Why the Odds Are Already Stacked Against FBI’s CIA Spinoff

There’s every chance that fans of the FBI franchise have taken a cautious approach to any updates. It’s been an interesting year for the bureau, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

TV cancellations are just a part of television. Every viewer goes into a show knowing that even if they love it, there is no guarantee they’ll see those characters again.

Fans of the FBI shows FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted have learned that lesson to the fullest extent with their recent cancellations.

Thankfully, the original series from which all others were spawned has retained its home at CBS.

And there’s more good news because the franchise is giving another spinoff the chance to fail — I mean, shine.

You’re in good company if the franchise’s decision to cancel two shows only to start another in the same year confused you.

The Sad Truth of Every Single Show’s Fate Comes Down to the Same Factor Every Time

It seems like an odd coincidence, right? CBS announced in January 2025 that another series would join the FBI family.

Then, just a couple of months later, the network announced that FBI: CIA would be the only running spinoff of FBI.

Quite frankly, it looks like they canned those other shows to free up some money for the new one.

That’s how it goes, right? At the end of the day, if one idea doesn’t work, you toss it in the bin and bring fresher, newer ideas.

Who cares about all the viewers who have grown attached?! It’s all about that money, honey, and how many eyeballs stay glued to the screen.

Where exactly does the blame lie when a show doesn’t make it to the next season? The producers? Writers? Directors? Honestly, it comes down to us, the viewers.

Networks aren’t putting on shows that they like. They’re picking stuff that they think we want to watch. The real problem is the formulaic approach to many procedurals.

From medical, fire, and police, procedurals have been the name of the broadcast TV game since the ’50s.

Sure, it’s seen plenty of updates throughout the decades, but let’s just be honest. The formula is antiquated, and it’s why networks “rinse and repeat” shows with the same premise but a different name.

From NBC to ABC, there’s not a single network that doesn’t employ this tactic. However, that’s not necessarily always a bad thing.

It’s nice sometimes for casual viewing, but “casual” is not exactly the kind of word the CBS CEO wants to hear about all the shows they’re pouring tons of money into.

That’s why the odds are stacked against FBI: CIA — Sorry. It’s just CIA now.

I’m sure that’ll make all the difference.

With Its Latest Spinoff, There’s a Good Chance the FBI Franchise Is Pivoting in a New Direction

Given the name change, the entire franchise may be trying to pivot to a brand-new idea that could step on many other toes.

Think about it. Rather than having another show under the FBI umbrella, CIA is going into the Fall broadcast season with just its three little letters to entice viewers.

That means that rather than going the NCIS and Law & Order route, the FBI franchise may try for a broader government-based market in which every show is a different branch of federal law.

If CBS comes back next year with another spinoff called DEA, we’ll know that’s precisely the kind of direction the franchise heads in.

The network is putting all of its eggs into the CIA basket. The series is completely skipping the pilot stage of production and has gone straight to a series order.

It won’t be a mid-season replacement or something for the Winter Break, either. There’s every chance that the series will premiere during the Fall of 2025, but they haven’t confirmed yet.

The series is technically still casting at the moment, but if they hustle, they should be in post-production by the end of Summer, at least.

And since this is a police procedural on broadcast television, you know the show is legally required to cast only hot people who look good getting shot at, as if the danger isn’t sexy enough.

So, it’s good that they cast an actor who has no problem showing off the goods.

The Current State of the Television Industry Has Networks Too Scared to Take Any Chances

Funnily enough, this won’t be the first time a show’s future rests on Tom Ellis‘s shoulders. He played the titular character on Lucifer for those unfamiliar with that name.

Fans of the series likely remember that the show started on FOX and stayed there for a solid three seasons.

However, the network canceled the show, but just a month later, Netflix picked it up, and it went on for another three seasons with a consistent rise in viewership.

So, it definitely doesn’t hurt that Ellis is getting back to broadcast, but unless he’s half-naked every other episode, CIA is still in trouble before it’s even premiered.

It’s not a good look that CBS announced a new FBI show before canceling two others. Not to mention, television is in a current state of upheaval.

Everyone from FX to ABC felt the sting of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which lasted about a year. TV is still trying to recover viewers who lost faith in the medium.

They will not take chances until networks can get back in the black. They will continue to throw out the same type of shows over and over again to see what sticks to the walls.

Don’t even get me started on the casting process. Do you know why you see the same damn actors in every movie or TV show? It’s because casting directors want a sure thing.

They’ll use the same actors repeatedly until the public gets sick of them, and then casting directors will move on to the next “It” girl or boy, man or woman.

The reviews could be there with critics gushing over every aspect of a show, but that doesn’t mean people will like it.

A critic’s job is to tell you how much quality went into the writing, acting, and production value. We’re not here to tell people what to watch but rather to inform them how much work went into it.

That’s why Rotten Tomatoes has a Tomato and a Popcorn Meter. You look at the Tomato Meter for the quality and the Popcorn Meter for enjoyment.

Because quality production does not equate to entertainment, there have been breathtaking and Oscar-worthy movies that no one watches because they’re boring.

If CIA wants to stick around for a while, it needs to grab audiences by the shoulders and give them everything they want.

Isn’t that what TV is for? Entertainment? An enjoyable way to pass the time?

Well, as viewers, our time is precious, and with all the options between broadcast and streaming, now is the time for networks to dig deep in those pockets to give the people what they want.

Will CIA be the next big hit or another one for the recycling bin? Time will only tell. One thing you can count on is that TV Fanatic will keep you informed along the way.

Did the FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted cancellations upset you?

Do you plan to watch CIA?

