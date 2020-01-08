TV Ratings Jeopardy! Primetime Launch Washes Away Competition

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time is a hit for ABC.

The special series which brings back the greatest contestants of all-time for another competition kicked off with 14.4 million total viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49.

That was enough to lead the night in both metrics.

We already knew the series was a hit in daytime, and the added benefit of including some of the most popular players to date resonated with viewers.

Will it be able to keep up the pace? Time will tell.

The improved lead-in helped prop up mixed-ish, which garnered 4.8 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating.

black-ish followed with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while Emergence remained a disappointment with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on CBS, the conclusion of the Ziva return arc on NCIS (10.3 million/1.0 rating) was down in viewers, but steady in the demo.

Conversely, FBI (9.3 million/0.9 rating) popped, rising to its bst audience since October, providing a solid launching pad for spinoff FBI: Most Wanted (7.2 million/0.8 rating).

The new series was the second most-watched new series launch this season. It also improved upon NCIS: New Orleans in the demo.

If the series settles here, it will be ruled another success for Dick Wolf. We're one step closer to that cross-network Dick Wolf show crossover!

Over on NBC, Ellen's Game of Games averaged 4.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating from 8-10.

This is a respectable figure, considering the competition, but lead-out, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist got off to a weak start, coming in at 2.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The series debuts in 5 weeks. Will you tune in when it debuts?

Over on FOX, The Resident returned steady with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Being steady after the winter hiatus is a good sign!

24 Hours to Hell and Back opened its new season on 2.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, coming in on par with Empire's 2019 finale.

Empire is off the air until March.

