When TV Wasn’t Afraid to Be Fun: How We’ve Lost the Art of Escapist Entertainment

Remember when television felt like a comforting escape?

Shows like The Love Boat, The A-Team, and Friends offered pure entertainment — a chance to relax, laugh, and forget about real-world problems.

Problems were solved in under an hour, laughs were abundant, and happy endings weren’t just expected — they were guaranteed.

The original Magnum P.I. (CBS/Screenshot)

These days, that carefree spirit seems harder to find, replaced by gritty dramas, morally ambiguous antiheroes, and narratives that demand heavy emotional investment.

While complex storytelling has its place, so does the simple joy of escapism.

So, how did we get here? And is it time for escapist TV to make a comeback?

Escapist TV: Fun, Fantasy, and Feel-Good Heroes

I Dream of Jeannie (NBC/Screenshot)

There was a time when TV leaned unapologetically into escapism.

Shows like I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, and Gilligan’s Island didn’t ask audiences to confront tough questions or analyze deep themes.

They were about genies granting wishes, witches fixing problems with a twitch of their noses, and castaways building coconut radios.

They offered pure, lighthearted fun, letting viewers escape into worlds with low stakes and easy laughs.

In the ’70s and ’80s, escapism grew bigger and bolder.

Shows like Knight Rider, The Dukes of Hazzard, and The A-Team weren’t about realism — they were about action, adventure, and heroes who always saved the day.

The Dukes of Hazzard (CBS/Screenshot)

Whether it was Magnum P.I. cruising Hawaii in his red Ferrari or the A-Team blowing something up with a wink and a catchphrase, these shows provided thrilling, feel-good entertainment.

Even sitcoms like Cheers and Three’s Company thrived on humor and chaos, solving everyday problems with a laugh.

These weren’t shows designed to be overanalyzed; they were about letting audiences breathe and enjoy a moment of levity.

Fast forward to today, and TV feels heavier.

The Handsmaid’s Tale (Hulu/Screenshot)

Groundbreaking dramas like The Sopranos, The Wire, and Breaking Bad redefined what television could be, ushering in a golden age of complex, layered storytelling.

But along the way, the pendulum swung toward darker, more intense narratives.

Now, we’re in a landscape dominated by shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Yellowjackets, and Severance, where psychological depth and bleak themes take center stage.

Even superhero shows, once bastions of optimism, have grown darker.

Early entries like Smallville and Arrow celebrated heroism, but today’s offerings, like The Boys and Peacemaker, lean into cynicism and flawed morality.

Smallville (THE CW/Ed Araquel)

While these shows offer compelling stories, the relentless heaviness can feel overwhelming. Sometimes, you just want a break from moral dilemmas and existential crises.

Escapism Comes in Many Forms

That doesn’t mean all escapist TV is light and fluffy.

Some of my all-time favorite shows, like 24 and Supernatural, might not seem like traditional escapism, but they absolutely fit the bill.

24 pulled viewers into a world of high-stakes action, where Jack Bauer raced against time to stop terrorist threats.

Supernatural (Cristian Cretu/The CW)

The intensity was palpable, but it was also a perfect distraction from real life.

It’s escapism wrapped in adrenaline — a chance to immerse yourself in a world where someone else was solving impossible problems.

Supernatural offered a different kind of escape.

Sam and Dean Winchester’s battles with demons, ghosts, and apocalypses might sound heavy, but the show balanced its darker themes with humor, heart, and the kind of larger-than-life storytelling that feels like pure escapism.

You could lose yourself in the drama without feeling emotionally drained, which is exactly what great escapist TV does.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Pandemic’s Role in Escapist TV

The pandemic reshaped how we watched TV and what we wanted from it.

During that time of uncertainty and fear, shows like Ted Lasso became a balm for weary audiences.

Its humor, optimism, and kindhearted characters perfectly captured the cultural moment; people wanted hope and positivity more than ever.

Similarly, feel-good shows like Schitt’s Creek and even older classics like The Office saw a resurgence as audiences leaned into comfort and familiarity.

The collective craving for escapism was a natural response to the world’s chaos.

Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television/Screenshot)

But as the pandemic waned, so did this surge of hopeful content.

Networks and creators shifted gears, reintroducing darker narratives that reflected a post-pandemic world grappling with its scars.

While this darker content resonates, the appetite for fun, escapist TV remains — proof that audiences still long for stories that let them unplug and smile.

Why Escapism Still Matters

In a world that feels increasingly complicated, escapist TV provides a much-needed mental break.

Shows like The Golden Girls, Full House, and Friends didn’t expect viewers to dissect every plot point or grapple with moral dilemmas.

Full House (ABC/Screenshot)

They were simple, feel-good stories that let audiences relax and recharge.

Even heavier shows, like The X-Files or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, understood the importance of balance.

They delivered suspense and mystery without losing their sense of fun. These series prove that escapism doesn’t have to mean simplistic — it just needs to give viewers a chance to breathe.

The Escapists of Today: A Glimmer of Light

Not all hope is lost for escapist entertainment. Modern shows like Ted Lasso have proven that uplifting, feel-good storytelling still resonates.

Only Murders in the Building (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

With its humor, optimism, and kindhearted characters, Ted Lasso reminds us of the joy in simplicity, and its success shows that audiences are hungry for more.

Other recent series, like Elsbeth, High Potential, and Only Murders in the Building, also embrace this lighter approach.

Whether it’s a quirky lawyer solving crimes, a brilliant single mom cracking cases with her unique perspective, or a trio of amateur sleuths unraveling mysteries with humor and charm, these shows offer a refreshing break from the grittier fare dominating the landscape.

Why It’s Time to Bring Back the Fun

Escapist TV isn’t “fluff” — it’s essential.

These shows remind us that not every story needs to explore society’s flaws or push us to the brink of emotional exhaustion.

Elsbeth (Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Sometimes, it’s enough to laugh, cheer, or root for a hero in a world that feels just a little brighter than ours.

As streaming platforms and networks expand their offerings, there’s an opportunity to bring back the kind of TV that prioritizes fun over complexity.

In a time when everything feels heavy, maybe it’s time for TV to lighten up again.

What’s Your Go-To Escapist Show?

What’s the show that lets you unwind and escape? Is it an old favorite like The Golden Girls or something more intense like Supernatural?

Let’s celebrate the stories that make us smile, relax, and recharge — because we all need a little escapism in our lives.