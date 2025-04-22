Will Trent Season 3 Episode 15 Entertains As A Girls Gone Wilder Resort Trip Goes Horribly Wrong

Critic's Rating: 4 / 5.0

Girls’ trips are always entertaining. Fun cocktails, spa treatments, and time with your best friends. What could be better?

Amanda and Evelyn thought that’s what they had planned until they discovered a dead body at a new resort on Will Trent Season 3 Episode 15.

There was no way those two would sit back and observe. It was entertaining to see Evie and “Randy Mandy” in action. Everyone needs a wingwoman like Evelyn Mitchell.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

This arc was elevated when Faith and Ormewood arrived to assist in solving the murder. Faith usually deals with the more serious crimes instead, and Ormewood needed the distraction, so it was a win-win.

Will Trent excels at balancing humorous cases with emotional character arcs. Back home, Angie and Will deal with family drama and the importance of forgiveness and letting go.

Amanda and Evelyn Made an Entertaining Crime-Fighting Duo

Something always goes wrong on a girls’ trip. Amanda and Evelyn’s girls’ trip and murder-mystery excursion reminded me of Sara, Morgan, and Finley’s fiasco on CSI. Lesson learned: don’t travel with your best friends if one is a detective.

Poor Lance. He wanted his resort opening to be perfect, and everything kept going wrong, mainly because his assistant, Lola, didn’t care and was a well-known diamond thief.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Those crimes were a comedy of errors. The murderer cut off the victim’s hand to open a safe and stored it on a bloody plate.

It horrified yet amused Faith how well her mother knew all the players. Evelyn Mitchell could get anyone to talk.

Amanda knew how to solve the case better than the locals because she knew the proper questions to ask and whom to ask.

Of course, Amanda slept with the suspect’s brother, who was involved in a diamond heist. But Alonso actually proved helpful since he knew the main jewel thief was female and nicknamed “The Falconess.”

Watching Amanda and Alonso pull guns on each other shortly after sex was priceless.

This episode had so many humorous moments, and I’d love a spin-off of Amanda and Evelyn solving crimes. It could include past and present moments.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Everyone needs a female friend like that.

While We Loved “Randy Mandy,” It Seemed Like Will Trent Changed Amanda’s Backstory

Evelyn Mitchell made a delightful wingwoman. Who knew Amanda was the love them and leave them type? Alonso was hot, too.

It was hilarious how Evelyn introduced the two of them, and we approved of “Randy Mandy” letting go and having some fun.

That scene was beautifully directed as it intersected between Amanda and Alonso’s conversation and their steamy sex scenes in the hotel room.

The only problem was that back in Will Trent Season 1, the series hinted that Amanda and her friend Theresa liked each other. Were they hinting that Amanda was bisexual now?

While Evelyn asked Amanda’s opinion on a few women in the bar, it seemed like the essence of “Randy Mandy” was to have fun and forget them.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Your Found Family Often Comes Through and Surprises You

Who knew that Faith and Ormewood would be such a delightful duo? As much as I love Faith and Will, I appreciated that Faith brought Ormewood with her on this murder mystery excursion.

She knew he would need something to distract him, and Faith almost always has serious cases. It was refreshing to see her involved in a lighter, entertaining case paired with him.

They didn’t focus too much on Michael’s diagnosis, but he did confide in Faith, so it’ll be interesting to see if their dynamics change.

Right now, their friendship seems easy and supportive, and I love how they have their own traditions of reality television and Mexican take-out. Sounds like fun.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Franklin has always been more than a sponsor to Angie. While he has cared about her sobriety, he cares most about her well-being. He’s her family.

He’s the type who asks the difficult questions, so I was not surprised that he inquired if she wanted her mom to live or die.

That woman put her through hell, and Angie practically raised herself with support from people like Franklin.

Forgiveness Isn’t Always About the Other Person

It was a heavy burden for Marco’s younger brother, Diego, to confront Will. Young kids shouldn’t have to feel like the “man of the house.”

It was admirable that he wanted to look after his mother and defend his brother’s name, but he looked much more at ease when petting Betty and talking.

(Wilford Harewood/ Disney)

He was a kid, and though that was excruciating, Will did the right thing by telling his mother.

I know he didn’t want to face her anymore than she wanted to see him, but they buried that to help Diego.

Mrs. Sanchez seemed like a wonderful mother since she tried to forgive Will, knowing that letting go of the bitterness would help her and her son move on.

Knowing what happened to Marco that night gave her peace and allowed her and Will to move on.

Hopefully, Will will take Nico’s advice to talk to another therapist, and this willn’t be entirely swept under the rug.

(Wilford Harewood/ Disney)

Trying to Change the Past Was Harder Than Angie Thought

Will Trent hasn’t referred to Angie’s toxic relationship with her mom since Will Trent Season 1 when Angie commented on how her mother pimped her out as a child.

It seemed like a vital storyline to revisit now, partly because April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Angie has been the character most scarred by sexual violence.

Angie spent most of her life in the foster care system, like Will, but these new flashbacks suggested that after she aged out of the system, she returned to her mother.

In that brief scene, it almost seemed that teenage Angie and her mother had a better relationship, as her mom assured her daughter that she was a beautiful and fierce person.

That casting was spot on. Teen Angie looked and acted similar to the adult version. But Angie was ultra-focused on fixing her mother’s hair since that was one of her few good memories.

(Wilford Harewood/ Disney)

While Angie is my favorite character, Erika Christensen delivered some of her best scenes when Angie confronted her mother in jail. She needed her to admit the hell she put her through as a child.

In some ways, seeing her mother dying, all Angie wanted was a final chance to make things right. She needed to hear her mom apologize and know her mother actually loved her.

That was the importance of that fantasy scene, but then the voice in her head spoke her fear – that Angie was like her mother.

If anything was going to cause Angie to spiral out of control again, that was it. I hated seeing her drink again, yet I understood.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. What was your favorite part of “The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Entire World”? Did you enjoy the girls’ trip? Will anyone be able to help Angie?

