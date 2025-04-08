Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13 Review: Rescuing Will Before The Deadly Secrets Killed Him

Critic's Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

While many cults have blurred the line between religious sanctuary and controlling, Olas Collective almost relished in creating killers and soldiers for Rain’s bidding.

Parts of Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13 were predictable, while others, like Will’s reactions to being drugged and high, were a surprised delight.

I wish Will didn’t have such a savior complex, but I’m relieved that he remembered how valued and important he was to the team and his friends.

Let’s dive into the baptismal water and discuss how Will and the team learned the deadly secrets of this cult.

Olas Collective Seemed United, But Their Unity Was Frightening

Initially, Olas Collective seemed unifying as Rain baptized and welcomed Will, clarifying the importance of discerning between guilt and shame.

But then, little red flags popped up. Quincy wasn’t comfortable at the retreat, and Will found his body in the woods.

Will repaired a banjo for Naomi, but she insisted they weren’t supposed to have personal items. How can playing joyful music for children be a sin?

I was most concerned about Finn. She had been trained to shoot and kill, yet she was a teenager who cared about animals and other living things.

Will managed to reach her and avoid getting shot by mentioning Betty, but if it had been someone else, he would not have been as lucky.

It was frightening how Rain turned on Will the minute he tried to deflect blame from Naomi. While Will does have a savior complex, he’s not evil or trying to look better.

He genuinely wanted to help people, not have Naomi be punished for sharing her gift.

Rain Produced Killer Soldiers, and Ormewood Used His Military Background to Reach a Soldier

Instead of letting the Olas Collective members heal at their pace, taunting them that they were killers only reinforced their violent tendencies.

Some of Rain’s loyal enforcers would do anything for him, including kill anyone that strayed from the group.

Faith and Ormewood find one, Ike Cass, attempting to kill Jade so she couldn’t reclaim her baby.

Ike acted like a soldier when they recited his charges and seemed to accept his fate, and Ormewood grew concerned that someone else issued those kills and controlled Ike Cass.

It was a wonderful use of Ormewood‘s military background. He approached the suspect as a fellow soldier and tried bonding with him, expressing the need to help both of their people.

While he was resistant initially, eventually, Ike Cass broke down about being used in an emotional scene.

It showcased the importance of care and compassion to get the job done.

Who Knew That a High Will Could Be So Entertaining?

Does Will Trent have an agreement with Dancing With the Stars? This was the third episode of this season that featured fun dancing and entertainment.

These scenes lightened up the seriousness of the episode, but at least one of these actors better be on the next cycle of DWTS.

I abhor drugging people, but that sacred water actually loosened Will up, and his hallucinations were entertaining. Who knew he could dance like that?

I appreciated that they used Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” since it was fresh in his brain, and those metallic outfits fit the theme.

Will was so homesick for his people, and it seemed to foreshadow how much they meant to him as he reunited and danced with each of his friends.

These fun moments are so essential on television, and Will rarely shares his feelings, so seeing him admit he loved people and impulsively hug them was refreshing.

It was so disheartening that he realized it wasn’t real when all of his friends taunted him that he was a killer.

He was afraid to believe in anything, even Angie, who came to rescue him. He thought she was a figment of his imagination again.

He was so high, but it was still amusing as he tried to tell her he loved her and wanted reassurance that he mattered. All the things he could never say when stone-cold sober.

It was entertaining, but I could understand Angie’s frustration that they needed to react more urgently to his rescue.

Teamwork Made the Dreamwork

When the GBI and APD work together, things happen. Hopefully, both teams will continue to pair up.

I loved that Ormewood was the muscle who gathered the guns and saved the day, while Faith found the baby and rescued the other children.

No one expected to save Naomi from Rain, but Will and Angie weren’t going let her die. That fight scene was epic!

I’m so glad Ormewood showed up when he did, and Finn wasn’t forced to choose. She’s a kid.

Seth Must Get Used to Will and Angie’s Bond, or He’ll Become Annoying

Even though Will and Angie have decided to be just friends, they share a bond that few people understand. That seemed to grate on Angie’s new boyfriend’s nerves that she would jump since Will was in danger.

She and Will have been through hell together; they are the only two who understand each other in many ways.

I didn’t know if we would ever get to the point where they could be close, supportive platonic friends, and I’m relieved that we have.

While part of me loved that Will confessed he loved Angie and kissed her, part of that was the drugs, and she has been high before to realize that.

I hated that they couldn’t talk about what happened before Seth ruined the moment. He seemed determined not to leave them alone for fear that Will and Angie might share a fraught moment.

The dashing doctor suffered from an insecurity complex, which needs to go before it becomes annoying.

Faith and Jeremy Are One of the Best Mother-Son Duos on TV Currently

Strong family relationships are lacking on television and streaming lately. Therefore, concentrating on Faith’s family has been one of the best decisions of Will Trent Season 3.

She has a deep and complex relationship with her mother and son and has strived to show Jeremy unconditional love while guiding him appropriately.

That came to a head when Faith learned the truth about Jeremy delivering drugs for Rafael Wexford.

She was a mother before she was a GBI agent, and she wanted to protect her son, even if that meant sending him out of the country.

This experience made Jeremy grow up. He finally realized what it had done to his mom and was determined to repair the damage, including fixing her relationship with Will.

It really demonstrated how fierce a mother’s love was as Jeremy fell apart and Faith embraced him.

I’m relieved she finally believed Will had good intentions and that they would work hard to get Jeremy away from Rafael. They work better together.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Did that cult give you chills?

What did you think of Will’s dance moves when he was high? Are you ready for Faith and Will to catch Rafael?

Let us know in the comments.

