Why Will Trent Works Better as a Broken Hero Than a Procedural Genius

Unlike typical crime shows, Will Trent’s flaws make him more compelling than his skills.

The ABC series is adapted from Karin Slaughter’s book series, and it has become a fan favorite because Will Trent differs from typical procedurals.

So much of Will’s personality is based on his quirks and trauma, which aid him in solving crimes.

(Daniel Delgado Jr/ Disney)

He’s the first agent with dyslexia, which gives him a unique perspective to pick up on nuances and surroundings to gather evidence and solve crimes.

Will did not often relate well to others. Building trust with his partner, Faith Mitchell, took a long time because he had been hurt badly. Seeing things in Black and white and his high moral code cost him his relationship with Angie Polaski.

Let’s dive in and discuss why Will has become one of primetime television’s more relatable lead detectives.

Will’s Quirks and Past Trauma Are Assets, Not Liabilities

There was so much to Will’s backstory that the writers could use to create a multi-dimensional character.

The Will Trent book series currently includes 12 novels of rich material, and the ABC series often pulls inspiration from those and balances it with humor and drama for television viewing.

Will Trent sees the murder from a different angle. (ABC/Kim Simms)

Since the series began, Will’s dyslexia has helped him solve cases. He saw patterns differently in his first case when Emma Campano was kidnapped on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1.

He was the only one who recognized that the suspect had dyslexia by the threatening note and had also been a victim..

It was the first time of many that we saw Will use his experiences to attempt to de-escalate an emotional situation.

Will also saw visions or ghosts of dead victims a few times. While some people would have thought he was crazy, talking to the victims allowed him to see their inner circle in ways other detectives didn’t have access to.

Will experienced so much trauma in foster care, which prompted him to fight to keep children out of the system. We saw this especially when he rescued a young child.

(Disney/Matthew Miller)

Meeting his biological father, James Ulster, scarred Will. He caused him so much pain in the past and the present, and enjoyed taunting him. Will longed for some connection to his mother and wanted a family.

He didn’t realize he had already found his “people.” Meeting Uncle Antonio eased some pain, too, and they were so alike in their mannerisms.

While we recently learned that Will started wearing his infamous three-piece suit inspired by a deal from Rafael Wexford, I initially thought Will was similar to his uncle.

So many experiences have shaped him.

Why Audiences Root For Will More Than Admire Him

Since Will Trent Season 1 began, he has been an underdog. Initially, he had horrible communication skills, partly because of his dyslexia and partly because he distrusted people.

He was an easy target for the other detectives; not even his partner, Faith Mitchell, wanted to work with him. It wasn’t until he revealed something personal and let her in that she softened.

(Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

His relationship with Faith was one of the best parts of the series, and we rooted for them to become better friends and beat the bad guys.

While solving the cases was essential to the series, viewers also rooted for Will’s happiness.

Because of those abusive foster homes, he never knew what family meant, except for Amanda and Angie, who had known him for years.

Family isn’t always about blood. It’s about the people who will show up for you no matter what. Amanda gave Will a found family with the GBI and an extended family with the APD when she hired him.

While Angie and Will have had a trauma-bonded relationship, they’ve finally moved to a healthier relationship where they know each other and emotionally support each other when scared.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Will has been through a lot, and we’re rooting for him to process this tragedy entirely instead of brushing it under the rug.

We’d be even happier if that includes a cameo from Uncle Antonio, who helped him process his last meltdown.

Will Trent Excels At Balancing Weekly Cases With Personal Arcs

Will Trent has excelled at balancing weekly cases and character-rich arcs. They’ve done the best job with Will’s character as they’ve delved into his traumatic past in foster care and aging out of the system.

Will didn’t trust many people and often worked harder to protect messed up young adults that were screwed over by that system.

While Will Trent Season 1 highlighted some dark and violent cases, Will Trent Season 2 took it further because Will had blocked out his foster mother’s murder until he was held hostage at a wedding.

(Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

It triggered some violent memories, making him feel responsible even though he was only a child. It’s common for abuse victims to block out events and blame themselves for a traumatic death.

Will tends to weigh himself with guilt, which we recently saw after he accidentally shot a young child.

The series finally allowed Will to explore his grief since he hadn’t dealt with other trauma.

It made perfect sense when he infiltrated a cult since he related to those broken members and was the ideal person to gather information.

He was almost related to them too well because he couldn’t forgive himself. We’ve all lived with horrible regret, and we understand how he felt wanting to work so he didn’t have to focus on his guilt.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Viewers relate to Will Trent because he’s more human than other lead detectives.

While few lead characters have neurodivergence on primetime TV, it’s becoming more prevalent with The Good Doctor or Brilliant Minds.

It’s exciting to see how these lead characters cope differently in their everyday lives and use their quirks to help people.

That’s why audiences relate to Will Trent so much. ABC has melded his arcs about trauma and trust issues into many cases, making him a multi-faceted character.

(Daniel Delgado Jr/ Disney)

While sometimes we’ve complained about how much Will has suffered, those experiences have helped him connect with other people.

While the series has delved into Will’s backstory the most, Will Trent has featured rich character arcs for most other characters, including flashbacks.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Do you think others relate to Will as a broken hero? What do you want to see next for him?

