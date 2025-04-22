Will The Wheel of Time Season 4 Get the Greenlight? Here’s Why It’s Earned a Renewal

Let’s just say it: The Wheel of Time’s third season was its best so far.

So, why in the world hasn’t Amazon done the smart thing and gotten the ball moving on the next season yet?

First, it has to be said that the show has only gotten more amazing and exciting as the series has progressed. Of course, that’s obvious since the show is still going.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Unfortunately, the streamer has not given The Wheel of Time the green light to proceed with Season 4. That is baffling, considering the show’s renewal track record.

Not to mention the immersive story that pulls you in right from the start, and The Wheel of Time Season 3 had one of the most epic openings to a season yet.

The Wheel of Time Has, Hands Down, Some of the Most Fun Villains, Each with Their Own Campy Flair

If you recall, on The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1, Lilandra stood before the Amyrlin Seat, accused of traitorous actions against The White Tower.

Cut to one of the most intense battles between Aes Sedai seen on the show, with many sisters cut down and one of Alanna’s Warders lost at Lilandra’s hand.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

It got the story moving with a quickness that did not stop for a moment. For a high fantasy adventure drama, The Wheel of Time knows how to keep the pace going.

For one thing, there are more bad guys than ever before, and dammit if they aren’t more fun than the good guys sometimes.

Is it me, or do The Forsaken all have a little “Disney Villain” flair to them? I’m not even talking about Lanfear’s jaw-dropping wardrobe changes.

At the end of The Wheel of Time Season 2, we were introduced to the incredibly creepy and volatile Moghedien, played by Laia Costa (The Diplomat).

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Now, this bat-shit crazy chick somehow feels simultaneously at the center of the story and not a part of it at all. Plus, if Lanfear is scared of her, everyone should probably be, too.

I don’t understand why everyone keeps referring to Moghedien as “the weakest” among The Forsaken. Did you see what she did to Cameron Jack’s (The Catch) Sammael in the Finale? Moghedien went full Hellraiser.

It’s not just the bad guys that have progressed exponentially since the show’s start, either.

The Wheel of Time Likes to Tip-Toe Around Overpowered Characters as to Not Upend the Power Dynamics of the Story

The Wheel of Time has made its home with one overpowered character after another. Have you noticed that people are either regular humans or have God-like channeling abilities? There’s no in-between.

Seriously. On The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 7, Alanna had three powerful channelers at her side for the battle, all discovered within the previous few days.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Then there is the character that the show is not even trying to water down as one of the most powerful characters on the show. A channeler the likes of which The White Tower has not seen in a thousand years.

It’s not an epic showdown without Nynaeve al’Meara there to rain down the One Power like the final move in a boss battle. Part the waters like Moses? Not a problem for Nynaeve. However, it would be nice if she did something with it.

Look, I love Nynaeve. Who wouldn’t? The character is complex, layered, and generally pleasant. The thing is, she hasn’t made any strides with her channeling.

On paper, that’s a good thing; otherwise, what challenges would the good guys even face with a tank like Nynaeve?

At the same time, other characters like Egwene and Elayne have damn near perfected their skills since The Wheel of Time Season 2 to the point that Elayne took out a freaking Black Ajah during the Finale.

If we take a broader look at The Wheel of Time, we see that not just the characters but the story as a whole have made substantial improvements.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Despite Amazon’s Track Record with Seasons 2 And 3, Amazon Has Bafflingly Broken Its Renewal Trend with the Wheel of Time Season 4

Were the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time outstanding? Without a doubt. But it wasn’t until The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 that we went to “Rhuidean.”

That episode changed the game of The Wheel of Time by taking a deep dive into Rand’s bloodline. Through Rand’s flashbacks, we saw something I will never forget.

You know how The Wheel of Time always mentions how “the world broke?”

If you’re like this TV Fanatic, you took that as a metaphor, meaning things got terrible. A worldwide Great Depression.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

Nope. Apparently, that was literal. On “The Road to the Spear,” Rand witnessed the world actually break through his ancestor’s eyes.

If you haven’t seen it, you’ll literally gasp. It looked like reality was breaking apart. I couldn’t look away. And that was only the halfway mark of the season.

Suffice it to say, it was the best season of the series so far, so what is taking Amazon so long to renew the show?

Five months before the premiere of The Wheel of Time Season 1, the series was renewed for a second season.

Over a year before the second season’s debut, The Wheel of Time was renewed for a third season.

Now, here we are, well after the conclusion of Season 3, and there has been no word of what’s in store for the show.

(Courtesy of Prime Video)

It’s genuinely baffling since the series is at the height of its popularity, with more viewers interested than ever before.

Besides, I know Amazon isn’t going to let all those deaths, captures, and escapes go unresolved.

I have to see Elaida get what’s coming to her. Most of all, I NEED to know what Moghedien is up to. Maybe then, the nightmares will stop.

Are you surprised that Amazon hasn’t renewed The Wheel of Time yet?

What was your favorite part of Season 3?

TV Fanatic runs on caffeine, cats, and your support.

Comment if you’re still watching. Share if you want others to know this show even exists. We appreciate you either way — truly.