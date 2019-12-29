Our Favorite Family-Oriented Shows of the Decade

We're running down our favorite shows of the decade! In addition to our favorite action/adventure series and favorite procedurals, and relationship-focused programming, supernatural series, limited/anthology series, and teen-oriented shows! Now, let's take a look at showsa about family!

Here is a reminder that we have almost two dozen favorites lists, and since we couldn't showcase every show on every list, we parsed them out a bit to make it more fun.

And these lists are not in any particular order. They're in the order the entries were received by TV Fanatic staff, so don't read into them!

To qualify, a show that began in another decade had to be airing during the decade, run a larger number of seasons from 2010 through 2019 if it started before 2010 or run the entire decade. Here we go!

Parenthood - NBC (2010-2015)

Before This Is Us, there was Parenthood, which featured several branches of the Braverman family tree and the challenges they faced.

Although it didn't always get it right, Parenthood is notable for being one of the first shows to feature a family member on the Autism spectrum, explored divorce, adoption, charity, and grief.

With pathos and humor, Parenthood proved that no matter the makeup of your family, there are issues that cross every divide. With a talented cast and unforgettable stories, we bonded with the Bravermans for years.

They faced all sorts of problems together, and the series' end in 2015 left a hole that has never been filled.

Modern Family - ABC (2009-present)

Modern Family burst on the scene and was an immediate smash hit due to its clever storytelling and a stellar cast.

It made Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrel, and Eric Stonestreet household names, as they brought the Dunphy and Pritchett family stories to life.

An ensemble comedy works best when the cast excels together and apart, and there was seldom an early episode of the series when all the storylines in a given episode weren’t a hit.

But above everything, the heart of the series was the blended family who was always there for one another and loved each other unconditionally. We’ll miss this show dearly, but it was a hilarious 11 years!

This Is Us - NBC (2016-present)

It wouldn’t be a list about family-centered shows of the 2010s if we didn’t include This Is Us.

The mega-popular show premiered and immediately touched the hearts of millions.

There were just enough twists that went alongside the relatable moments throughout the Pearson’s lives that set up the equation for the perfect family show.

Every person in the Pearson family is wildly different from the next, setting up conflicts and relationships that anyone can relate to.

Queen Sugar - OWN (2016-present)

Ava DuVernay's contemporary drama, Queen Sugar, is inspired story-telling at its best. It follows the Bordelon family as they work to save their late father’s 800-acre sugarcane farm in Louisiana.

It tackles wide-ranging topics you don’t often see on other TV shows such as black masculinity, the long reach of slavery throughout American history, the struggles of building a life after being incarcerated, and how difficult it is to create economic change in one’s community.

And it does it all this within the circle of an incredibly powerful yet intimately vulnerable family.

The Bordelons go from intense fury to fierce love for one another in their quest to do better than survive but thrive, and every moment will keep you riveted.

The Fosters - ABC Family/Freeform (2013-2018)

Simply put, The Fosters is one of the greatest family dramas of all time, so it certainly is one of the best of the decade. It’s provocative and groundbreaking in its modern portrayal of family.

It took a multiracial family led by an interracial lesbian couple and taught a simple message: DNA doesn’t make a family, love does. It quietly broke down barriers, stereotypes, and misgivings by authentically showing a family that isn’t unlike any others.

There was no topic the series didn’t explore tackling the foster care system, abuse, homophobia, racism, abortion, transgender rights, school shootings, and more. It wasn’t always perfect in its execution, but it was well-intended, raw, and real.

It ushered in a new era of family dramas with compelling storytelling and characters who resonated with anyone and everyone.

A supremely talented cast carried the show through five incredible seasons of rich family drama, and the biggest shame remains that the series never got the type of award recognition it deserved.

Jane the Virgin - The CW (2014-2019)

What made Jane the Virgin a standout show was not in the outlandish telenovela premise -- a young Latina woman gets artificially inseminated via a mix-up at the doctor’s office -- or in the love triangle with two very fine and fitting men, Rafael and Michael.

