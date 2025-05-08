Will Married at First Sight’s Move to Peacock Revitalize the Series?

The rumors are true!

Married at First Sight is leaving Lifetime and heading to a popular streaming service. The culprit? None other than Peacock.

The surprising news didn’t sit well with longtime viewers who’ve been watching the show on Lifetime since 2017.

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

However, it’s the end of an era, and with the new season comes significant changes.

After hearing of its move to the NBCUniversal streaming service, many have washed their hands clean of the show.

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

Despite the naysayers, a change is needed to revitalize the series.

Married at First Sight Has a Dismal Success Rate

As far as current show fans are concerned, the move is a massive fail.

However, for Kinetic Content, the production house behind the series, it could be a big win.

For one, the unique marital experiment has lost its appeal in recent years, with the high percentage of failed marriages.

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

Last time we checked, and that was recently, the show had a dismal success rate.

Despite matching roughly 74 couples over its 17-season span, the franchise has only produced 12 successful marriages.

The show has also garnered backlash from viewers, raising suspicions about the people being cast.

The goal seems to be to get 15 minutes of fame and a social media following. Sadly, most are not ready for marriage.

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

Married at First Sight’s awkward pairings have added to the criticism.

With little in common and minimal expert intervention during the eight-week experiment, the couples seem to be set up for failure.

Married at First Sight Season 17 was arguably one of the worst seasons in the franchise’s history.

The cast members were faking it for TV and plotting storylines to deceive viewers. Angry viewers swore off the franchise, and the show took an extended break before premiering Season 18.

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

Thankfully, the Chicago cast served plenty of drama with the show’s first cheating scandal and couple’s swap. Helping matters is that the season concluded with at least one successful marriage.

Married at First Sight Could Find New Life on Peacock

Kinetic Content has had massive success with their other dating shows, mainly Love is Blind and The Ultimatum, on Netflix.

They hope to replicate that success by moving Married at First Sight to Peacock, and it’s a brilliant idea.

Some longtime fans have already sworn off the show anyway. So why not appeal to a new audience that is not tainted by its past failures?

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

They’ve been testing the waters with older seasons of Married at First Sight, now available on Netflix. That seems to be going well, resulting in a deal to move the show from network TV to Peacock.

The streaming service has seen massive success. According to Variety, it kicked off 2025 with a bang, reaching 88 million viewers at the start of the year.

Unscripted TV is also growing in popularity. Many people are moving away from network TV and opting instead for the convenience of streaming networks.

Married at First Sight already has a big following, and despite claiming otherwise, many will still tune in.

(Lifetime/Screenshot)

Furthermore, a whole new Peacock audience eagerly awaits, making this a win/win for Married at First Sight.

What do you think about the series moving from network TV to a streaming service? Will it bury or revive the dying franchise to its former glory?

You made it to the end — and that means a lot.

We’re an independent site run by passionate fans, not studios or corporations. If you enjoyed this piece, please share it or leave a comment — it really does help.