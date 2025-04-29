Will Trent Season 3 Episode 16 Addressed The Importance of Choosing to Live

Critic's Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

Will Trent has tackled many mental health issues, and the series continues to impress me.

On Will Trent Season 3 Episode 16, three main characters dealt with personal issues, faced their demons, and chose life. That’s often challenging in itself, some days.

Will resonated with Miss Bernadette’s case, while James Webster’s death affected Ormewood and Angie, who were both in difficult situations.

The cases were important, but the series’ strength was tying them to its characters.

Will’s Issues Hit a Little Too Close To Home

I don’t often share much about my life, but Will’s issues hit too close to home since Will sounded similar to my husband, who also distrusts therapists and despises being around most people.

That was a different type of therapy that combined massage therapy, optimism drops, and talking.

She seemed concerned with correcting his physical pain and convincing him that he wasn’t broken.

I liked her. She was fierce and direct when asking Will if he wanted to live. That’s often half the battle when dealing with depression and guilt.

It feels like you’re going through the motions, and you need to acknowledge the pain and own it to move forward.

I’m unsure if Will wanted to move on, or if he thought he deserved to live in this purgatory after shooting Marco, since to experience life fully, he had to let joy in again.

Faith and Will Show Why They’re Unbeatable When Proving Bernadette’s Innocence

Rodeos and horse races have been the rage on television lately, but Bernadette’s case took a different spin.

Will Trent does a fantastic job of highlighting social issues. They did it again, showing how Bernadette had been mistreated and misunderstood, and she only shot Rooster to protect her horse.

It angered me how Drummond and his minions portrayed Bernadette as the troublemaker when she was the one who had been raped by another rider on the circuit. Why is it always the woman’s fault?

Luckily, Faith knew another rider who could give them some information.

We’ve seen Faith and Will partner on many cases, but seeing them open up and chat around a campfire was new.

I loved that Will confided he saw a new therapist, and Faith reassured him he didn’t have to be perfect, only good.

Bernadette didn’t trust anyone to help her. She had been burned by the system too many times and thought they were there to arrest her.

Horses Can Truly Help You Heal

Pancake was Bernadette’s best friend, and it hurt that Drummond and his team drugged that beautiful horse. That broke everyone’s heart, even Will, who preferred his animals, Betty-sized.

Horses can sense people’s intentions, so Pancake allowed Will to help her.

They bonded, but she was so sick. It was pivotal when Will bargained with the horse and God that he would start living again if she lived.

Will made a decision not only for himself but also because he knew how much Pancake meant to others.

We’ve seen Will in a few kinds of therapy, and he should try equine therapy next. Besides, we’d love to see Pancake again.

James Webster’s Death Triggers Ormewood and Angie

That insurance guy, Tim, was a swarmy jerk. He wanted to use James’s depression to the company’s advantage and make it appear as a suicide so he wouldn’t have to pay a claim.

That only furthers the idea that insurance companies have a bad name.

James Webster seemed like a caring husband and devoted father, so it seemed unlikely that he would jump and kill himself, leaving Angie and Ormewood to prove that he fell or was pushed.

Hearing that James’ daughter Kinsey never got to say goodbye triggered Ormewood, since that was his biggest fear.

He was concerned with building new memories and traditions with his children, so he was more determined to find justice for James.

Angie didn’t get closure with her mother either, but she had pretended her mom was dead for years, so now she had to mourn her again for real.

Those Weren’t the Season 2 Guest Stars I Expected to Return to Help Omewood and Angie

I had heard that some Will Trent Season 2 guest stars would return to help Ormewood cope with the news of his brain tumor.

I assumed it would be his Army buddy Rudy (Kurt Yaeger), not the delightful drag queens Bon Bon Chifton and Josiah.

While they knew about loss when their buddy Gabe lost his mom in Season 2, they seemed like an odd choice to speak to Ormewood about preparing his affairs.

By the way the two ran into Angie and Ormewood, it almost appeared they were still friends with Angie, and she staged an intervention so Ormewood would face his demons.

The duo was delightfully witty, though, and their banter lightened up the situation. It was hilarious that Ormewood thought his dress blues would fit all these years later.

On a more serious note, having your wishes written down will help his loved ones if it comes to that.

They were accurate in that Angie worried more about Ormewood’s brain tumor because she didn’t want to face it alone.

Losing a parent is difficult if you had time to prepare, get closure, and say goodbye. Angie didn’t get any of that, and things were still tense.

She carried those ashes around because she wasn’t ready to let go, and yet she needed to for her to heal.

Throwing them and her drink in the toilet felt symbolic of allowing herself to recognize the patterns with her mom and move on.

I was relieved that Ormewood finally told his children, recognizing they were old enough to face it as a family. He may have his affairs in order, but wants to live for them.

Since Will Trent is more about the journey than shock value, I suspect Angie will survive that attack, and Ormewood will make it through surgery. Hopefully, we’ll see some emotional stories from these.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Did that cliffhanger scare you, or does Angie have nine lives? Will Ormewood survive the surgery?

