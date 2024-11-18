Why NCIS and Law & Order Are TV’s Most Unstoppable Shows

In the realm of TV longevity, NCIS and Law & Order are in a league of their own.

These shows aren’t just popular — they’re institutions.

They’ve survived industry changes, the rise of streaming, and even audiences’ fickle tastes, proving that some formulas really are built to last.

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

While most series struggle to make it past a handful of seasons, these crime dramas remain untouchable.

But what exactly keeps them at the top? Let’s explore why these titans of television refuse to fade away.

A Formula That Stands the Test of Time

The secret to these shows’ success lies in their rock-solid formulas.

Law & Order debuted in 1990 with a groundbreaking structure: split each episode into two halves — one focused on the police solving the crime, the other on the lawyers prosecuting it.

(NBC/Screenshot)

The formula was so straightforward and effective that it felt timeless from the start. You didn’t need to follow ongoing character arcs or remember what happened last week.

You could dive into any episode and instantly know where you stood. The real star was the justice system, with New York City acting as a gritty, ever-present backdrop.

However, after 20 seasons, Law & Order went off the air in 2010. It seemed that the original series had run its course.

But in 2022, it triumphantly returned, seamlessly blending familiar faces like Jack McCoy with a new generation of characters.

The revival proved the show’s formula’s staying power and ability to adapt to modern audiences while staying true to its roots.

Meanwhile, NCIS, which premiered in 2003 as a spinoff of JAG, brought a slightly different energy to the procedural genre. Its cases had a military focus, but the real hook was its team dynamic.

(Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Gibbs’ leadership, Abby’s eccentric brilliance, and the camaraderie among the agents made it more than a crime show — it felt like a family.

Fans didn’t just tune in for the mysteries; they showed up for the humor, the heart, and the sense of belonging that tied the characters together.

What both shows have in common is their consistency.

They deliver satisfying, self-contained stories with a resolution at the end of each hour. There’s comfort in knowing that no matter how chaotic the world might feel, justice will be served on your TV screen.

It’s that reliability that keeps viewers coming back, season after season.

(NBC/Screenshot)

Characters Who Evolve Without Losing Their Essence

While Law & Order focuses more on the system than the individuals, it has still managed to create some unforgettable characters. There’s a reason Jack McCoy, Olivia Benson, and Elliot Stabler are household names.

The show’s ability to rotate its cast without losing momentum is part of its genius.

There are no overly dramatic exits or long goodbye arcs — it’s all about the cases, which remain the true stars of the show. The characters serve the justice system, not the other way around.

NCIS, on the other hand, thrives on its character-driven storytelling.

(Photo: Ron P. Jaffe/ CBS)

Gibbs, Abby, Ducky, and Tony became more than just investigators — they became part of the audience’s family.

Fans followed their journeys, celebrated their wins, and grieved their losses. The show maintained its heart even as cast members left and new ones joined.

Alden Parker stepping in as team leader brought a fresh perspective.

Instead of trying to mimic Gibbs, Parker carved out his own leadership style, blending dry wit with a more collaborative approach. It proved that the show could evolve without losing what made it special.

(Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Reinvention Through Spinoffs

Another reason for these shows’ longevity is their ability to reinvent themselves through spinoffs.

Law & Order led the way with Law & Order: SVU, which took a more emotionally charged approach by focusing on sensitive cases.

At its heart is Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, who has become one of TV’s most iconic characters.

Benson isn’t just a detective; she’s a symbol of resilience and justice, a figure who has tackled some of the most challenging storylines on television with empathy and strength.

Her leadership and compassion have earned her a legacy that goes far beyond the show, making her one of the most recognizable and admired faces in television history.

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC)

As creator Dick Wolf said when the show celebrated its 21st season, “She is the spark plug, the leader, the face of the show.”

With SVU now the longest-running primetime live-action series, Benson’s impact on audiences and the genre itself is undeniable.

At the same time, other spinoffs, such as Law & Order: Organized Crime, gave viewers a deep dive into the criminal mind.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, in particular, brought Elliot Stabler back into the fold with a serialized format that explored the interconnected world of organized crime.

This darker, more layered storytelling gave the franchise a new edge, proving its adaptability without losing sight of what made it great.

(NBC/Screenshot)

Even short-lived series like Law & Order: Trial by Jury and Law & Order: Criminal Intent showcased the franchise’s ability to experiment with format, proving its flexibility as a storytelling powerhouse.

Not every spinoff became a cultural phenomenon, but each one added something unique to the Law & Order legacy.

Meanwhile, NCIS has its own successful slate of spinoffs, each bringing a distinct flavor to the franchise.

From the action-packed cases of NCIS: Los Angeles to the soulful charm of NCIS: New Orleans and the tropical twist of NCIS: Hawai’i, these shows have expanded the world of NCIS while staying true to its roots.

Recent additions like NCIS: Origins have also deepened the franchise’s storytelling.

This prequel explores Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s early career, exploring the events that shaped him into the leader fans came to love.

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

And the franchise isn’t stopping there — fans are already buzzing about the upcoming NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which promises to revisit two of the show’s most beloved characters as they navigate life after leaving the original series.

Spinoffs don’t just keep these franchises alive — they prove their formulas work in any setting.

Whether it’s the gritty streets of New York or the beaches of Hawai’i, these shows adapt without losing what makes them great.

Familiarity as a Strength

Their predictability makes these shows unstoppable — and yes, that’s a compliment.

Watching NCIS or Law & Order is like catching up with an old friend.

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

You know what to expect: a body will drop, an investigation will unfold, and justice will be served by the end of the hour. That dependable structure is a gift in a world that often feels chaotic.

Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment President, summed it up perfectly in an interview with The New York Times, calling NCIS “comfort food with a side of murder.”

It’s this perfect mix of reliability and intrigue that keeps audiences coming back season after season, proving that sometimes, sticking to a formula really does work.

Both shows manage to stay relevant without straying from their roots.

Whether NCIS addresses topics like cybersecurity or Law & Order takes on headline-inspired cases, they evolve with the times while maintaining the elements that make them so enduring.

At the end of the day, NCIS and Law & Order are more than just TV shows — they’re part of the cultural fabric.

(NBC/Screenshot)

They’ve built worlds that feel familiar, characters who feel like family, and stories that keep us engaged week after week.

They prove that sometimes, the best TV isn’t about flashy gimmicks or constant reinvention — it’s about sticking to what works.

What about you? Are you team NCIS or team Law & Order? Do you have a favorite spinoff?

Are you already diving into NCIS: Origins, or are you excited about the upcoming NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

Let us know what keeps you tuning in — because these shows clearly aren’t going anywhere!