Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14 Highlights Ghosts of the Past

If there is one area in which Will Trent excels, it’s character-driven arcs.

Viewers have wondered since Will Trent Season 3 began what Rafael Wexford held over Will’s head.

Their complicated relationship made more sense after those flashbacks on Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14. Rafael’s Grandma Pearl (Marla Gibbs) took Will in after he aged out of the system, but Will and Rafael clashed, yet cared for each other.

( Daniel Delgado Jr./ Disney)

This seemed to resemble their current relationship since the men came back together to grieve Grandma Pearl, but Will schemed to arrest and take down his old friend.

The ghosts of the past had caught up with them. Not just with them, either, as this was Jeremy’s last chance to take down Rafael, or he might be prosecuted.

Det. Ormewood’s time serving overseas was also revisited, and he had developed medical issues from having shrapnel in the brain. It differed from seeing him and Angie solve a case; instead, he was the case.

Will and Rafael’s Complicated Past Led to Trust Issues in the Present

We’ve been curious about Will and Rafael Wexford’s complicated relationship since he first appeared on Will Trent Season 3 Episode 1.

Those flashbacks explained a lot, and I loved how Grandma Pearl took Will in regardless of money and handled their banter the same way they did 20 years ago.

The references to General Hospital were priceless. I love that Grandma Pearl made Will a fan and that he and Rafael honored her with an elaborate funeral.

( Daniel Delgado Jr./ Disney)

Despite their baggage, these two still loved each other, considered each other brothers, and wanted to honor Grandma Pearl. It must have taken Rafael a lot to swallow his pride and ask Will for help.

Living with Rafael shaped Will as a person. I would never have pegged Will as a petty criminal, but combining Will’s skills with Rafael’s street smarts worked until the original owners of the rugs caught in.

Then, I understood why Rafael didn’t trust anyone else. While they made the boys an offer, as soon as Will refused, those thugs turned on him.

Rafael saved Will’s life, but it likely cost him his own, and I understood their resentment. It’s something brothers and old friends would feel.

With how things ended, I suspect Will got caught by the police. We’re nearly to the point in his story where Amanda saves him and brings him to work with her. Hopefully, we’ll see those moments via flashback soon.

( Daniel Delgado Jr./ Disney)

The GBI Bands Together to Help Jeremy Complete His CI Assignment

You don’t need to share blood to be a family. Amanda Wagner, the head of the GBI family, expressed her displeasure that she wasn’t informed about Jeremy’s situation, whom she considered her grandson.

It was hilarious as Faith and Will tried to defend themselves and explain the next plan.

Jeremy has really grown up. He wanted to make them all proud by gathering information on Rafael’s money bin.

It took a toll on Faith because she knew if they didn’t complete this mission, her only son might go to prison, and that was a horrible fate.

You could see the emotional tension she felt as she tried to track Rafael’s fixer, Kovich, and then learned he was murdered.

(ABC/ Screenshot)

She knew they needed answers, and fast.

Hopefully, we can see some consequences for Jeremy, even if it’s just in his relationship with his mom and Will. I don’t want him off-screen again for months. This was a good arc.

There Was a Bigger Player in the Game Wanting to Hurt Rafael Wexford

It’s always about the money. While Rafael Wexford was shady, it was disheartening that he couldn’t trust his right-hand man.

However, how often have we seen the partner or manager as the guilty party on Will Trent? It’s a common trope since they have access to vital secrets.

It was again the case with Emil, who was the only person who knew Rafael Wexford had over four million dollars in drug money, but he didn’t know where.

( Daniel Delgado Jr./ Disney)

It sounded like he was dirty from the beginning, and that music producer who gave Faith tips was a more upstanding citizen.

While he didn’t want to get caught in the mess, he tried to warn her and prevent as much fallout as possible.

On the other hand, Emil was willing to murder Rafael’s fixer and showed up at the funeral home to take out Rafael. Nothing was sacred to him.

It was good that Will was there to protect Rafael and that money. Those fight scenes were priceless.

While I don’t necessarily like Rafael getting off scot-free, I’m relieved he’ll be reunited with Sunny.

That child had been through enough, and Rafael finally thought of her first and agreed to go into witness protection.

( Daniel Delgado Jr./ Disney)

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14 Gave Jake McLaughlin His Best Material

We’ve all said it. Jake McLaughlin and Det. Michael Ormewood has been one of the best parts of Will Trent Season 3.

Usually, we’re talking about his comic timing or relationships with Faith or Angie, but this time, he delivered some of the most emotional material.

The series hasn’t delved much into Ormewood’s military career. They’ve mentioned it a few times when it helps with a case like his bonding with that suspect, who was also a soldier on Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13.

However, they only briefly mentioned him having headaches after combat until he started having vision issues.

I suspected that when he missed his blind spot, it was related to those, especially when he couldn’t read his handwriting, and slammed into Angie because he didn’t see her.

(Zac Popik/Disney)

Ormewood is so different now. All he cared about was not letting down his children. They are his world, and that’s why he looked so hurt that Angie even thought he would drink and drive.

Like many other soldiers, Ormewood was raised to be strong and follow orders. He never got to say goodbye before his dad died, and he doesn’t want regrets with his children.

Hopefully, the series will continue to show how he progresses with this brain tumor. Doing these personal stories is just as important as solving episodic cases.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Will you miss seeing Rafael Wexford and Sunny? What are your thoughts on Ormewood’s diagnosis?

Share your thoughts about “A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine” in the comments.

