we hope the series spends more time with the characters and examines what the loss of someone like Bobby Nash means for everyone.

But it looks like if we get some of that, it will be sprinkled around a pretty big emergency threatening Los Angeles’s water supply.

10/9c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Is anyone else put off by Jolink’s rushed bootleg wedding? Just us?

Anyway, fans of that pairing may find that particular development exciting even though it’s wedged somewhere ahead of the finale. They are basically only doing it because a patient called off her own, and the venue is open.

You gotta love a Grey’s Anatomy wedding.

Meanwhile, Amelia has to face the parents of her patient (Piper Peabo), as Dylan appears to be on the decline rather than improving.

10/9c Found (NBC)

Lena has Gabi!

The penultimate episode of the season is here, and Found is promising an action-packed, must-see hour that will have us gasping.

The siblings are working together, as Lena and Sir join forces and maybe even come at each other, too. They’ve taken Gabi and poisoned her, and the team races to determine where their fearless leader is before it’s too late.

And yes, they’re still taking on a case involving a missing Jewish family, while Margaret faces her own family and pieces it together after Jamie’s return.

Friday, May 9

9/8c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

If the promo of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 9 is anything to go by, this may be the best episode of the season.

Everything was bound to come to a head at some point with all the strings people were pulling, and now we’re going to see Unique and Kanan come face-to-face, and everything will spiral out of control for Marvin.

There have been a lot of deaths this season, but they’ve avoided anything too significant.

We’re afraid that may change over these final two hours in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4.

Still here? You’re our kind of people.

Drop a word in the comments or share this with a fellow fan — it’s the best way to support indie TV coverage that actually cares about the shows.