Yellowstone Continues to Break Ratings Records With Wildly Popular Season 5 Part 2

Well, the reviews for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 might be a little mixed thus far.

But there’s no denying that the show has been a hit with audiences!

As we previously reported, Yellowstone delivered record ratings when it returned for its final slate of episodes on November 10.

(Courtesy of Paramount)

At the time, Paramount execs probably figured news about the show couldn’t get much better.

If so, they received a pleasant surprise today with the announcement that the series has shattered yet another record.

According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 is now the most-watched international premiere in Paramount history.

Its competition in that department? You guessed it — the previous Yellowstone season premieres.

(Courtesy of Paramount)

“Before the season’s launch, Yellowstone dominated Paramount’s international streaming landscape and was the #1 top driver of subscriptions and minutes watched across all Paramount+ International markets where the series is available,” Paramount’s statement reads.

“With its explosive debut, the latest season ensures the series maintains its standing as the top choice for Paramount subscribers globally.”

Today’s announcement follows on the heels of even more good news for Paramount.

The Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere was already a record-breaker for its performance on linear TV (16 million live viewers.) And we always knew that the audience would grow via streaming in the days that followed.

(Courtesy of Paramount)

Now comes news that viewership expanded even more than expected

“The premiere episode grew +29% from Live Same Day to Live +3 with more than 21M viewers, making it the best premiere night ever in the U.S for Yellowstone,” reads today’s announcement.

Of course, the good news is bittersweet for Paramount, as the show is currently in its final season.

There’s been talk of uncanceling Yellowstone and bringing the series back for a sixth outing.

(Courtesy of Paramount)

But thus far, the speculation has not yielded any sort of announcement from Paramount.

Sure, there are many other Taylor Sheridan projects to keep fans happy, but nothing delivers quite like Yellowstone.

And you can bet that with the sort of numbers that the Dutton family has been delivering lately, Paramount would love to continue betting on their favorite horse.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you desperate for more Yellowstone, or is it time for this series to ride off into the sunset?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!