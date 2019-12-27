Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Reunion 2

Did Shannon Beador lie?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 Episode 22, Kelly dropped a bomb about Shannon's weight loss that shocked the other housewives.

Meanwhile, Braunwyn was put on the hot seat, leading to an explosivee argument between her and Vicki.

Who came out on top during the latest big fight?

Finally, Tamra opened up about the way her sons had moved on, and whether she was still in contact with them.

