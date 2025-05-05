Why Big Brother: All-Stars 3 Needs to Happen

Big Brother: All-Stars 3 is something CBS needs to make happen.

The premise of the spin-off show is simple enough, with former houseguests returning to compete against fellow alums.

Big Brother: All-Stars first aired as Big Brother Season 7 in 2006, and featured recognizable players from the first six seasons.

The producers invited back fan favorites, competition beasts, and folks who were good at creating drama in the house.

It yielded an uber-competitive season, with Mike “Boogie” Malin being named the first winner.

That first All-Stars season featured Kaysar Ridha, Dr. Will Kirby, and Janelle Pierzina as additional players.

CBS Took a Break From Big Brother: All-Stars

Big Brother: All-Stars was shelved for many years, but returned during COVID for audiences to enjoy.

Big Brother: All-Stars 2, debuted in August 2020 and featured former winners Nicole Franzel (Big Brother Season 18) and Ian Terry (Big Brother Season 14).

Cody Calafiore won Big Brother Season 22, Enzo Palumbo was the runner-up, and Nicole placed third. Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Tyler Crispen also appeared on the season.

Only new folks have played the game in the successive seasons after Big Brother Season 22.

Each season has featured brand-new casts, giving producers a good roster of possible selections for Big Brother: All-Stars 3.

It’s been several years since we last saw a season of Big Brother: All-Stars.

And it’s time for CBS to bring it back.

Recent Big Brother seasons have featured many interesting people who should return for another chance at that $750,000 prize.

Fan favorites Derek Xiao (Big Brother Season 23), Michael Bruner (Big Brother Season 24), Red Utley (Big Brother Season 25), and Rubina Bernabe (Big Brother Season 26) could help attract viewers.

And we all want to see how the recent winners can do against each other.

Could Chelsie Baham (Big Brother Season 26), Jag Bains (Big Brother Season 25), Taylor Hale (Big Brother Season 24), or Xavier Prather (Big Brother Season 23) find a way to win Big Brother a second time?

There Is Just One Two-Time Big Brother Winner

During the many years that Big Brother has been on CBS, only one player has won the game or its spin-offs two times.

Nicole Franzel won Big Brother Season 18 and, later, Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Reindeer Games was a winter spin-off on CBS that featured nine famous former houseguests competing in holiday-themed challenges.

Nicole beat former winners Cody Calafiore, Xavier Prather, and Taylor Hale.

So maybe the next Big Brother: All-Stars season should only feature former winners.

Survivor Has Already Done an All-Winners Season

Survivor Season 40: Winners at War featured 20 former winners returning to compete for a $2 million prize.

Maybe Big Brother producers should consider doing an All-Stars season featuring only some of the best former winners.

Increasing the prize pool could also entice those folks to return to the house. But maybe it needs to be a short winter season like Reindeer Games.

The downside to an all-winners Big Brother season would be that many fan-favorites who would be on an All-Stars season wouldn’t be able to appear.

It’s a rare season where America’s Favorite Houseguest is named the Big Brother winner.

Big Brother has entered a new era following Big Brother Season 22.

If CBS gives Big Brother: All-Stars 3 a green light, it should only feature houseguests from recent seasons.

Many recent players would jump at the chance to play the game again.

Houseguests from recent years are also more memorable to viewers watching reality television recently.

But no matter who they invite to play the game, CBS and the show’s producers should move forward with Big Brother: All-Stars 3.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback for Big Brother All-Stars?