The series always found strength in the connection between Jane, Xiomara, and Alba, three generations of strong, resilient, hilarious, and unified women who loved each other and supported each other through the highs, the lows, and in between.

They always made time for a good chat or cry on the porch swing.

As seasons passed, the family grew bigger with the addition of Rogelio, Mateo, Petra, and Rafael, but the familial bonds always lent themselves to the plot and meant there was a bigger support system for Jane as she navigated murder, an international drug king-pin, graduate school, heartache, and more.

Blue Bloods - CBS (2010-present)

Blue Bloods may be a cop drama, but it’s the family moments that drew many of the cast -- and thousands of loyal fans -- to this show.

No matter how much the Reagans may butt heads at work, they always come together for Sunday family dinner, and a rift between two Reagans quickly becomes a family affair.

And what would our Friday nights be without Grandpa Henry’s wry commentary on the rest of the family’s problems every week?

Madam Secretary - CBS (2014-2019)

Madam Secretary was the perfect blend of politics and family.

Elizabeth and Henry managed to keep their marriage intact and raise three kids while Elizabeth went toe-to-toe with the world’s most powerful people to try to broker peace and protect the US’ interests.

Even becoming President didn’t change the McCords’ commitment to their family, though the final season mostly featured the eldest First Daughter.

This show was so committed to family that Tyne Daly made a cameo appearance in the final episode, sharing a scene with younger brother Tim, who played Henry McCord.

Schitt’s Creek - CBC/Pop TV (2015-present)

Between the laughs and mispronunciations of “baby”, Schitt’s Creek pulled us in with all of its heart and family bonding.

As dysfunctional as the Roses might be, they’ve always had each others’ backs through thick and thin. What is so beautiful about Schitt’s Creek is that the series showcased the journey of this family becoming a tight unit after essentially being distant for years.

Moving to Schitt’s Creek was a blessing in disguise for the Roses -- and it was a blessing for us viewers because their family dynamics were both hilarious and heartwarming.

Plus, the relationships they developed with their neighbors created a new family that changed their lives for the better.

One Day At A Time - Netflix/Pop TV (2017- present)

This reimagining of the ‘70s family comedy of the same name focuses on the Cuban-American Alvarez family. It’s brilliant and honest in its depiction of a middle-class family run by a single mom and veteran who battles PTSD.

It has one of the rawest depictions of mental health battles, homophobia, racism, sexism, sexuality, and more. Its focus on a loving family and their day-to-day triumphs and tragedies is grounded, realistic, and relatable without being hamfisted.

It’s the perfect blend of comedy and drama and it’ll make you laugh and cry within moments of each other following along with the Alvarez family (and Schneider’s) respective journeys.

It has so much heart and soul, and a legion of fans who fought like hell to get the series picked back up which speaks to the authentic effects it has on its viewers.

Life Unexpected - The CW (2010-2011)

Life Unexpected was a story about an untraditional family.

Being in the foster care system for her whole life, 15-year-old Lux Cassidy gets emancipated and finds her birth parents including a mom, Cate, who thought giving up her baby when she was promised it would be an easy adoption was the best thing to do and her birth father, Baze, who had a one night stand leading to Lux.

When the emancipation falls through, the courts unexpectedly offer her guardianship to the parents who gave her up.

It was a beautiful story that deserved a longer life than the one season it had on The CW.

Good Luck Charlie - The Disney Channel (2010-2014)

Good Luck Charlie is a heartwarming show about the dynamics of the Duncan family.

It has all the parts you love from sitcoms: cheesy and fun laughs, hijinks caused by the characters, and plots that felt relatable.

Even with all the craziness caused in this family, the Duncans loved each other and were always there for one another through thick and thin.

Who didn’t wish they weren’t a member of this family?

What was YOUR favorite family-oriented show of the decade?